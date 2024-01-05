Best Celebrities Dressed in January 2024: Dua Lipa, Michelle Keegan, Nicola Peltz.

“Out with the old and in with the new” is a common January motto, but last year’s style muses continued to prove that repeat outfits and vintage fabrics have never been more popular.

It’s the first month of 2024, and plenty of the best-dressed stars have already kicked off the year by proving their sartorial prowess.

The start of awards season is just around the corner, with the Golden Globes and the premiere Priscilla, Argyll, Poor guy and other highly anticipated films that will feature a cocktail of noteworthy red carpet looks from the likes of Jacob Elordi, Emma Stone and Dua Lipa.

As we prepare for stars to saturate our feeds with a series of stunning outfits, keep scrolling to see who’s best dressed this month.

Best Celebrities Dressed for January 2024

Emma Roberts © Michael Symon/Shutterstock Emma Roberts rocked a serious boyfriend outfit for the Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks game, pairing casual denim jeans with a striped tee and an oversized striped cardigan.

Ashley Roberts © Typhoon Salchi/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock Wonka Fever seems to be sweeping London as former Pussycat Dolls star Ashley Roberts hits the streets in a chic double denim outfit and futuristic white sunglasses that won’t hurt in the scene Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. The star completed her casual ensemble with a white leather handbag and nude heels.

Christina Milian and Matt Pokora power couple Christina Milian And Matt Pokora took coupleswear to the next level when they stepped out in Los Angeles in eclectic outfits earlier this month. The black-haired singer who performed the cult soundtrack of the 2000s “Call Me!” Give me a signal! for Disney Kim is A+opted for bold skin in a scarlet snake-print minidress and chunky chain heels.

Julia Fox Of course, we could trust Julia Fox to create a stunning look for the start of 2024. Uncut Gems the star stepped out in Miami on the first day of the month in a vibrant black and yellow ensemble that gave us major looks. Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift energy.

Dua Lipa Dua Lipa looked stunning as she rang in the New Year on a glittering evening in the Indian city of Jaipur. The Houdini singer’s favorite outfit consisted of a flowing skirt and a spectacular slit at the hips. She paired the outfit with a pair of black suede pointed toe heels. Dua also carried a maroon leather shoulder bag.