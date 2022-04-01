Best Google Pixel phones you can buy in 2022

In this guide we recommend the best Google Pixel mobiles that you can buy, as well as the main features that you should look at.

For a few years, Google has wanted to gain its own space in the mobile phone market by offering its own terminals. Called google-pixel and, the truth, is that each model is much better than the previous one, showing that the company is increasingly more involved in the good development of their mobiles.

Despite having all the power of Google behind it, the truth is that the Pixels are not very popular among the general public, perhaps due to its limited availability outside the United States. However, that does not mean that they are not a excellent choice among more popular modelssuch as those of Xiaomi or Samsung.

To prove it to you, in this guide we give you several reasons why it is worth buying a Google Pixel. Later, we will select the best models that you can buy in 2022 and finally we will stick with just one of them to make your search easier.

Reasons to buy a Google Pixel

If you want to enjoy a 100% Android experience, the best phone you can buy is a Google Pixel. Being a model developed by the same company in charge of Android, the Pixels are the first to receive all updates of the operating system. It is a pure Android experience, without the additions that other manufacturers usually integrate.

In these mobiles the software works smoothly and also enjoy several years of updates. Don’t worry, they won’t be outdated in a year or two. On the other hand, the Pixel operating system also knows how to get greater revenue to details that apparently are not so important, As the vibration motorwhich is better and is more used than in terminals of other brands.

14 functions that you will only have on your mobile if you buy a Google Pixel

The design is another of the reasons why it is worth buying a Google Pixel, since the manufacturer always bets on one iconic and distinctive aesthetic. Instead of looking at market trends, you risk creating most innovative designs, like the Google Pixel 6 that we will talk about at length later.

Google phones can also boast of having good screens and being fluid, equip the processor they equip. In addition, they also have in common the brilliance of your camera systemswhich can boast of being among the best in the Android world.

Design, screen, power, cameras, software… There are several reasons why it’s worth buying a Google Pixel in 2022. If you still don’t know its most outstanding models, you can do so below.

Best Google Pixel phones

Google Pixel 6 Pro

The Google Pixel 6 Pro has everything a mobile needs to be considered the best Android on the market. The terminal maintains the touch of originality in the design, which draws attention to the black bar on the back that is responsible for housing the three cameras. The Pixel 6 Pro has a premium build qualitybut you must take into account before choosing it that it’s a big devicewith a thickness of 8.9 millimeters and a weight of 210 grams.

On the front mount a 6.71-inch LTPO AMOLED displayresolution QuadHD+refresh rate of 120Hz and curved glass Gorilla Glass Victus. As we told you in the analysis of the Google Pixel 6 Pro, it is a screen of excellent quality, with excellent color reproduction, viewing angles and extreme fluidity. This panel is where you will find the fingerprint readerwhich works with precision.

The processor that gives it life is the google tensor, everything stays at home. It is a chip that more than complies in daily use, with enough power to perform any task and with good temperature management. It is accompanied by 12 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage in the standard version.

Finally, Google has found the right key and has created a Google Pixel 6 Pro that can boast of being the best in history.

If you get this Pixel 6 Pro, you will not only enjoy the news of android 12, but you will choose 3 years of system updatesthat is, you will get to try Android 15. As for security updates, they will reach the terminal for 5 years.

The protagonist also stands out for having a versatile and excellent quality photographic system. There are three cameras on the back: 50 MP main, 48 MP telephoto and 12 MP ultra wide angle. Meanwhile, on the front it has a 11.1MP camera. On the other hand, the quality of the videos is also very good.

It is important to pay attention to the performance of the battery, which in this Pixel 6 Pro has a 5,003mAh capacity. If we give it a relatively intense use, the autonomy will be approximately one and a half days. It’s compatible with 30W fast charging and 23W wireless chargingBut the charger is not included.

In short, the Google Pixel 6 Pro is a good purchase in terms of relationship between quality and price. If you want to know all the information of the terminal, we recommend read our review, there you will find even the smallest detail. Finally, we must say that the Google Pixel 6 Pro has a original price of 899 euros in the version of 12GB+128GB that you can buy on Amazon and the Google store (when available, not always).

Know more: Google Pixel 6 Pro

Pixel 6

The other great Google Pixel you can buy right now is the Pixel 6an excellent smartphone that stands out for having an affordable price. Like its older brother, this model stars in the biggest redesign of all the phones that the firm has released to date. Of course, it is a somewhat more compact device than the Pixel 6 Pro, with a slightly lower weight and lower height. The aesthetic is the same, with that bar for the cameras that stands out on the back.

On the front it has a 6.4-inch OLED screenresolution FullHD+refresh rate of 90Hz and crystal Gorilla Glass Victus. In our experience, it is a panel that offers very convincing results, with good viewing angles, maximum brightness level and contrast. Like his brother the fingerprint reader is on the screen.

The Google Pixel 6 has a camera unmatched by other models of the same price.

Another detail they share is the processor, which is also the google tensor, offering performance at the level of the best. In this case, the standard version is 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, although that doesn’t influence performance too much when dealing with apps. software is android 12with 3 years of system updates and 5 years of security updates.

If you are looking for a mobile with which to take good photos and videos, this Google Pixel 6 is an excellent choice. In this case, they are two rear cameras (50 MP main and 12.5 MP ultra wide angle), enough to take photos with vivid colors, full of detail and with a nice natural blur. As we told you in the analysis, no mobile at this price can match the photographic experience of the Pixel 6.

This terminal also mounts a 4614mAh battery that easily exceeds a day and a half of use. It is also compatible with 30W fast charging and 23W wireless chargingbut Google has also dispensed with introducing chargers in this model.

The Google Pixel 6 is available in a version of 8GB + 128GB with an original price of 649 euros. It’s already a great buy for that price, but sometimes it is even possible to find it cheaper on Amazon. On the other hand, when there are units available -not always-, you can also buy it in the Google online store. As always, we recommend that you carefully read our review of the Pixel 6 if you are considering its purchase.

Know more:Google Pixel 6

What is the best Google Pixel to buy?

The best Google Pixel you can buy is the Google Pixel 6, so we let you know in the analysis. Without a doubt, the Pixel 6 is the pixels for mostwell complies in all sections and is much cheaper than the Pixel 6 Pro. The model we have selected has an original and careful design, a good screen, great performance, versatile and quality cameras, and excellent autonomy.

The Google Pixel 6 offers the best value for money of its segment, which is why we strongly recommend it if you are determined to buy a Google Pixel in 2022. We have already told you about it, if you wait for the right moment, you can take it even for less than its original 649 euros.

Know more:Google Pixel 6

