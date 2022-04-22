Best free applications to watch IPTV on Amazon Fire TV Stick

You can install the app on your Fire TV device by entering apk.siptv.app in the Downloader app or in the URL field of your device’s browser. This will download the APK file . Later, with a program like X-Plore File Manager and giving permission to install from unofficial sources, you can install it on the Amazon dongle.

Smart IPTV is one of the leading apps for managing IPTV lists across a multitude of devices. It is no longer in the Amazon store, but its version for Android can be downloaded without problems.

If we search the Amazon application store we will find many apps for IPTV, but we are going to choose the best ones that are completely free. We are also going to choose some IPTV apps that you will have to install by hand using an APK file.

If you previously installed the app from the Amazon Apps store, first try installing the app from Purchased Items in your Amazon account, then manually update to the latest version. You can still update the app using Settings -> App Update or manually install the new version above.

VLC Player

As one of the most famous media players, VLC Player could not be missing from the Amazon store. In addition to being OpenSource software that we can get completely free of charge, it allows us to play almost any type of content without the need for additional codecs.

To play lists or m3u files on VLC for Firesimply from the Media > Open network location menu option, we can enter the URL of the channel we want to play and that’s it.

If you have downloaded a list, open the file and you will see how the first channel is automatically loaded. You can click the list icon to see the other channels.

Kodi

Kodi is a very interesting and customizable multimedia center, thanks to the installation of different add-ons and it can be installed on Fire TV Stick.

Of course, it is not in the Amazon store either, so we have to get hold of a Kodi APK file to be able to install it on the Fire TV Stick using the Downloader application. By following the link you can download the most updated version of the APK for 32-bit ARM processorssince it is the system compatible with the Amazon device.

Later, we will have to add the lists of IPTV channels. There is a long list of addons or complements to view IPTV or M3U lists on Kodi, although we are going to opt for the easiest to install: PVR SimpleClient.

Open Kodi

Go to the Addons section

Tap on the “Install from repository” option.

Open the section that says “All repositories”

Once here, go to PVR Clients.

Within the previous section, select PVR IPTV Simple Client.

We go in and hit Install.

After installing it, click on the Configuration tab and go to where it says “Path to the M3U list”. We look for the path where we have downloaded the IPTV list file and click OK. We restart Kodi, and open it again to start watching IPTV on Kodi for Fire TV Stick.