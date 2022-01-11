Tech

Best deals of the day: Galaxy S21 FE, Tab A8, SSD, Mi Band and more

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
0 28 1 minute read

Our appointment with the best offers of the day is back today, which contains the most interesting discounts that we have selected among the various online e-commerce. Although it is not a particularly rich period of discounts and with a certainly not wide availability of products, especially in the IT world, if you were to make a technological purchase you could evaluate this selection first and maybe save something.

As always, the sellers are safe and controlled with PayPal payment which, where present, we always advise you to use.

PLEASE NOTE: Buy the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE and receive € 70 in Amazon credit to spend by May 31, 2022 to buy what you want. Valid for purchases made before January 31, 2022.

NOTE: Galaxy S20 Fe was at the best price of 349 € but since the availability at 379 € is of all colors and that the smartphone at this price is still excellent, even considering the S21 FE, we added it.

PLEASE NOTE: Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab 8A and receive € 50 in Amazon credit to spend by May 31, 2022 to buy what you want. Valid for purchases made before January 31, 2022.

PLEASE NOTE: Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab 8A and SAVE € 50 credit on Unieuro.it with the CODE

50TABA8

PLEASE NOTE: the promotions we insert are valid at the time of publication. They may vary in price, run out or no longer be available at the prices indicated over the course of subsequent hours / days.

article with referral (info)

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
0 28 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

The Realme GT 2 Pro render leaks outline a high-level device

November 30, 2021

Iliad celebrates Halloween with a sweet gift for all customers

November 1, 2021

here are the most downloaded games from the Japanese eShop in 2021 – Nerd4.life

2 weeks ago

Venus and Jupiter in the November sky, appointment at sunset – Space & Astronomy

November 3, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button