Best Documentaries on Disney Plus

The Disney+ streaming platform is best known for featuring the best movies and series from the popular Disney catalogue, including Marvel or Lucasfilm. But it also has a good number of documentaries on various subjects.

Disney+ also includes content from National Geographic

Some of these documentaries are National Geographic productions, with content also available to subscribers of the Disney+ streaming platform. Pay attention to the list of the best documentaries on the platform:

Best National Geographic Documentaries on Disney Plus

,“Apollo: Mission to the Moon”, More than half a century after man first landed on the Moon, the achievement continues to impress and mesmerize. This National Geographic documentary (content of which can also be viewed on the Disney+ streaming platform) covers the missions of the Apollo program in full.

They are shown from first to last, number 17, which marks the last manned visit to our satellite in 1972. Thanks to archived content, you can experience the entire journey from Earth to the Moon. In addition, the preparations and testimony of participants in a historical event are also revealed.

,“Before It’s Too Late”, Directed by actor Leonardo DiCaprio, viewers will be exposed to the dangers of climate change. The idea is to make them aware of the damage that man has already done to the environment. Also what could be its consequences in future and what can be done to deal with it.

,“Becoming Costume”, Thanks to his documentary series, since the 70s the underwater world has ceased to be such an unknown world for a large part of humanity. This documentary delves into the character of famed French ocean explorer and submariner Jacques Cousteau. The base is over 550 hours of archival material. They include over a hundred hours of audio diaries. Also interviews with mates and crew members of the famous Calypso ship.

,“Volcano: The Tragedy of Katya and Maurice Krafft”, It tells the fascinating story of some intrepid volcanologists, Katia and Maurice Krafft, who traveled the planet for years. Everyone had to document and investigate volcanic eruptions, unfortunately, he died in one of these cataclysms that happened in 1991.

,“rescue”, When a dozen young soccer players became trapped in a flooded cave in northern Thailand along with their coach, the world was shaken. All kinds of resources were mobilized to rescue them from the labyrinth of flooded underground tunnels. It was all against time, as his life was in danger with each passing minute.

Other Notable National Geographic Documentaries

-“Amelia Campaign”: Robert Ballard, the discoverer of the Titanic’s submerged remains, tries to solve the mysterious 1937 disappearance of adventurer and aviator Amelia Earhart. When he was flying around the world in his aeroplane, she lost contact with him in the middle of a solo flight over the Pacific Ocean. To this day it is unknown what his fate was. A brave and inspirational woman who has attracted both her life’s achievements and the mystery of her disappearance.

,“Jane”, Based on over a hundred hours of material, including previously unreleased footage from the 1960s, this documentary portrays the world’s most famous primatologist, Jane Goodall. Follow his investigations and his own writing with an extraordinary soundtrack by Philip Glass. The result is an exploration on the habitat of chimpanzees in Africa, their customs, their habits and the threats they face.

,“Welcome to Earth”, With recognized director Darren Aronofsky (“Pie”, “Requiem for a Dream”, “The Whale”) behind the camera, actor Will Smith accompanies a team of explorers and volcanologists to the bottom of a crater. It aims to install sensors that allow detailed monitoring of the volcano’s activity. But that’s not the only scenario so extreme it’s beautiful, disturbing, and fascinating that is covered in this documentary. Besides being spectacular, it offers a whole new perspective on our planet.

,“free alone”, Climber Alex Arnold became the first person to climb Yosemite National Park’s El Capitan wall without the help of ropes. It is a vertical and solitary feat of 914 meters in which recording itself was a challenge so as not to hinder the climb. In addition, it had to be done by experienced climbers, who followed Arnold’s ascent with hands and feet, without ropes, for a short distance.

The Best Documentaries on Disney Plus from Other Production Companies

,“Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian”, Documentary series in 10 chapters about the filming of the first two seasons of the hit series “The Mandalorian” (available on Disney+). It is an additional foray into the wider Star Wars Universe. It stars Pedro Pascal and is created by Dave Filoni, one of the names responsible for the new boom in this material. The series featured interviews with actors, directors, producers and screenwriters. All of them tell many anecdotes, explore curiosities and present a rich overview.

,Come back, Peter Jackson, director of the adaptations of “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit,” condenses more than 50 hours of lost material by analogy with the 1970 recording of “Let It Be” in this documentary series. The process of recording the self-titled album by The Beatles is documented. The result is a journey into the past and the creative process of the most influential group in music history.

,“Kingdom of Dreams: The Story of the Star Wars Trilogy”, Released in 2004 at the time of the prequel trilogy’s greatest influence, this documentary focuses on how the original trilogy had a defining impact on the way cinema was produced and disseminated. It shows how some films become not only global and mass phenomena, but highly influential social and cultural milestones.

,“Obi-Wan Kenobi: Return of a Jedi”, With the series “Obi Wan Kenobi,” Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen return to their roles after more than fifteen years away from the cameras of the Star Wars universe. Fans of the galactic saga will enjoy an inside and outside look at the filming. Also from the testimony of both actors (as well as the rest of the technical and creative team) when confronted recording the series.