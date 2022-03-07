Best ASUS Deals in Amazon’s Stay Connected Week

If you want to buy the best quality-price router that ASUS has right now, the model ASUS RT-AX86S is what you are looking for. This router has simultaneous dual-band Wi-Fi AX5700 (up to 861Mbps on 2.4GHz and up to 4804Mbps on 5GHz band), has one Gigabit Ethernet port for Internet WAN and four Gigabit Ethernet ports for LAN. It also has a high performance USB 3.0 port and another USB 2.0 port. The Asuswrt firmware on this computer has all the usual features for gaming such as adaptive QoS among many other functions.

The sale price of this gaming-oriented router is €179.90, a really low price considering its characteristics, it is undoubtedly the most successful purchase.

If you don’t have that much budget, you can buy the ASUS RT-AC86U model which has been a best seller for many years due to its hardware. This model is simultaneous dual-band with AC2900 Wi-Fi (up to 750Mbps in the 2.4GHz band and up to 2167Mbps in the 5GHz band), we have one Gigabit Ethernet port for the Internet WAN, four Gigabit Ethernet ports for the LAN, one High-performance USB 3.0 port and another USB 2.0 port.

The sale price of this router is €114.90, a very good price for a high-end Wi-Fi 5 router.

If you want to buy an entry-level device that incorporates Wi-Fi 6, the ASUS RT-AX53U model will provide you with very good performance. This equipment has simultaneous dual band Wi-Fi AX1800 (up to 574Mbps in 2.4GHz and up to 1201Mbps in 5GHz), we have a Gigabit Ethernet port for the Internet WAN, four Gigabit Ethernet ports for the LAN and a USB 2.0 port. This equipment has Asuswrt with most of the functionalities but not all, being an entry-level equipment.

The sale price of this router is €64.90.

If you want to buy a desktop 4G router (without built-in battery) to connect to the Internet at home in town or on vacation, this ASUS 4G-AX56 model is ideal for you. It has a 4G LTE modem that will allow us to achieve a download speed of up to 300Mbps and upload speeds of up to 50Mbps on mobile broadband networks. In the WiFi part, it is simultaneous dual band with Wi-Fi 6 and AX1800 class (up to 574Mbps in 2.4GHz and up to 1201Mbps in 5GHz). We also have a Gigabit Ethernet port for the Internet WAN, so it can work as a neutral router, in addition, we have a total of 4 Gigabit Ethernet ports for the LAN and all Asuswrt configuration options.

The price of this router on offer is €164.90, a very competitive price if we take into account its technical specifications.

Now that we know all the routers on offer, we are going to see all the Wi-Fi Mesh systems available.

Wi-Fi mesh systems

Throughout this week we have on offer a large number of models of Wi-Fi Mesh systems from the manufacturer ASUS, then we are going to show you all the available offers.

The ASUS Zen WiFi XT8 is one of the top-of-the-range Wi-Fi Mesh systems from the manufacturer with Wi-Fi 6. This model has simultaneous triple band with Wi-Fi 6 and AX6600 class (up to 574Mbps in 2.4GHz, up to 1,201Mbps in the first band of 5GHz and up to 4804Mbps in the second 5GHz band), in addition, we have the possibility of configuring (or not) a dedicated frequency band for the interconnection of the different Mesh nodes. This equipment has a 2.5G Multigigabit port for the WAN/LAN, we also have three Gigabit Ethernet ports for the LAN and even a high-performance USB 3.0 port to share files on the local network and the Internet.

We have this Wi-Fi mesh system in four different variants, depending on the number of nodes and their color. Then you can access all the offers

If you are interested in a model that is not the top of the range, then the model ASUS Zen WiFi XD4 It is a very interesting team. This equipment has simultaneous dual band with Wi-Fi 6 and AX1800 class (up to 574Mbps in 2.4GHz and up to 1201Mbps in 5Ghz), it has a Gigabit Ethernet port for the WAN/LAN and another Gigabit Ethernet port for the LAN.

This model is ideal if you have a wired home, because you will be able to interconnect via cable and obtain high wireless speed.

If you want a Wi-Fi Mesh system with integrated PLC, the model ASUS Zen WiFi XP4 It is very similar to the previous XD4 in terms of WiFi, but it has integrated Powerline technology to form a Mesh network using the home electrical network as an interconnection network. These teams are somewhat more expensive to incorporate PLC. As for the wired features, we have a Gigabit Ethernet port for the Internet WAN and two Gigabit Ethernet ports for the LAN, in addition, we also have a high performance USB 3.0 port.

This model is ideal if you cannot interconnect the nodes via WiFi and we must look for alternatives, such as the electrical network with the Powerline.

In the event that you are interested in a Wi-Fi Mesh system with the Wi-Fi 5 standard and that is quite cheap, the ASUS ZenWiFi CD6 model is what you are looking for. This equipment is dual band with WiFi AC1200, it has a Gigabit Ethernet port for the WAN/LAN and another Gigabit Ethernet port for the LAN. This equipment is entry-level in Wi-Fi 5, since there are other superior equipment such as the CT8, but it is a very good option if you want to have good coverage but spend very little money.

Finally, the ASUS RT-AX92U is also a very interesting device that combines the Wi-Fi 6 standard for the interconnection network with the Wi-Fi 5 standard for wireless clients. This equipment is really a pack of two mid-high range routers, so you will get very good wireless and wired performance. If you want to buy the pack of 2 nodes you can buy it from here:

You can also buy just one node, in case you want to extend the wireless network you currently have with AiMesh.

Once we have seen all the Wi-Fi Mesh systems on offer, we are going to see other devices that are also interesting.

Other devices

If you want to buy a Wi-Fi wall repeater with AiMesh and the new Wi-Fi 6 standard, the model ASUS RP-AX56 It has simultaneous dual band with Wi-Fi 6 and AX1800 class (up to 574Mbps in 2.4GHz and up to 1,201Mbps in the 5GHz band), supports AiMesh to integrate it within an ASUS Mesh network, and also has a Gigabit Ethernet port that will allow us to connect wired clients or the Mesh router to have a wired interconnection network.

If you want to have a 2.5G Multigigabit network card in your laptop or desktop computer, the ASUS USB-C2500 adapter will allow us to connect it to a PC through the USB 3.0 type A port, we will install the necessary drivers and we will be able to connect to Multigigabit networks and transfer data at a speed of about 250MB/s, ideal for making the most of the potential of these new networks that are on the rise, both in home environments and also in small and medium-sized offices. The price is 45 euros, a very competitive price and in line with expectations.

If you want to buy a Bluetooth adapter with a USB interface, we have this ASUS USB-BT500 model on sale today for less than 15 euros.

As you have seen, ASUS has launched a large number of products on sale during Amazon’s Stay Connected week, take the opportunity to improve your local network and WiFi saving a lot of money.

