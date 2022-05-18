Entertainment

best dressed so far at the film festival

CANNES 2022

The Cannes Film Festival kicked off its 75th edition this week. This was the passage through the red carpet of Tom Cruise, Eva Longoria, Elle Fanning and more!

Jennifer Connelly and Tom Cruise at Cannes 2022.
Since last Tuesday the 17th, the Cannes Film Festival began with its 75th edition. In this sense, artists from all over the world came to the French city for the great celebration of cinema that will last until Saturday May 28. figures like Tom Cruise, Viola Davis and Eva Longoria They appeared on the red carpet of the event and dazzled with looks in keeping with the occasion. If you are a fashion lover, do not miss this review with the best dresses.

The movie stars came to present their new projects, as is the case of Tom Cruise, who is about to premiere Top Gun: Maverick and who paraded in front of the cameras with his companions, Jennifer Connelly and Miles Teller. Also, celebrities like Elle Fanning, Viola Davis, Eva Longoria and Edgar Ramirez They said present and dazzled with looks as striking as elegant, perfect for the festival.

Thats not all! Because as new stars appear on the Internet, they also earn their space in historical events such as Cannes. In this way, influencers like Khaby Lame, appeared at the festival in style. He, in particular, included screens in his suit that projected the videos that propelled his rise to fame. Check out the best of the 2022 red carpet below!

+ Best looks from Cannes 2022

