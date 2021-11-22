Best Fifa Football Awards: Jorginho, Donnarumma, Conte and Mancini i corsa

Fifa has published the candidates for the “Best Fifa Football Awards 2021”, a ceremony that will award the prizes to the protagonists of the football year just ended, taking into account 50% of the votes of coaches and captains of all national teams and for the other 50% of the preferences expressed online by fans and by the opinions of a select group of over 200 media representatives from around the world. The award ceremony will be held on January 17, 2022 and the blue midfielder of Chelsea will be among the candidates for the award for the best Fifa player for Italy. Jorginho. Together with him there are Karim Benzema (France / Real Madrid CF); Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium / Manchester City FC); Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal / Juventus FC / Manchester United FC); Robert Lewandowski (Poland / FC Bayern Munich); Lionel Messi (Argentina / FC Barcelona / Paris Saint-Germain); Neymar (Brazil / Paris Saint-Germain); Erling Haaland (Norway / BV. Borussia 09 Dortmund); N’Golo Kanté (France / Chelsea FC); Kylian Mbappé (France / Paris Saint-Germain) e Mohamed Salah (Egypt / Liverpool FC).