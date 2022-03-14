Best apps to learn traffic signs from iPhone

Learn to recognize all traffic signs and drive safely anywhere in the world thanks to these apps to learn traffic signs using iPhone.

Drivers of both light and heavy vehicles must be clear about their knowledge and road regulations, being accredited as competent through the driver’s license. One of the requirements that must be met is know the signs perfectly that are on the road.

The traffic signals or traffic are implemented to notify drivers about rules or information of interest about the road being traveled, mostly designed with pictorial elements that are recognizable anywhere in the world.

A form of Learn easily and comfortably about traffic signs is through the multiple applications that have been developed for mobile devices. Next, we will tell you what are the best apps to learn road signs from iPhone.

Apps to learn traffic signs by iPhone: the 8 best

‎Autoescula Test: DGT Carnet

‎Traffic & Road Signs

‎Traffic Signs Game: Road Signs

‎Traffic signs and rules

‎Traffic signs of the DGT

‎ What is the traffic signal?

‎Traffic Signs Free

Traffic Signs Flash Cards: Learn English Vocabulary Free For Family and Kids!

Without further ado, here is a great and useful list of apps to learn traffic signs, which you can download on iPhone devices. With these applications you will achieve identify the different signs you transit and its functions through didactic games adjusted for all types of users.

Driving Test: DGT Card

Here you will achieve learn in an easy and didactic way thanks to the technology of Artificial Intelligence (AI) implemented in the app. Me DGT card makes available to its users a collection of theoretical materials and various tests with which you will learn the local and international road signs.

It is a very useful application for learner drivers and for those who are in preparation and are choosing their driver’s license. You will be able to answer questions through a voice command, likewise, you will have questions with different degrees of difficulty. Wrong answers will be recorded and you will have access to them so that you can observe your weak points and work on them.

Traffic & Road Signs

‎This app is a great way to learn the various road signs through an educational game.

It is available for more than 27 languages and is perfect for users who are in the process of process your driver’s license. You can adjust the test rounds for the time you want, varying between 1 minute up to 5 minutesor test your knowledge in the challenge mode.

Traffic Signs Game: Road Signs

‎Given the importance of Road signs and its adaptation to pictorial signs to supplant the written ones, in order to implement signals that are understood in any part of the world, is that it is necessary and duty for drivers to know each of these.

To help that mission, Traffic Signs Game has developed a game that allows learn and memorize each of the signals. Provides information about the meaning in road signs and markings so that you are always informed of the areas in which you travel.

traffic signs and rules

‎Another great app that provides information on the Road signsencompassing these signals by categories such as mandatory, preventive, informative and other types.

Not only should attention be paid to the reflected image on the signit is also very important to know the meaning of the figures that surround it and the color of the assigned background, that is, recognizing the signs inside a circle as rules and those in a triangle as preventive, or the green and blue colors as informative, as opposed to the red ones, which are prohibitions.

Traffic signs of the DGT

‎This is a simulator that teaches the road sign regulations in the kingdom of Spain. The teaching methodology is based on a game that has two modalities. In the first, the user must select the correct answer among those offered in relation to the signage shown.

The second mode is right or wrong. It can adjust the difficulty level and select the signals that you want to practice.

What is the traffic signal?

‎A learning platform with a quite striking and colorful design to capture the user’s attention and in this way, teach road signs dividing them into 4 classes: danger, regulation, obligation and indication.

Traffic Signs Free

‎This app provides learning through a beautiful flow and coverage interfacewhich will help you in study of traffic signswith review option in those that you have answered incorrectly to strengthen your weak points.

Traffic Signs Flash Cards: Learn English Vocabulary Free For Family and Kids!

This application focuses on teaching the little ones the basic traffic signs and in turn develop their command of the English language.

It is a perfect choice for stimulation of neurotransmitters in the little ones through the sounds in the app, and spend some time family fun and education.

Stay on top of road rules no matter where you are in the world, traffic and road signs are universalTherefore, it is of great importance and the duty of drivers to be aware of and know the meaning of each one of them.

