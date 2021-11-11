best launch for an Xbox game, what’s new in the coming months?

Forza Horizon 5 is the best launch ever for a video game developed and published by Xbox Game Studios, as announced with a touch of pride by Phil Spencer on his social profiles.

More than 4.5 million players have tried Forza Horizon 5 per day one on PC, Xbox and Cloud, with a peak of players connected simultaneously three times higher than the maximum peak recorded on the day of the launch by Forza Horizon 4.

The Early Access phase had conquered over a million users and for day one there was talk of three million players for Forza Horizon 5, official data, however, reveal an even greater success for the Playground Games game, which was positively received by the public and critics.

Spencer’s message is joined by that of Xbox Senior Marketing Manager Josh Munsee who emphasizes how November and the next few months are going to be great for Xbox owners thanks to the release of Forza Horizon 5, Halo Infinite and the celebrations for the twentieth anniversary of the brand, without forgetting the arrival of the mini fridge and limited edition Adidas shoes.

And then there seems to be “who knows what else“coming soon, as Josh himself hinted without revealing anything. Upon request for clarification, an emoticon with a sewn-up mouth has arrived … we will know more about it. November 15 during the Xbox 20 Years Event?