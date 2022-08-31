Best Horror Movies 2022. Top#10

Disclaimer: the movies aren’t listed in any particular order… they’re just in the top 10 horror movies this year… Until now.

Crimes of the Future (2022)

Directed by one of today’s horror masters, David Cronenberg, and starring Viggo Mortensen, Lea Seydoux Y Kristen Stewartthis movie is set in a dystopian future, in a time when people don’t feel physical pain, organs are grown in weird ways, and plastic apparently tastes like umami, which obviously influences the art scene leading the art one step further (Damien Hirst’s controversial ’90s pieces would be peanuts by comparison).

Our opinion: Puzzling, and brilliant, with an interesting and completely unexpected twist. By the way, did you know that Cronenberg took a year of molecular biology in college? ….

Black Phone (2021)

The Black Phone is directed by Scott Derricksonand starring Mason Thameswith Ethan Hawke as the strange villain.

Synopsis: Finney Shaw is kidnapped by a sinister kidnapper in a clown mask. Captive in a dark, dank and barren basement, he finds himself in the midst of his despair when he realizes that he will never leave this place. That’s when the phone rings – yes, there’s a disconnected phone in the basement. Finney answers, and there are voices on the other end, voices of the psycho kidnapper’s previous victims. The distorted voices seem to be trying to help Finney escape..

Our opinion: He has managed to make a good horror story, without giving up a remarkable filmmaking. It is well directed, and orchestrated, with great performances and technical knowledge.

SheWill (2022)

She Will is a horror film directed by Charlotte Colbertstarring alice krige. With a supporting role played by Malcolm McDowell.

Synopsis: An aging actress who has just undergone a double mastectomy goes on retirement to Scotland accompanied by her nurse to recover. Once there, she begins a healing process that takes unexpected and mystical paths.

Our opinion: It is an elegant viewing experience that is elevated by its aesthetics, and great performances. It takes us back to the cinema of the 70s, and we love that. Guide us through a fable where the camera tells much more than many believe they have seen, is a gem.

Speak No Evil (Gæsterne)

This Danish horror film is directed by Christian Tafdrup, which artfully uses script and photography to tell us the uncomfortable story of a Danish family visiting their new friends in the middle of nowhere. Things go awry.

Our opinion: It’s an uncomfortable movie, and it’s not a conventional horror movie, nor does it claim to be, nor is it a “critique of conventions” as some have claimed. It is a horror film that knows how to deliver goods based on the script and the camera, and that knows how to play both with the viewer and with the genre to give precisely what the viewer is looking for in a genre piece.

Bodysuits Bodysuits

This movie is directed by Halina Reyn and starring lee pace, Amandla Stenberg Y Peter Davidson.

A group of wealthy young people go on a getaway to a mansion. Things do not end well between stabbings, lies and murders.

Our opinion: A contemporary slasher horror movie that’s well done, and the story suits the times we live in, where technology has become an extension of ourselves, and without it we could go through withdrawal so hard we’d act in a strange way Nice, it is not.

They/Them (2022)

A teen horror film directed by John Logan and starring Theo Germain, kevin bacon Y Carrie Preston.

Set in a summer camp, where teenagers are sent to be “cured”. The youngsters meet a masked assassin.

Our opinion: It is difficult to predict if it will hit the spot with the general public. What we appreciate about the film is its bold attempt to create a story unlike the traditional slashers we’ve seen before, and to do so with enthusiasm.

Resurrection (2022)

Resurrection is written and directed by Andrew Weeksand starring rebecca hall Y Tim Roth.

Synopsis: Margaret leads an organized and disciplined life in which everything seems to be under control until David shows up. He this will awaken the sleeping ghosts of the past.

Our opinion: This film tells a story that deserves to be told and narrated in a remarkable way. Need I add that it is definitely recommended?

Nope is the latest masterpiece of jordan peelestarring Daniel Kaluya Y Keke Palmer.

Nope (2022)

Synopsis: OJ and Emerald have inherited a horse ranch from their late father, who was killed when a metal object fell from the sky hit him on the head. The two brothers, and their friend Brandon have been witnessing strange phenomena in the sky, one of them a cloud that never moves or changes shape. Shortly after, when people disappear en masse and another rain of metal falls on the ranch, the brothers and their friend will have to mobilize to defend their territory.

Our opinion: Peele definitely masters the art of creating suspense, never without humor and irony. Cinematographically she is good, the special effects are somewhat more discreet than one would expect. Its duration is too long, but it is entertaining enough to keep us hooked. Daniel Kaluuya is great as the stoic ranch owner. Now, the question that haunts us is if it can really be classified as a horror movie. We will let each one decide.

X (2022)

X is written and directed by Ti Westand starring Jenna Ortega, Brittany Snow Y mia goth.

Set in the late 1970s, it tells the story of a young group of filmmakers who choose a small town in Texas to produce an adult film. This doesn’t sit well with the town elders, and things are about to take a turn for the worse.

Our opinion: Despite not being a masterpiece, it has its quirks. With a lot of references to the movie industry – it’s obviously a well-shot movie that comes under the guise of a B-movie.

Glorious (2022)

Glorious is a comedy-horror film directed by Rebekah McKendry and starring Ryan Kwanton.

Wes is desperate after a tough breakup. While in a bathroom he hears a voice claiming to be a demigod and that’s when things start to get crazy.

Our opinion: A very funny movie that we can’t help but respect for its audacious sense of comic-absurdist-metaphysical nihilism, which turned out to be the excuse to simply make a (good) movie.