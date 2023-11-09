Best Friends Facts Behind The Scenes

10.

Friend Many of its jokes are based on how the live audience reacted during filming. If the audience did not laugh or the actors tried to read multiple lines of the same joke, the lines were often rewritten to see which joke the audience liked the most. Due to this, live tapings sometimes reportedly lasted until 1 or 2 a.m., and sometimes the audience was changed midway through, so the “sleepy audience” was replaced with a “fresh audience”.