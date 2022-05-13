Best apps to send flowers available on iPhone

Share

Do not miss any special date, or simply send a significant detail that conveys your affection to that person with these apps to send flowers from your mobile.

Who doesn’t get excited receive a surpriseand what better way to express what you feel than with a beautiful flower arrangement. For this reason, we present the most popular apps to send flowers From the phone.

The flowers have always been a love symbol, and over time each species and color transmit a different message. For example: the red roses represent love and passion, while yellow are symbols of friendshipenergy and joy.

And it is no secret to anyone that a flower arrangement It is a special way of giving someone a surprise, full of colors, shapes and exotic natural fragrances that are issued from them.

Fortunately, thanks to technological advances, it is no longer necessary go to a flower shop to place an order, as there are mobile apps for this type of service. Get to know them now!

These are the best apps to send flowers from your mobile

‎Interflora Florist Portal

‎EnviaFlores.com

‎ Colvin

‎ Mizu We bring gifts and flowers

clear shop

‎Mobile Florist: Flower Delivery

With this list of best apps to send flowers from iPhoneusers will be able to select the flowers they want and customize an arrangementwhich could be accompanied by an additional article along with a personalized dedication.

Interflora Florist Portal

‎Among the companies dedicated to the home delivery of flowers, interflora It is the oldest and safest that can be found. With a fairly long history, it has become quite popular in the region of Spain.

Through it you can flower arrangement orders with the flowers you want, regardless of the day and from the comfort of your home. Being at a distance you will have the possibility of accept or reject ordersas well as corroborate the delivery of the same together with a history of orders placed.

sendflowers.com

One is coming special date and you want to give one surprise a loved one, or you just want to give a detail to that person who is a long distance away, then this application is for you. With it you can make the best presents, from beautiful and personalized flower arrangements until gifts available under an extensive catalog available for the entire region of Mexico.

You can make your orders on any day of the year and will be delivered the same day. Accounts with the largest security for your ordersby having the option to track the order and the exact moment of its delivery.

you can also enable notifications so you don’t miss any special event and you can make your gift on time. Among the payment options they have debit, credit, bank deposits and PayPal transactions.

Colvin

‎This is a extension of popular florist Colvinwhere through its app, users will have a more comfortable experience and with the same quality and safety as if you were placing an order in person, in just a couple of clicks your order will be ready to be delivered in 24 hours.

Colvin has fresh flowers Y great variety of species (roses, daisies, tulips, orchids, among others), in the same way, you can personalize your order by adding a vase with the style of your choice along with a dedication. Inside the app you will find exclusive offers and you can explore all its catalog without advertisements.

Mizu We bring gifts and flowers

‎The best way to send a beautiful present Anytime, anywhere. This is an application dedicated to send presents that vary from the most beautiful and fresh flowers even incredible clothes, accessories and toys.

You can choose from bouquets, baskets, flower arrangements, flowers accompanied by toys and you can also select clothing, accessories, jewelry, rates, sheets, balloons and decorations.

Among its functions, you can add all special dates and the app will take care of reminding you in advance so you can send a special gift. Every week there will be new offers, if there is a product that you prefer, you can add it to the cart and the app will notify you when it is on sale. mizu sends in Colombia, Mexico, Spain, Germany, and Vietnam.

Claro Shop

Sure is the oldest digital shopping platform in Mexico, being among the most reliable, easy to use and with a variety in any kind of product you want. When making a gift to a special personyou can search according to the category that most catches your attention, some product or fix to express what you feel.

If what you want is send a flower arrangementexplore all the options from different stores with a variety of prices and offers. And if you don’t want sending flowersyou also have all kinds of items available to give to that loved one with delivery to their home under a fully secure system.

‎Mobile Florist

The largest and most reliable platform to perform flower ordersbeing very simple to use it, either from the app or through its website.

Its design allows ordering based on the message to be conveyed, having various entrances with assorted array layouts on birthdays, anniversaries, Mother’s Day, congratulations, apology gifts, condolence gifts or simply a gift without being a special day. All these classifications will allow you to choose the perfect gift more easily and quickly.

Most orders are delivered the same day, as the app is associated with the nearest florists to the desired location. also count fruit basket gifts for those who like this kind of concepts.

Do not go unnoticed on any special date, no matter where you are, place the order with the flowers that you like the most and with the decoration that you prefer, knowing that the person will receive a beautiful and fresh floral arrangement with total security.

