best films based on books, films based on fiction, oscar awards, director, author

Although to be awarded ai Oscar awards and other film festivals are the most famous directors and actors, many of them best movies are in circulation taken from books, novels and biographies whose authors often remain in the shadows and who have been able to inspire the masters of the big screen to produce some of the cinematic masterpieces that have marked the history of cinema. The titles to be taken into consideration would be numerous, however the following ranking is drawn up according to completely personal preferences and aims at a summary selection of the category in question.

In chronological order, here are the best films based on books.

The Shining (1980)

Movie cult of the 80s, The Shining is configured as one of the most successful film both among those of horror genre that among films based on books in general. To have inspired Stanley Kubrick to direct the first title of this ranking, in fact, it was precisely the novel of the same name written by Stephen King, undisputed master of horror literature. The film tells the story of writer Jack Torrance who is offered a job as a winter keeper of a hotel where he will stay with his wife Wendy and his son Danny, a child with extrasensory faculties from which the written work – and then filmed – draws its title.

Self The Shining it is still today loved by cinephiles of all the world, to have criticized him the most was precisely Stephen King considering the film too distant from the original work as “cold and detached”And despising the interpretation of the protagonists seen as too exaggerated and almost ridiculous by the writer. The latter tried to re-propose one to the public television miniseries more faithful to the novel, first broadcast in 1997. However, it did not have the same success and, in fact, was judged by many as a flop and unable to compare with Kubrick’s adaptation.

Cast: Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall, Danny Lloyd, Scatman Crothers, Barry Nelson, Philip Stone

Schindler’s List (1993)

Produced and directed by Steven Spielberg, Schindler’s List is inspired by the novel “Schindler’s Ark”Which tells the true story of Oskar Schindler, German entrepreneur and historical figure remembered for having saved thousands of Jews by the tragic end imposed on them by Nazism. The film is a perfect picture in black and white dedicated to the theme of Shoah in which hatred, empathy, terror and hope converge and received well 12 nominations at the Oscars of which 7 statuettes won, including that of best director.

Spielberg’s choice from limit the use of colors for only four scenes is motivated by the desire to tackle the theme of good versus evil and of “life without lightWhich represented the Holocaust. Part of the film’s proceeds were invested in the creation of the Survivors of the Shoah Visual History Foundation.

Cast: Liam Neeson, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Kingsley, Caroline Goodall, Jonathan Sagall, Embeth Davidtz

Forrest Gump (1994)

In this cinematographic transposition of the namesake 1986 book written by Winston Groom, the protagonist Forrest, sitting on a bench at the bus stop, narrates in the first person to the spectators his own incredible life: an adventure that began in the early 1950s and ends about 30 years later, and which goes through some major stages in the history of the United States during which Forrest Gump has the opportunity to meet important figures such as Elvis Presley and John Lennon, participate in the Vietnam War and cause (unintentionally) the Watergate scandal thus causing President Nixon to resign.

Forrest, however, he is unable to realize the extraordinary nature of the events experienced because of his less than normal cognitive development. The film has some differences from the original novel and is accompanied by an exceptional soundtrack containing songs from the most disparate genres, from Aretha Franklin to Lynyrd Skynyrd. The film was awarded 6 Academy Awards and his legendary quotes have played a role of significant impact in popular culture.

Cast: Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, Mykelti Williamson, Gary Sinise, Sally Field

Fight Club (1999)

The protagonist, whose name is never revealed, is a frustrated employee And slave of modern life who finds a way out of worldliness when meets Tyler Durden with which he first founds a fighting club and, subsequently, a real one subversive group of mold anarchist-revolutionary. The author of the best seller from which the film draws inspiration is Chuck Palahniuk, a writer with a raw, scientific style and focused on nihilistic contents.

This masterpiece of the 90’s directed by David Fincher it’s a criticism of consumerism and toalienation of the modern man who, in the year of its distribution, was not positively received by critics and was then re-evaluated only later by the world public, becoming a cult very important of the American film production of that decade. There soundtrack is composed entirely of songs by Dust Brothers with the exception of the iconic song featured in the last scene, as well as the Pixies hit, Where is my mind.

Cast: Edward Norton, Brad Pitt, Helena Bonham Carter, Jared Leto, Meat Loaf, Zach Grenier

Shutter Island (2010)

Fifth and last in the ranking of the best films based on books, chronologically, is the psychological thriller Shutter Island directed by Martin Scorsese. There plot is set in 1954, the year of the disappearance of Rachel Salado, a patient of the asylum located on the island of Shutter. THE two federal agents Teddy and Chuck are instructed to go to the psychiatric clinic to deal with the case, but it is during the investigation that they truth begin to emerge.

The film is adapted from the namesake 2003 novel from Dennis Lehane – whose title is none other than the anagram of “truth and lies”(Truth and lies) – and it proves visually intriguing for the breathtaking scenery, meticulously studied for detailed and perfectly balanced shots between reality and madness keeping the high suspense until the last minute.

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo, Ben Kingsley, Michelle Williams, Emily Mortimer, Patricia Clarkson