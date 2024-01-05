Best Celebrities Dressed in January 2024: Dua Lipa, Michelle Keegan, Nicola Peltz.
“Out with the old and in with the new” is a common January motto, but last year’s style muses continued to prove that repeat outfits and vintage fabrics have never been more popular.
It’s the first month of 2024, and plenty of the best-dressed stars have already kicked off the year by proving their sartorial prowess.
The start of awards season is just around the corner, with the Golden Globes and the premiere Priscilla, Argyll, Poor guy and other highly anticipated films that will feature a cocktail of noteworthy red carpet looks from the likes of Jacob Elordi, Emma Stone and Dua Lipa.
As we prepare for stars to saturate our feeds with a series of stunning outfits, keep scrolling to see who’s best dressed this month.