Best diet for weight loss, here’s what to eat

Unfortunately, physical exercise is not enough, however lose weight it is also necessary to establish a healthy dieta healthy and balanced diet, here’s what to eat

Set a diet self-respecting certainly includes the consumption of one adequate breakfast. Although more and more people skip the first meal of the day, breakfast remains the most important time to push the body to function properly.

Diet: breakfast is the most important meal of the day

By the time we wake up, the body has recovered from eight hours of sleep and fasting, the pressure is low and the nocturnal brain processes lead us to need energy. For this reason it is important to integrate the deficiencies of the hours of sleep through one adequate breakfast.

In fact, eliminating meals favors the slowdown of metabolismwith consequent weight gain in the face of every slightest mistake.

For this reason, nutritionists recommend – in addition to the three main meals – to consume two snacks throughout the day, in order to stimulate the body in the disposal of calories. But what should we eat? Let’s find out together.

Diet: Breakfast remains the most important meal

First of all, know that the italian breakfast (croissant and cappuccino) is the worst way to start the day, as it causes a sudden glycemic spike. What does this entail? Basically, the intake of sugars leads you to acquire immediate energy, which however runs out in no time. In fact, the correct breakfast provides for the right amount of carbohydrates and proteins. For this reason, you can rely on eggs.

Diet: The best diet you can do to lose weight, here’s what to eat

Eat whole foods

Eating whole foods, such as wholemeal bread, brown rice, and pasta helps with weight loss. These foods are digested more slowly than white varieties, so they will help you feel full for longer

Eat fruits and vegetables

Crucial to the diet try to eat at least 5 servings of a variety of fruit and vegetables a day.

Reduce the amount of fat

It can contribute to weight loss reducing the amount of fat you take: for example, you can eliminate fat from meat, drink skimmed or semi-skimmed milk instead of whole, choose a low-fat spread and replace the cream with low-fat yogurt.

Avoid fizzy drinks

If you are craving a snack, you can try a drink first, such as a glass of water or a cup of tea. We often think we are hungry when in reality we are thirsty. You can replace high-calorie drinks with low-calorie alternatives, i.e. drinks that are low in fat, sugar and alcohol. A sweetened carbonated drink can be replaced for example with sparkling water with a slice of lemon. It is important not to forget that alcohol is high in calories, therefore cut down on alcohol can help check your weight.

Exercise

Finally, it is essential to practice regular physical activity which will not only help you lose weight but could also reduce the risk of developing diseases. The recommended amount of physical activity depends on your age.

Adults between the ages of 19 and 64 who are new to activity should aim to develop up to 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity