Best Home Security Alarm Systems (No Subscription) | Showcase

We test and rate the best security systems (without subscription) to install in the home.

During 2021 there were a total of 75,501 robberies in homes, according to data provided by the Ministry of the Interior. With these figures it is not surprising that many people decide hire a home security system: According to data from Roams, a digital consultant for the alarm sector, its installation has skyrocketed by more than 35% in the last five years.

But not everyone wants to be bound by a monthly fee contract to monitor their home.. And, thanks to the great advances in home automation in recent years, it is no longer necessary. As with the video surveillance cameras that we control from the mobile, it is possible to install and control a complete home security system yourself.

The best home security systems

The proof is these security systems for the home that, selected in its most basic configuration (that is, they can be completed to adapt to different homes), They have sensors for doors and windows, movement, alarm… Is about: eufy Security Kit (with an average score of 8 points), Ring Alarm Security Kit (9), Somfy Home Alarm Starter Kit (8) and SPC Interceptio (7.75).

We would have liked to include Xiaomi’s proposal (Mi Smart Sensor Set, characterized by a very low price) in the comparison, but during the weeks that the tests lasted it was sold out in all stores on-line (including your own store on-line).

Comparison of security systems without subscription for the house: this is how we have tested them

To carry out the tests, we have installed them in the home, always following the manufacturer’s recommendations and instructions. In this way, it has been possible assess your configuration and test all its functions. In all cases, moreover, we have forced their safety, testing how they respond to unwanted intrusions and establishing different parameters depending on the possibilities of each of the systems. The following aspects have been assessed:

– Design. The quality of construction, but also the size and its versatility when it comes to installing them on walls or furniture, how it is done (with drills, adhesives…) or its resistance.

– Facility. The step by step until they are working.

– Control and management possibilities. All models are controlled from one apps but not all include the same control and configuration options, the ability to customize your usage modes, and other features. In this section we have also assessed the design of its appshow the different options are distributed or how easy it is to handle.

– Performance. How they work: if they detect intrusions well, do they give errors during use, how long does it take to report detected events…

– Others. Additional control possibilities, ability to work through SIM card, offer of additional services with associated cost, expansion of the system with extra components…

Ring Alarm Security Kit (2nd Gen) – Our Pick

The package that we have tested is made up of five pieces, although it is scalable: it is possible to add more components to adapt to the needs of each home. Specifically, it comes with a base station, a keypad, a contact sensor, a motion detector, and a range extender. Setting it up is very simple: once you have created an account on the apps Ring, the first thing is to install the base station, which is in charge of all the other accessories connecting to the Internet so that they can be controlled remotely.

own apps It guides you step by step, so it is not complicated. You just need to know that there must be an Internet connection available (either wireless or wired), activate the Bluetooth of the smartphone and keep in mind that the first time it is turned on it is updated, so it takes a while. At a given moment, it is requested to pair it, so you have to press a button and, from that moment, start adding complements; an equally simple task.

The Ring Alarm Security Kit security system It has three modes of use: disabled, out of home (all lords are activated) and at home (door and window sensors remain activated). This setting can be done from the apps or with the keyboard included, in which before making any changes you have to enter a personal access code. This component also includes an emergency alarm which makes it jump in the face of unforeseen events such as a fire or a medical need.

This feature is especially useful when assisted surveillance is contracted (an optional service that costs 10 euros per month), since a signal is sent to the central unit, thus notifying emergency contacts. In any case, the apps notifies you every time someone enters a room, a window or door is opened, the alarm is deactivated… Two more details: if there is a power outage, the base station has an internal battery that allows it to continue working and the motion detector is configured in three different sensitivitiessomething ideal in homes with pets.

Data sheet The best: it is very easy to configure, the app is very intuitive and it is a scalable solution.

it is very easy to configure, the app is very intuitive and it is a scalable solution. Worst: It works through the firm’s servers, so if there is a problem with them, the system cannot be controlled.

It works through the firm’s servers, so if there is a problem with them, the system cannot be controlled. Conclusion: With a very careful design, it is very easy to install following the step-by-step of the app and offers essential functionalities to protect the home.

eufy Security Kit security system: alternative and better value for money

The installation of this system in the home does not involve doing any drilling, because each of the components (door and window sensors, a motion sensor and a keyboard, all wireless and with integrated battery) comes with very strong adhesives that guarantee a secure placement. In the case of its HomeBase base, moreover, it is not even necessary to install it anywhere because it is desktop type.

All configuration of the eufy Security Kit security system is done through the appswhich guides you step by step and brings together an extensive menu with customization possibilities in each of its operating modes: at home, away from home, off (no alarms), night sleep, deactivated, geofenced (manages it according to the location )…

In fact, there are so many possibilities that it takes a while to configure each of its modes. And although cameras of the same brand can be added, for example, what we cannot do is configure the kit within an automated IFTTT system. We would have liked the base to have some warning system in the form of colored LEDs to know what state the system is in, since otherwise you have to go to the keyboard to check it.

Somfy Home Alarm Starter Kit security system

It is the kit with the highest price of the comparison, including these five elements, somewhat different from those of other proposals: the central system, which they call Link, a quite noisy interior siren (110 dB), a vibration and opening sensor for doors and windows, a remote control and an interior movement detector. We are going to stop at two components. The first of them is him vibration and opening sensora, which has IntelliTAG technology, defined by the firm as a system that is capable of detecting intrusions before they occur.

To do this, it is not necessary for the window or door to be fully open for the alarm to go off; it analyzes the vibrations and its artificial intelligence system determines when it is not normal (due to wind, for example). In order for it to work correctly it is necessary to place it very precisely as shown in the instructions, and then calibrate it.

The other element is the remote control that they call Key Fob, and that acts as a keychain to be able to activate or deactivate the alarm before entering or leaving the house, since we do not have an internal keyboard. This assumes that only one person can have manual control; the rest, must control the system from the apps. In this way, It is very complete and intuitive.and allows things like giving passwordless access to visitors.

To the Somfy Home Alarm Starter Kit security system it’s possible add up to 50 door detectorssensors, controls and up to 10 Somfy protect cameras to complete the system.

SPC Interceptio security system

This is a very cheap kit. (the cheapest in the comparison, something that is noticeable in its construction) that includes a switchboard, a motion sensor, a door opening sensor, two RFID cards and a remote control. Up to 50 more accessories can be added, although it is necessary to contact the firm for this.

Compared to other kits, the difference is in the two RFID sensors that do nothing but guarantee access with the alarm connected, and in the control alternatives offered: from the apps if it is connected to Wi-Fi, by phone (for which a SIM without a pin must be included inside) or from the switchboard itself (which, as in the case of subscription alarms with security companies, has a keyboard Incorporated).

In these last two cases, the numeric panel is the only reference to know what state the system is in, so you have to learn well what each of its lights means. Then, depending on the command that is sent by SMS or through a mobile call, or entered directly on the central console, all its options can be configured. Especially at the beginning, the manual must always be at your side, because it is not easy to manage the SPC Interceptio security system.

*All purchase prices included in this article are current as of May 2, 2022.

