Best Friends Facts Behind The Scenes

1.
First, while filming the pilot Friend, the network reportedly was “really nervous” that viewers wouldn’t like Monica because she sleeps with Paul the Wine Guy after their first date. So, Lisa Kudrow recalled that during filming, she created a poll to ask viewers questions about the show, including whether they would agree with Monica sleeping with a guy after only one date. Were.
2.
For “The One After the Super Bowl”, Matthew Perry asked Julia Roberts if she would like to guest star – he apparently sent her a card and flowers – and according to executive producer Kevin Bright, Julia replied to Matthew Giving, “Write me a paper on quantum physics and I will do it.” Apparently he wrote the paper and faxed it the next day.
3.
The idea for “The One with the Blackout” came about because NBC presented all of its comedies – Friends, Seinfeld, Mad About You, And mad man of the people – Create “A Whole Night of Blackouts” focused on the blackouts in NYC. Except every show, seinfeldTook part in promotional stunts.
4.
Friend The episode “The One with the Blackout” is credited with popularizing the term “friend zone”, where Joey tells Ross that he is stuck in the friend zone with Rachel.
5.
The now famous moment when Ross says Rachel’s name instead of Emily in “The One with Ross’s Wedding” was reportedly inspired by a real-life mistake made by David Schwimmer during filming. in the book Generation Friends: An inside look at the show that defined a television eraWhile practicing lines one day, David accidentally said “Rachel, the taxi is here” instead of “Emily, the taxi is here”, and this caused producer Greg Malins and co-creator David Crane to make changes at the end of the episode. inspired.
6.
In “The One with Ross’s Wedding”, they filmed all interior moments in front of a live studio audience in London, except for Phoebe’s scenes which were shot on their usual soundstage in LA. Whereas Friend According to co-creator David Crane, he actually only taped one specific episode, eleven, for this season 4 finale, he actually “did it three times”.
7.
The reveal of Monica and Chandler being in bed together in the season 4 finale received such an overwhelming and positive response all three times in front of a live audience that it actually forced the creators to change the story. At first, Monica and Chandler were going to sleep together, calling it “a big, quick, ridiculous mistake”, but after audience reactions, the creators decided to test Monica and Chandler as a couple.
8.
During Season 5, namely “The One in Vegas”, there was reportedly an early idea for a storyline involving Chandler cheating on Monica. The show hired Lisa Cash to play the female character. According to Lisa, she and Matthew Perry also rehearsed the scene, but ultimately Matthew apparently told the writers that he worried that fans would “never forgive” Chandler for his actions.
9.
Phoebe’s hilarious “My eyes! My eyes!” “The One Where Everybody Finds Out” moment was inspired by Matthew Perry. Lisa Kudrow explained that the way she says the line is “how Matthew Perry said things,” and that allowed her to really present the moment like she did before filming the episode.
10.
Friend Many of its jokes are based on how the live audience reacted during filming. If the audience did not laugh or the actors tried to read multiple lines of the same joke, the lines were often rewritten to see which joke the audience liked the most. Due to this, live tapings sometimes reportedly lasted until 1 or 2 a.m., and sometimes the audience was changed midway through, so the “sleepy audience” was replaced with a “fresh audience”.
Eleven.
In fact, in “The One with the Embryos”, which is often considered the best Friend In the episode, the cast and crew reportedly shot several versions of Monica, Rachel, Chandler, and Joey’s trivia questions during the game for the apartment. In the end, he used methods that “probably got the biggest laughs”.
12.
The turkey that Monica and Joey placed on their heads during “The One with All the Thanksgivings” was not a real turkey, but made of foam. However, writer Greg Malins said he wanted a real turkey first, so Matt LeBlanc had to dress it up, but, “The largest turkey ever for sale is not big enough to fit a human head.”
13.
Whereas Friend Known for the six core friends – Monica, Rachel, Phoebe, Chandler, Joey, and Ross – NBC reportedly suggested that a seventh character be added so that the group would have “an older secondary character.” The network was apparently concerned that because of the younger cast, they would lose a lot of older viewers.
14.
Jane Krakowski, Bradley Whitford, Neil Patrick Harris, Sandra Bullock and Molly Ringwald were reportedly on the list of potential actors for the roles. Insomnia CafeOriginal title of Friend,
fifteen.
Production designer John Schaffner was the one who came up with the idea of painting Monica’s apartment the iconic shade of purple. He remembered that everyone was “really worried” about it, until he painted his white model of the set purple. John explained his choice, saying that the color of the apartment being purple helped establish the show’s identity and distinguished the location from other sitcom sets.
16.
As for the iconic burnt orange couch in Central Perk, set decorator Greg Grande said he initially found it while searching the old basement storage area of the Warner Bros. studio, where the show was filmed. After the first rehearsal, the network reportedly questioned why the sofa was torn and not brand new, but director James Burrows said it made the coffee shop feel “absolutely believable and real”.
17.
Monica’s apartment was furnished by set decorator Greg Grande through finds from thrift stores, the Rose Bowl and Long Beach Swap Meet, and the Warner Bros. Prop House. You’ll notice that all of Monica’s dining table chairs are different because it gives her the feeling that she “couldn’t really buy a matching set” and it helped create the background that “her Sundays in New York were like these parking lot chairs.” There were swap meetings and he did a lot of mixing and matching.”
18.
Bruce Willis guest starring Friend Because he lost his movie bet with Matthew Perry the whole nine yards Will not be able to perform well at the box office. In Matthew’s memoir friend, lover and terrible thingHe explained, “Bruce wasn’t at all sure the movie would work, and I bet it would – if it lost, he’d have to make a guest appearance. Friend“After his three episodes, Bruce donated his entire salary to charity.
19.
When it came to costume design Friend, it was important that each character stand out in their own right, but also complement each other. Therefore, costume designer Debra McGuire assigned each character a color palette in Season 1. As for the girls, Rachel usually wore green and blue, Monica wore black, white, gray, and burgundy, and Phoebe loved the bright colors and floral palette.
Twenty.
In “The One Where No One Is Ready”, which includes the moment when Joey wears all of Chandler’s clothes, it gives the illusion of having layers of clothing, but costume designer Debra McGuire explained that “It was open in the back… .It was actually a costume you came wearing.” This look is so iconic that a parka from Balenciaga in 2018 was apparently inspired by it.
twenty-one.
And finally, after filming ended, Matthew Perry revealed that he had stolen the clock face cookie jar that was in Monica’s apartment. She eventually gave it to Lisa Kudrow as a gift because she remembered that she once “looked at it and thought it was a real watch,” which she found ridiculous.