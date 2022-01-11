Best deals of the day: Galaxy S21 FE, Tab A8, SSD, Mi Band and more
Our appointment with the best offers of the day is back today, which contains the most interesting discounts that we have selected among the various online e-commerce. Although it is not a particularly rich period of discounts and with a certainly not wide availability of products, especially in the IT world, if you were to make a technological purchase you could evaluate this selection first and maybe save something.
As always, the sellers are safe and controlled with PayPal payment which, where present, we always advise you to use.
PLEASE NOTE: Buy the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE and receive € 70 in Amazon credit to spend by May 31, 2022 to buy what you want. Valid for purchases made before January 31, 2022.
NOTE: Galaxy S20 Fe was at the best price of 349 € but since the availability at 379 € is of all colors and that the smartphone at this price is still excellent, even considering the S21 FE, we added it.
PLEASE NOTE: Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab 8A and receive € 50 in Amazon credit to spend by May 31, 2022 to buy what you want. Valid for purchases made before January 31, 2022.
PLEASE NOTE: Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab 8A and SAVE € 50 credit on Unieuro.it with the CODE
50TABA8
PLEASE NOTE: the promotions we insert are valid at the time of publication. They may vary in price, run out or no longer be available at the prices indicated over the course of subsequent hours / days.
article with referral (info)