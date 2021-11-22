Best Fifa Football Awards: Jorginho, Donnarumma, Conte and Mancini i corsa
The blue midfielder was included in the top 11 players on the move. Gigio stands out among the goalkeepers and the Tottenham coach and coach are on the bench. Voting for fans will close on December 10th
Fifa has published the candidates for the “Best Fifa Football Awards 2021”, a ceremony that will award the prizes to the protagonists of the football year just ended, taking into account 50% of the votes of coaches and captains of all national teams and for the other 50% of the preferences expressed online by fans and by the opinions of a select group of over 200 media representatives from around the world. The award ceremony will be held on January 17, 2022 and the blue midfielder of Chelsea will be among the candidates for the award for the best Fifa player for Italy. Jorginho. Together with him there are Karim Benzema (France / Real Madrid CF); Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium / Manchester City FC); Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal / Juventus FC / Manchester United FC); Robert Lewandowski (Poland / FC Bayern Munich); Lionel Messi (Argentina / FC Barcelona / Paris Saint-Germain); Neymar (Brazil / Paris Saint-Germain); Erling Haaland (Norway / BV. Borussia 09 Dortmund); N’Golo Kanté (France / Chelsea FC); Kylian Mbappé (France / Paris Saint-Germain) e Mohamed Salah (Egypt / Liverpool FC).
The other prizes
–
The event will also award the best goalkeeper (Donnarumma will challenge Alisson, Mendy, Neuer and Schmeichel) and the best coach (in the nomination there will also be Antonio Conte and Roberto Mancini who will compete for the title with Flick, Scaloni, Simeone and Tuchel). The same awards will also be awarded to women’s football which will not boast any Italians on the list. Voting has already begun, and fans will close on December 10, with the three finalists in each of the categories to be announced in early January.
November 22, 2021 (change November 22, 2021 | 18:53)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED