Best Da’Vine Joey Randolph Performances, Ranked

Da’Vine Joy Randolph is a talented rising star taking Hollywood by storm, who first rose to prominence in comedy Dolemite is my name. The dynamic actress began her entertainment career on the stage, earning a Tony Award nomination for her performance as Oda Mae Brown in the Broadway show. Ghost: The Musical, Randolph shifted his focus to the big and small screens with impressive roles in shows like High fidelity, only murders in the building, and the controversial HBO drama statue.

She was absolutely amazing when she appeared alongside comedy legend Eddie Murphy as Lady Reed in the Netflix original film dolemite is my nameHe has continued to showcase his sensational acting abilities in films including United States vs. Billie Holiday, the Lost CityAnd Holdover. Let’s take a look at some of Da’Vine Joey Randolph’s best performances to date.

10 this is us

nbc

In the emotionally driven, fan-favorite 2016 family drama series this is usJack and Rebecca Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore) raise their diverse triplets Kevin, Kate and Randall in a loving and supportive home in Pittsburgh in the 1980s and ’90s, with the show featuring flashbacks to their upbringing and Flashforwards are used in both. The dynamics between siblings and their devoted parents.

De’Wayne Joy Randolph appears in the first season of the popular drama as Tanya, one of Kate’s close friends and who has a complicated history with Randall after an eye-opening experience from his youth.

9 Kajillionaire

Focus Features

Evan Rachel Wood stars in the 2020 crime drama as an emotionally underdeveloped young woman raised by her two perpetually scheming artist parents. KajillionaireOld Dolio follows Dianne as she finds her life completely shaken up when her criminal gang enlists the help of an outsider (Gina Rodriguez) to join them in their latest scam, leading to the trio’s earlier Only in bad relationships comes tension.

Randolph plays Jenny, a massage therapist attempting to swindle money from Old Dolio, though the pair ultimately share a tender and hilariously awkward moment when the troubled character breaks down in tears due to the discomfort of being touched. . Despite the role being small, the actress shined and showcased her impressive comedic skills.

8 high fidelity

Hulu

Criminally underrated 2020 romantic comedy series, based on the Nick Hornby novel and subsequent film adaptation of the same name. high fidelity Zoe Kravitz stars as Robin “Rob” Brooks, owner of a championship vinyl record store who recounts her past failed relationships while attempting to keep her Brooklyn business afloat amid the emotional turmoil of being an unlucky in love leading lady. . De’Wayne Joy Randolph plays Rob’s best friend and employee Charisse, an aspiring musician who has an endless interest in music and is full of intelligence and charisma.

RELATED: 10 TV Shows That Define Millennials Living Their 20s

high fidelity Despite earning widespread praise from critics, it was surprisingly canceled after only one season, and a second season would have made Charisse the lead role had it not been written out. The actress was as surprised as fans by the decision to end the show, revealing in an interview with W Magazine, “I don’t think anyone knows. I don’t think even Zoe[Kravitz]knows , we talked about “The only thing that I remotely think could possibly be the reason for this is that it aired literally right when COVID hit.”

7 United States vs. Billie Holiday

Hulu

Andra Day won a Golden Globe Award for her phenomenal performance as the famous singer in the 2021 biographical drama. United States vs. Billie Holiday,

It reflects his remarkable and pioneering career as he achieved massive mainstream success in the 1940s and 50s with iconic songs such as “Strange Fruit” and “Lady Sings the Blues”, as well as Addiction and Love. Also shed light on their struggles to achieve. Randolph is superb as Rosaline, Billie’s loyal confidant and childhood best friend, who never wavers in her devotion throughout the singer’s ups and downs.

When discussing the challenges of portraying a real-life person, Randolph once expressed, “There’s a point where I think you connect to the essence and soul and spirit of the person in such a way that then you kind of You have to, at a certain point, surrender and be like, listen, I only know what I know, but innately this is who I am. feel It’s how they will act or react given the information I give them.”

6 the Lost City

Paramount Pictures

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum were the ultimate dynamic duo when they headlined a 2022 action-adventure comedy the Lost City,

It centers on successful but lonely romance novelist Loretta Sage as she finds her passionate life turned upside down after she is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) who sets out to locate the mythical city and its treasure. Which he has written about in his books. , It’s up to Loretta’s dim-witted-but-caring cover model Alan to save the writer (on whom she secretly has a crush), doing so with the help of her flamboyant and determined publicist Beth (Devin Joy Randolph). Is.

the Lost City It was both a slam dunk at the box office and a knockout with critics, grossing over $192 million and receiving praise for its energetic performances, side-splitting humor and screwball screenplay. Fans loved Randolph’s scene-stealing performance as the wisecracking preacher, with many considering him the true hero of the entertaining film.

5 Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

universal pictures

Antonio Banderas once again voices the flamboyant titular cat in a 2022 animated adventure comedy Puss in Boots: The Last WishWhich follows the ferocious feline as he sets out to find a miraculous last wish to restore his nine lives, racing against time to defeat other criminals who seek life-changing mysterious stars for themselves. Want to catch.

De’Wayne Joy Randolph voices Mama Luna, the elderly cat lady who takes in the injured Puss and nurses him back to good health so he can continue on his noble mission, jokingly naming her Pickles.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish It was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature and earned an A CinemaScore while grossing a whopping $484.7 million. Empire Magazine wrote in its glowing review, “A cat always lands on its own feet – and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish does so with considerable style, sharp wit and surprising content.”

4 upon coming up

Paramount Pictures

2022 musical drama, based on the Angie Thomas novel of the same name upon coming up16-year-old aspiring rapper Bri Jackson (Jamila C. Grey) sets out to follow her dreams and follow in her late father’s hip hop footsteps to become a world-renowned artist and share her gift with the masses .

After her first song surprisingly went viral for negative reasons, Brie made it her mission to change public opinion and showcase her raw talent. Randolph is fantastic as Bree’s supportive and loving Aunt Pooh, who always gives her guidance and encouragement and wants to see her accomplish more in life than she ever could.

Randolph was able to showcase her impressive range as an actress in the entertaining adaptation, and it had its worldwide premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, where it was praised for its powerful premise and the engaging performances from its dynamic cast.

3 Only murders in the building

Hulu

Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez form an unlikely but terrifying crime-solving trio in 2021 mystery drama series Only murders in the building, focusing on true crime fanatics as they set out to investigate some highly-suspicious murders in their upscale Upper West Side apartment building. During the course of their amateur investigative action, Charles, Oliver and Mabel find themselves on the radar of Detective Williams (Randolph), who is investigating one of his previous murder cases after his wife renews his interest and intrigue after listening to a podcast. Looks again.

RELATED: 10 Movies and TV Shows to Watch If You Like Hulu’s Lonely Planet Murders in the Building

The Hulu original program quickly attracted a passionate fanbase and proved to be a ratings hit for the streaming platform, receiving seven Golden Globe nominations and winning two Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards; A highly anticipated fourth season is currently in the works. For her compelling portrayal, Randolph earned Best Actress in a Comedy Series at the Black Reel Awards for Television.

2 holdover

Focus Features

in the drama of 2023 holdoverPaul Giamatti plays a universally admired teacher at a prestigious New England prep school in the 1970s.

She is tasked with tracking down students who are unable to return home for the holiday season and finds herself in an unexpected but meaningful relationship with a troubled kid (Dominic Cessa) and the school’s grieving head cook (Da’Vine Joy Randolph). Finds a bond being formed. The charming and poignant pic focuses on Paul Hanham as he joins bright-but-rebellious Angus and heartbroken fellow faculty member Mary, who tragically lost her beloved son in the Vietnam War.

holdover Made its impressive debut at the Telluride Film Festival, where it touched audiences’ hearts and received widespread critical acclaim; Deadline Hollywood complimented Randolph for her nuanced performance, writing that she “is wonderful, saying more with a look than any words. She’s extremely poignant and brings us to tears along the way.”

1 dolemite is my name

Netflix

De’Wayne Joey Randolph demonstrated her impeccable skills as a dynamic performer when she shared the screen with comedy legend Eddie Murphy in the 2019 biographical comedy. dolemite is my name,

It focuses on filmmaker and funnyman Rudy Ray Moore as he creates his fiery alter ego Dolemite, a pimp who starred in a series of blaxploitation films in the 1970s that earned him the nickname “Godfather of Rap”. . Keegan-Michael Key appears as playwright Jerry Jones, while Randolph shines as down-on-his-luck single mother Lady Reed, who is enlisted by Moore to join his comedic stage act and has her life changed. Is.

dolemite is my name was a massive hit with both audiences and critics and was listed as one of the top ten films of the year by the National Board of Review, not only for Murphy’s brilliant portrayal but also for his talented cast and his entertaining screenplay. Was praised. Randolph took home both AAFCA and Black Reel Awards for Best Supporting Actress, and the role helped bring her to fame.