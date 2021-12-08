best ideas and offers to save

She has reached her fifth Christmas, but she doesn’t seem to have aged even a day: Nintendo Switch and its little sister Lite continue to be among the most desired gifts for players of all ages, this year more than ever! With its arrival, the new OLED model has offered the most demanding an additional purchase option, while the catalog of games has never been so vast and rich. You can’t go wrong with a Nintendo-themed gift, but also safeguarding the wallet is important, so we invite you to follow us on a journey to discover the best deals on consoles, video games and accessories from the great N.

Nintendo Switch offers

Finding a Nintendo Switch at a bargain price is practically impossible, unless you go to the second-hand market. However, by knowing where to look, you can save some money and go home with some nice games included in the price. At GameStop, for example, you can get your hands on one Nintendo Switch Blue / Neon Red with a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a 3-month subscription to Switch Online at the promotional price of 299.98 euros, instead of the canonical 367.98 euros.

Gamelife, for its part, offers the bundle with Nintendo Switch and Just Dance 2022 at 329 euros instead of 360 euros (the same offer is also available on the Unieuro pages). MediaWorld proposes instead Nintendo Switch bundled with Ring Fit Adventure at 336 euros instead of 359.99 euros, the most suitable gift idea for those who want to keep fit while having fun: the package also includes the ring-con and the leg band, the two accessories that detect and measure the movements of players and turn them into action in the game world.

Is the recipient of your gift primarily interested in playing while away from home? Then there is nothing more suitable than a Switch Lite! Only for today December 8, from GameStop you can find Nintendo Switch Lite (Coral or Turquoise) with a copy of Animal Crossing New Horizons for € 239.98 instead of € 269.98. The proposal of the Unieuro Natalissimi flyer, which it offers, is also decidedly tempting Nintendo Switch Lite with a game of your choice between Minecraft and Big Brain Academy at € 229.90 instead of € 249.90 (you can choose between the colors blue, turquoise, yellow, gray and coral).

If, on the other hand, you want to impress an avid Pokémon fan, then we recommend that you buy the Nintendo Switch Lite Dialga & Palka Limited Edition on offer at 208 euros on Amazon.it, as well as from Unieuro and MediaWorld.

For the most demanding, we recommend the new arrival of the family, Nintendo Switch OLED, which compared to the other two models features a 7-inch OLED screen with intense colors, high contrast and a thinner bezel, a wider adjustable stand, a new base with LAN port, an internal memory increased by 64 GB and integrated speakers with improved sound. Unfortunately, at the time of writing it is impossible to find it at a discount: if you really want to buy it, you have to spend the full price of 349 euros.

Nintendo Switch video games: where to buy them?

At Christmas we surround ourselves with the affection of our family and closest friends, so when looking for the game to give as a gift, we recommend that you start with party games and the like that encourage fun together under one roof, a field in which Nintendo Switch excels. There are several such titles on offer on Amazon.it, such as Super Mario Party Superstars at € 49.98, Just Dance 2022 at € 48.99 and Big Brain Academy at € 29.90, while from MediaWorld, Unieuro, GameStop and Gamelife you can find Mario Kart 8 Deluxe at 49.99 euros. Don’t let it slip either Mario & Sonic at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games from Unieuro to 48.99 euros.

Switch, in any case, is this and much more, and offers video games for all tastes. Also on Amazon.it, it is already possible to find recent products on offer such as Metroid Dread at € 49.99, Shining Pearl Pokémon at € 49.98, Pokémon Shining Diamond at € 49.98 e FIFA 22 at 34.99 euros, in addition to Ring Fit Adventure at 69.69 euros, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury at 49.98 euros, Luigi’s Mansion 3 at 48.99 euros and New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe at 49.99 EUR. We also advise you to carefully consult the offers of Unieuro and the discounts of Mediaworld, two chains that offer a lot of bargains on Nintendo Switch games, even the older ones: finding the title that best suits the tastes of your loved ones will not be difficult at all.

Among the most desired gifts by the little ones there is also Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, which happens to be at a discounted price on Amazon.it, ie 89.99 euros instead of 109.99 euros. The kit allows you to transform your home into a circuit and to drive a real miniature kart using the Switch controls: thanks to the video camera positioned on the small car, the action can be followed on the console screen or on the TV. Each set includes a kart, four ports, two curve signals and a USB charging cable. It is possible to play with friends (up to four participants), provided that each player has a Kart, a Nintendo Switch console and a copy of the software.

The essential accessories for Nintendo Switch

Do you know what there is never enough of? Of Joy-Con! Beautiful to look at and to collect, they are also indispensable for animating group evenings. If you want to give a couple as a gift, head to Gamelife, where you can find many variations until 12 December discounted at 69 euros: Blue / Yellow, Purple / Orange, Green / Pink and Red / Blue (normally cost € 79.99). If you are looking for something truly unique then we suggest the pair of Joy-Con Special Edition Zelda: Skyward Sword at € 74.99 on Amazon.it!

Another thing that cannot be given up, especially in the digital age we are living in, is the memory expansions! Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite are relatively small (32GB runs out quickly if you’re a regular eShop customer), while OLED does better with its 64GB. In any case, we advise you to significantly expand the space available with SanDisk Micro SD cards approved, tested and customized specifically for Nintendo Switch: on Amazon.it, the model from 128 GB is on sale at 29.99 euros, while the one from 256 GB at € 43.17.

Another suggestion to make the gift even more delicious and complete? Attach one to the MicroSD top up for the Nintendo eShop wallet: on Amazon.it you can find them in the denomination you prefer: 15 euros, 25 euros, 50 euros and 75 euros. In this way, your loved one can immediately stock up on games by taking advantage of the sales on Nintendo eShop!

Unlike other consoles, which once placed under the TV are transformed into objects of furniture and are no longer moved, Nintendo Switch can be carried around, disassembled and reassembled … therefore it requires a lot of extra attention. One could therefore be very useful Heystop case for Switch and Switch OLED for 16.99 euros, which includes the space needed to carry the console, two pairs of Joy-Con, cables and 8 cartridges. What do you also say about a Pokédex-shaped cartridge holder? At a price of 11.99 euros, it seems an excellent and inexpensive gift idea for all Pokémon fans.

To protect the Switch from accidental bumps, we also recommend cover and film by Heystop at 14.99 euros (there is also for Switch Lite at 15.99 euros and in different colors). Finally, for the most demanding there is the 12 in 1 Accessory Kit for € 47.99, which includes case, covers, protective films, analog covers, charging cables, controller grips and more.