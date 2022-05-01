Best apps to learn typing and type fast from iPhone

Share

Master the keyboard like a writer by using the best apps to learn typing whenever you need it right from your iPhone.

The typing is the ability to write properly holding a posture and position of consistent hands, which allow the use of all the fingers of a person at the time of writing. In this way the work is more optimized in terms of time and possible errors.

At first, typing was used only to write on typewriters, however, now mobile phones include a similar keyboard, so it would not hurt learn the correct position of the fingers when writing, either from the mobile or from the computer.

If you want to learn this skill we tell you that there are several apps to learn typing free from iPhone, which help develop muscle memory Y guide on the correct positioning of hands.

6 Best Alternatives to Microsoft Office for iPad, iPad Air and Mini

Apps to learn typing on iPhone: the 8 best

‎Dactyl Zoo – Lite

‎KeyKey — Typing Practice

‎Typesy

‎ TapTyping – typing trainer suite

‎GreatTyping

‎Typing Fingers

The Vehicles Typing

EdClub

In this space you will find the best 8 apps to learn typing available for iPhone devices. With these applications you will learn the correct hand position on the keyboard and many games and exercises that will allow you to develop muscle memory to write with great ease.

Finger Zoo – Lite

‎A very nice application that has a fun design that is reflected by colors and digital fingers, the position that the hands should take and the key that corresponds to each finger.

As a way to boost improvement on typing proficiency, it has unlockable animal characters as you complete the exercises faster. Get a faster animal until you unlock the fast cheetah.

KeyKey—Typing Practice

‎With a new and comfortable design, this application provides its users with a pleasant experience. It is ideal for those who are at a beginner level and want to learn how to improve their typing skills.

It is based on the practice of the most relevant words according to the language, compiled from learning books on typing, achieving the development of muscle memory in each user, this being the key to this practice.

typesy

‎A tool to learn typing with great precision, due to its elaboration based on scientific studies that corroborate the best techniques for learning it.

It has teaching methods through games, educational videos and exercises. With these three methods, users will be able to learn quickly and develop muscle memory, so that in a short time they will be writing by inertia.

It is also equipped with a personal tutor that adapts to the needs and learning process of each user, so that each experience will be unique. It’s linkable with your mobile and desktop devices, so you can always pause and resume activities wherever you are.

TapTyping – typing trainer suite

‎Adaptable to users of any level. It is an innovative application that has different modalities that are adapted according to the needs and abilities of its users.

From beginners where they will learn the positioning of the fingers on the keyboard; intermediates who can hone their punctuation, number, and capitalization skills; or advanced levels by testing your skills with tests against the clock.

Complete the available courses and test yourself with exercises, collecting scores and positioning yourself over other users worldwide.

Great Typing

Among the applications for learning typing, GreatTyping is characterized by being quite simple and structured, with a complete training course.

In it you can add personalized content as well as adjust the font size and choice of colors in an adjustable way. The application is designed so that it can be easily used by people with visual disabilities and even children with special needs. A great ad-free app.

‎Typing Fingers

The Typing Fingers app is designed to simultaneously stimulate both hemispheres of the brain in users. Based on a symmetrical learning system that allows you to type freely with both hands.

Its way of learning is purely playful, with fun and interactive games, scenarios and relaxing music ideal for both adults and children to learn and enjoy in the process. Once the game is finished, you will get a completely free certificate.

The Vehicles Typing

‎Designed and conceived especially for boys and girls to learn about the proper exercise of typing. Guide the little ones step by step on their learning and, in turn, has different land vehicles such as cars, trains and monster cars, as well as various avatars with which you will travel the tracks. The app can be used by up to three different users for each device.

EdClub

It is the best tool and extension for educators, being a great educational program on the use and skill of typing. To access their courses, users must log in and go to school activities. It should be noted that the application requires an existing school account.

The main objective of the app is not for students to write faster, but rather for each user to learn to write using all 10 fingers, however the decrease in writing time is a direct consequence.

Now yes, start practicing with the best exercises, games and personal tutors that will help you improve your typing skills. In a few months you will see the great results provided by these apps to learn typing from iOS devices.

What is the Best Office App for iPhone and iPad?

Related topics: Applications

Share

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!