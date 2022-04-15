Best brain games from iPhone

Share

Show off your skills with the best brain teasers for iPhone that we’ve compiled exclusively for you. Do you think you can solve them all? It’s time to test yourself.

If you like mobile games and especially those that demand a little more from your mental ability to solve them problems and puzzles they present, you are in the right place.

Here is a collection of the best brain games that you can download from the App Store to enjoy them on your iPhone. If you want to know what they are, keep reading.

The best puzzles to have fun with your iPhone

If you search for brain teasers on the App Store, you’ll likely find hundreds of different puzzles to try. That is why we took on the task of doing it for you and here we leave you what we consider to be the best alternatives for you to download right now.

‎Trick Me: Logic Riddles

Do you like riddles? So Trick Me: Logic Riddles is the ideal game for your free time. Test your mental skills by solving different scenarios and word games using logic.

This game has more than 200 different levels, where the intensity increases as you progress. Here every detail counts and can hide the answer you need to overcome the riddle.

‎###Brain Wars

It’s not enough to say you’re the best, you have to prove it, and for that, ‎Brain Wars is one of the best puzzle games you can try. The operation is very simple, compete against other users, climb positions in the world ranking and show off your skills.

Here the battles are in real time, you can challenge your friends by inviting them or through Facebook, you choose. Choose from puzzles, sudoku, concentration games and many more. Do you think you can be number one?

‎Brain It On!

Challenge your brain with ‎Brain It On! This fun game that consists of solving different puzzles using logic. Of course, do not be fooled. Not everything is as easy as it seems, so make sure you do it very well.

You can select from dozens of puzzles and puzzles to compete with your friends to see who is the best. It is possible that the same challenge has more than one solution, so you will have to be cunning to emerge victorious. Do you dare to try it?

‎Brain Test: Tricky Riddles

‎Brain Test: Tricky Riddles is one of the funniest and most entertaining puzzle games that you can download on your iPhone. As its name indicates, these are different puzzles that you must solve and that put your mind to the test, as they tend to be tricky.

It’s an addictive hobby, perfect for those times of boredom or to keep your brain moving. It is totally free, offline and suitable for all ages. Trust us, you will have fun.

‎Puzzle Puzzle

In ‎Puzzle Puzzle Your ability to solve the hundreds of riddles it has for you is not enough, you need to accompany it with a lot of creativity. Here you must disassemble objects, place pieces and look from different perspectives if you want to find the answer.

It is one of those puzzles that catch you from the first moment. It’s easy to play, offline, and puts your skills to the limit. Do you think you have what it takes to beat all the levels?

‎Brain Out

‎Brain Out is another simple but addictive and entertaining game where you can show off your puzzle solving skills. You must make use of logical thinking, your reflexes, precision, memory and above all creativity to successfully complete each level.

This game combines different elements to take you to the limit, exercise your mind and challenge you to solve problems that, at first glance, seem simple. It’s totally free and doesn’t require a connection, so it’s perfect for those moments of “down” time.

‎Tricky Test 2: Genius Brain?

Now it’s the turn of ‎Tricky Test 2: Genius Brain?, a fun intelligence game to enjoy with your friends. This is a completely free puzzle game where you have to solve a series of riddles with the most absurd solutions you can imagine.

It has more than 111 tricky riddles (and counting) that will test your speed, reasoning and dexterity to find the correct answer. It’s perfect for showing the group who’s the smartest of them all. Show that you can think “outside the box” because each answer may surprise you.

Brain Dots

Last but not least, we have ‎Brain Dots, one of the funniest puzzle games you can try. The operation is very simple, you must make the two balls on the screen meet. Now, how are you going to achieve it? That will depend on you.

You must use your creativity, logic and imagination to find the solution at each level. As you progress, you will be able to collect colored pencils to build your own collection. Believe us, you will have fun like never before.

Say goodbye to those moments of boredom, keep your brain active and think outside the box with these puzzles that you are going to love. Try them and tell us which one is your favorite.

