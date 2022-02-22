best buying guide

Buying an iPad is not an easy task, but with this complete buying guide you will know which is the perfect model for you.

The iPad is a device that lasts for many years and before deciding to buy a new one we have to think about it very well. It is an important decision and we must choose the perfect iPad model for us. Before there was only one iPad model available, but for some time we have options for all tastes and all prices.

The truth is that there is no better tablet than the iPad, and with the latest improvements introduced in iPadOS They are devices that can replace a computer in the vast majority of situations. In this iPad buying guide we are going to analyze each model so that you know which is the perfect iPad for you.

iPad 9 (2021)

This is definitely the iPad for the vast majority of users, the most recommended if you want a tablet to watch movies and series, play games from time to time, send emails, check web pages and everything you think about doing with a tablet. It is the perfect iPad for students or children, it allows you to follow virtual classes and it is compatible with wireless keyboards and the Apple Pencil to get work done.

Know more: iPad (9th generation)

iPad 2021 Dimensions and weight 25.06 x 17.41 x 0.75cm and 487g Screen 10.2-inch Retina display (2,160 x 1,620 pixels) Processor A13 Bionic Storage 64 and 256GB Camera 8MP biometric sensor Touch ID Apple Pencil Compatible with 1st generation Apple Pencil Colors Silver and Space Gray Keyboard Compatible with Smart Keyboard and Bluetooth keyboards official price From 379 euros

Who should buy the iPad 9?

It is certainly a very complete iPad. We have a good screen, a processor, the A13 Bionic, with power to spare and compatibility with the Apple Pencil. It’s a perfect iPad for students and for the most normal users. An iPad to watch Netflix, Disney +, YouTube, play games from time to time and consume a lot of multimedia content.

Therefore, it is a iPad highly recommended for both students and children as an alternative to a main computer, or for users who want an iPad as a multimedia complement for day to day. That without forgetting that, thanks to the accessories and apps that are available, it can be an iPad with which you can work perfectly on Word documents and office automation.

ipad mini

The Smallest iPad that Apple has It has been recently renewed maintaining a compact design and improving many functions, as well as increasing its screen size. It’s the most portable iPad that you can replace a notepad with and you won’t even notice you’re carrying. A very interesting iPad, but aimed at a more specific group of users that rewards portability.

Know more: iPadmini

ipad mini Dimensions and weight 19.54 x 13.48 x 0.63cm and 293g Screen 8.3-inch True Tone Retina Display Processor A15 Bionic Storage 64 and 256GB Camera 12MP biometric sensor Touch ID on lock button Apple Pencil Compatible with Apple Pencil 2nd generation Colors Space Grey, Pink, Purple and Star White Keyboard Compatible with Bluetooth keyboards official price From 549 euros

Who should buy the iPad mini?

It is an iPad for those who need maximum portability without giving up power, since it has the A15 Bionic processor. being compatible with the Apple Pencil is perfect to replace a small notebook. It is also a good device to use as a portable console and consume content such as series or movies.

It can also be a Perfect iPad for young children or for users who don’t really need a big screen. However, it is more expensive than the iPad 9, which can be more comfortable for many other tasks due to its larger screen.

iPad Air

An iPad is direct competition with the iPad Pro. It is one of the models most recommended of the entire catalog of Apple tablets. We have an incredible design, identical to the iPad Pro, and more than enough power for any task thanks to the A14 Bionic chip. In addition, it is compatible with all the accessories of the iPad Pro, and costing considerably less money.

Know more: iPad Air

iPad Air Dimensions and weight 24.76 x 17.85 x 0.61 cm and 458 g Screen 10.9-inch True Tone Retina display (2,360 by 1,640 pixels) Processor A14 Bionic Storage 64 and 256GB Camera 12MP biometric sensor Touch ID on unlock button Apple Pencil Compatible with Apple Pencil 2nd generation Colors Green, Blue, Pink, Silver and Space Gray Keyboard Compatible with Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard and Bluetooth keyboards official price From 649 euros

Who should buy the iPad Air?

with this iPad the line between the Air and the 11-inch iPad Pro is more blurred than ever. We have a practically identical design and compatibility with all the accessories of the iPad Pro. Therefore, the iPad Air is a very serious alternative for all types of users, including those who want to make a more professional use.

It is, without any doubt, one of the most recommended iPads that Apple has in its catalog. Power, design and accessoriesthe iPad Air has it all and that’s why it’s one of the best-selling iPads.

iPadPro

The fate of iPad Pro is to replace the laptop and the current model is closer than ever to this purpose. The iPad Pro incorporates the M1 chip, the same one that Apple uses in its computers, so in terms of power we have more than enough. If we also add some accessories such as the Magic Keyboard, we have a device that can replace a computer in many situations.

Know more: iPad Pro 2021 11-inch Know more: iPad Pro 12.9-inch

iPad Pro 11″ iPad Pro 12.9″ Dimensions and weight 24.76 x 17.85 x 0.59cm and 468g 28.06 x 21.49 x 064 cm and 682 g Screen 11″ ProMotion and True Tone Liquid Retina Display 12.9″ ProMotion and True Tone Liquid Retina XDR display Processor M1 M1 Storage 128, 256, 512GB, 1 and 2TB 128, 256, 512GB, 1 and 2TB cameras 12MP + 10MP + LiDAR 12MP + 10MP + LiDAR biometric sensor FaceID FaceID Apple Pencil Compatible with Apple Pencil 2nd generation Compatible with Apple Pencil 2nd generation Colors Silver and Space Gray Silver and Space Gray Smart Keyboard Compatible with Smart Keyboard Folio, Magic Keyboard, and Bluetooth keyboards Compatible with Smart Keyboard Folio, Magic Keyboard, and Bluetooth keyboards official price From 879 euros From 1,199 euros

Who should buy the iPad Pro 2021?

iPad Pros are devices designed to work with them, perfect for editors, artists, working with office automation tools or with the increasingly professional apps that we have available in the App Store. We have accessories such as the Apple Magic Keyboard with trackpad, perfect for working, or the Apple Pencil 2. Of course, you can also consume content, watch series and play games thanks to its power and large screen.

It’s a iPad loaded with power thanks to the M1 chip. Apple, and many other companies, are taking the capabilities of the iPad more and more seriously, and we have professional applications that work really well on this device.

10 Essential iPad Tricks You Should Know

What iPad to buy in 2022? iPadizate’s recommendation

Within the range of Apple iPd, we have two recommended models, depending on the type of user you are. Although Apple has several iPad models for sale, for the vast majority of users these models will be perfect.

iPad 9 . The iPad for -almost- everyone. If you are not a very demanding user who is going to use the iPad intensively and to work with it, the entry-level iPad is the most recommended without any doubt. Cheap, powerful and capable of everything.

. The iPad for -almost- everyone. If you are not a very demanding user who is going to use the iPad intensively and to work with it, the entry-level iPad is the most recommended without any doubt. Cheap, powerful and capable of everything. iPad Air. If you want to have a slightly more premium design, a larger screen and if you plan to work with the iPad in a complementary way to a computer, the iPad Air is a safe recommendation.

In addition to these two models, if you find any sale on earlier iPad models, can also be an interesting option to consider. Many times we find refurbished iPads at very good prices that must be valued.

Related topics: Shopping

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, iPadizate receives a commission.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!