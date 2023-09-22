‘Fight Club’ to ‘Se7en’: The Best Brad Pitt Movies, According to IMDb





22 September 2023

Best roles of Hollywood actor Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt is undoubtedly one of the most famous Hollywood actors globally who needs no introduction.



Throughout his illustrious career, he has delivered exceptional performances across a wide range of film genres, earning critical acclaim and amassing a devoted fan following.



Since we couldn’t pick his five best movies, we took a little help from IMDb.

‘Fight Club’ (8.8/10)

fight club This is one of the greatest collaborations between David Fincher and Pitt to date. Pitt delivers a stellar performance as Tyler Durden, a charismatic alter ego of the protagonist (Edward Norton) who struggles with an existential crisis.



Pitt’s chemistry with Norton drives the film’s exploration of identity and social discontent, cementing Durden’s influence as an integral part of the success of this 1999 cult classic.

‘Se7n’ (8.6/10)

1995 crime thriller film Se7en Another cinematic genius from Fincher starring Pitt.



Pitt plays Detective David Mills, a young and idealistic policeman who is paired with Morgan Freeman’s veteran detective, Somerset.



His portrayal captures the essence of a man pushed to his limits by the relentless pursuit of a serial killer, adding depth to this riveting thriller.

‘Inglourious Basterds’ (8.3/10)

Pitt shines in Quentin Tarantino’s 2009 war film Inglourious Basterds, He plays Lieutenant Aldo Rhine, the charming leader of a group of Jewish-American soldiers on a mission to assassinate Nazis in World War II.



In this larger-than-life character, Pitt’s performance blends irresistible charm, bravery and humor perfectly.



Among numerous nominations and awards, Christoph Waltz won an Oscar for his performance.

‘Snatch’ (8.2/10)

‘s fast-paced and dark crime comedy world. snatchPitt’s performance as Mickey O’Neil is excellent.



Playing a colorful Irish bare-knuckle boxer, Pitt adopts a thick, almost incomprehensible accent, and his character is a delightful mix of intelligence and courage.



It weaves together a chaotic series of events involving a stolen diamond, underground boxing and a motley crew of eccentric characters.

’12 Years a Slave’ (8.1/10)

Based on the memoir of Solomon Northup twelve years a Slave2013 biographical film about Steve McQueen 12 years a Slave The film, starring Pitt and Chiwetel Ejiofor, won three Oscars.



Pitt gives a brief but impactful performance as Samuel Bass, a Canadian carpenter and abolitionist who offers hope to Northup (Ejiofor), a free African-American man kidnapped and enslaved in the United States.



