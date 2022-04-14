Best apps to learn to speak Swedish from iPhone

Share

Do you want to learn to speak Swedish, but don’t know where to start? Take your first steps in this language with the best apps for your iPhone that we leave you below.

To learn a new language It is one of those unique and enriching experiences that are worth living. It doesn’t matter if it’s English, French, German, Italian, Chinese, Japanese or, why not, Swedish. They all have their own regulations and structures that are worth knowing.

Fortunately, technology is the best ally when it comes to learning. Therefore, we leave you some apps to learn swedish that will be very useful when communicating in this language. If you want to know what they are, join us to meet them.

Like any language, Swedish has its own grammar and pronunciation rules that you should be aware of. That is why this selection of apps is focused on all the basic aspects that you should know to start communicating in this language without problems.

Learn Swedish It is a very complete tool. It has a very varied catalogue, with hours of lessons, podcasts, audiobooks, interviews, articles and much more so that you can learn from the very basics.

You can also import blogs, articles, books and web publications so you can practice those that matter most to you. Learn new words and save them in your personal dictionary to access them whenever you want. It works offline and on multiple devices so your learning doesn’t stop.

‎Learn Swedish Offine Language is one of the easiest and friendliest apps to learn Swedish that you can find. It has more than 900 common phrases that you can listen and use to communicate or practice.

Likewise, you can improve your listening comprehension, vocabulary, speaking and grammar when starting a conversation, which makes it perfect for travelers. Best of all, it works offline and is totally free.

Do you want to master all the basic vocabulary you need to communicate in Swedish? learn swedish is the perfect app for it. It has 100 lessons (only 30 free) where you will learn this language in a simple way to speak it fluently.

Reach A1 and A2 levels through a learning methodology that includes audio and text exercises on different topics to get closer to real day-to-day situations. With just one lesson a day you will see your knowledge of the Swedish language increase considerably.

‎Learn Swedish with Nemo is your personalized teacher who will guide you through the learning process and will assess your progress as you learn. It has the most common and important words and phrases of the language with native audio so you can communicate without borders.

Expand your vocabulary, improve your pronunciation and perfect your accent by recording yourself and letting Nemo evaluate you. Its content is structured by lessons that will make your learning experience comfortable and at your own pace with just a few minutes a day.

Did you think it is not possible to learn by playing? ‎LuvLingua is an app with which, in a fun way, you will learn the basic phrases and words of the language through games and tests with drawings and animations to improve your language skills.

The vocabulary in this app ranges from greetings, hobbies, foods, animals, shopping, addresses, numbers and much more, so you can study a new category every day and expand your knowledge.

what can we say about Duolingo? Without a doubt, one of the most popular apps to learn languages ​​in the world, including Swedish. Learn while having fun in the same place, at your own pace and with native audio.

This tool has different learning options that range from games, videos, audios, and exercises that will help you boost your grammar, reading, and pronunciation to the next level.

You do not need to have previous knowledge of the language to use ‎MTL Learn Swedish. Precisely, it is a simple app where anyone can take their first steps in this language without problems.

It has high-quality translations by native speakers, you can create your list of favorite words and phrases, and best of all, you don’t need an Internet connection, so you can learn and practice at any time.

Learn languages ​​- LinGo Play is one of the most complete apps to learn Swedish that you can try. With more than 33 languages ​​available, it is your virtual teacher that will help you master the necessary vocabulary for each language, in this case, Swedish.

Explore the different categories related to education, business, nature, science, sports, art, food and much more. Play, learn and have fun at your own pace from your iPhone with this application.

As you will see, learning Swedish is not that complicated if you have the right tools at your fingertips. Choose the one you like best and communicate without borders.

