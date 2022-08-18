Best friends keep their promise to marry after 10 years of being single

The love story of a young couple has gone viral on social networks, after Genesis Y JohnThey made a promise to marry if in 10 years they were still single.

Genesis Cueva, a TikTok user, shared a video in which she explained how she got engaged to her best friend at 15 years when they promised to marry.

“It all started in 2008, when I just entered school and I sat near the door, that’s when I saw him come in with his friends and from there I asked my friend for his name because I thought it was nice, and she replied that his name was John,” he recounted.

Genesis indicated that after she asked for Giovanni’s name, they were introduced and began to be friends.

“After several weeks we became very good friends, we went out to recess together, we ate together, we went up and down always together,” he said.

Until Genesis decided to make his best friend “jealous” and began dating another young man, this relationship ended badly, so the young woman decided to console herself with her best friend, but over time the relationship between the two broke downuntil they changed schools to continue their studies.

“I went to shed my tears with my little friend where he advised me, pampered me, took care of me in everything, but since we went to fifth grade our relationship went downhill, after he started dating a girl,” he explained.

@genesiscueva2 promises are promises #realhistory #love #bestfriends #promises #marriage Atlantis (Extra Sped Up Version) – Seafret

Read also: The teenage “star of India” dies who saved her brother’s life with a viral video

It was until they both entered the university where they they met again and decided to resume their friendship.

After Genesis ended a relationship he had with another man, he decided to give himself some time and began to send Giovanni hints, something the man did not understand.

“I hugged him and got closer but he walked away, so I thought he doesn’t like me, he never likes me and I let him stop looking.”

After a year, Genesis reported that just before the pandemic began they met again and confessed how she felt about him, but John was speechless.Some time later the young man decided to look for her.

Read also: “They are humans, not dogs”: father generates debate for using a “leash” with his 5 children

“At two in the morning Giovanni calls me and asks me to leave my house to talk, in his car he confessed that he liked me but that he was afraid of losing me,” he said.

After dating for a while and living together, they decided to get engaged.

Sometimes we ask for a good man and when God sends us a good man we decide to call him a best friend,” Genesis wrote on the social network.

@genesiscueva2 And I married my best friend my great love I love you better #greenscreen #matrimonio #felices BRENT MORGAN What Dreams Are Made Of – Brent Morgan

subscribe here to receive directly in your email our newsletters on news of the day, opinion, Qatar 2022 and many more options.

vare/acmr