Best HDMI 2.1 cables you can buy

The latest revision of HDMI to date (HDMI 2.1a will be a minor update) increased the bandwidth to 48 Gbps and allows for resolutions up to 10K. In addition, dynamic HDR support is included and new rates of 60 Hz for 8K and 120 Hz for 4K . In addition, as is evident, it also has all the improvements of HDMI 2.0. (4K support, 21:9 aspect ratio, 32 audio channels, simultaneous delivery of two streams, and CEC command extensions to control multiple devices from a single point).

The future of Smart TVs seems to be in 8K (it is already present in a few models), so you should have a cable of the best quality so as not to miss out on the best possible video playback. Also, if you’ve made the jump to the new generation of game consoles (Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5), it is imperative that you have one of these cables. As long as you want to take advantage of features like 120 frames per second, of course.

HDMI 2.1 not only supports higher frame rates that ensure smoother video playback, it also allows for variable frame rates. With the new feature variable refresh rate (VRR)the speed of the screen is synchronized with the image output to avoid problems of image tearing or delay, which allows you to enjoy a smooth and flawless gaming experience.

Best HDMI 2.1 cables on the market

Below, we are going to list some of the cables on the market with the best features, ratings and value for money, as well as a purchase link to make the process easier.

ugreen

Ugreen is a Chinese brand of consumer electronics and one of the best value for money you can find. Its HDMI 2.1 cable has an ultra-high bandwidth of up to 48 Gbps, which can deliver bright, ultra-sharp images up to 8K at 60 Hz. 120 Hz. It also supports eARC with the latest audio formats, which can result in a significant increase in audio quality.

UGREEN HDMI 2.1 Cable 8K, 48Gbps High Speed ​​8K@60Hz, eARC, Dolby Vision, 3D, HDR10+, HDCP 2.2, 4K@120Hz 7680P HDMI Male to HDMI Cable Compatible with PS5, PS4, Xbox One, HDTV, PC, Monitor, 2 meters buy it at EUR 14.99

ConnBull

ConnBull is another option available with high-speed 48 Gbps bandwidth transmission, so you don’t have to worry about blurring, distortion, and lag. It has 24K gold plated connector, for strong conductivity and stable signal. The metal shell is wear resistant and anti-corrosion. This HDMI cable is compatible with all HDMI cable specification versions and is HDCP 2.2/CEC/EDI compliant.

PrimeWire

The PrimeWire HDMI 2.1 braided cable stands out above all at the design level, since they have opted for a flat cable model, which can help to place it between furniture, shelves, etc. Of course, we weren’t going to just stick with that feature. It is also transmission bandwidth up to 48 Gbps,

Sniokco

Bandwidth up to 48Gbps for the latest Dynamic HDR, eARC, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, 3D, HDCP 2.2 2.3, Ethernet, ALLM, QMS, QFT, DTS, CEC, VRR, etc. This HDMI cable supports 10K, 8K, 5K, 4K and 3D video display.

This cable is also one of the best possible if we use the robustness of its braid as a criterion, with 30 AWG copper wire (American Wire Gauge). Triple shields effectively protect against EMI interference, ensuring more stable signal transmission. Features 24K gold plated connectors and aluminum housing.

The articles listed contain an affiliate link that reports to ADSLZone a small commission for each purchase. The products that appear here have been chosen by the editors for being discounted, and their appearance here has nothing to do with any agreement with the brands.