best medicine for an 84 year old man

Sandra Dajer works in the Emergency Medical Service of San Martín, Argentina, and a few days ago she decided to share a thought-provoking publication with everyone: “When they call you because grandpa is feeling bad and just needed to talk“, commented the doctor next to two photographs.

In them you can see Dajer dancing with Víctor, an 84-year-old man who felt powerless. After doing a checkup and verifying that he was fine, decided to stay talking with him to try to find out what could happen to him.

“We went to the kitchen, he had food in the fridge and I explained to him that he had to drink two liters of water a day. She understood everything I told her and I stayed a while longer to make sure she was okay”, the doctor commented to the local media.

After reminding him that he had to take his medicine, the doctor saw a photo of Víctor dancing tango, and asked him about his story: “Víctor told me that he was a teacher, that he traveled all over the world and that he was part of the stable ballet of the Municipality of San Martín. So, I asked him: ‘Do you want to dance a tango with me?‘. Her response was immediate and she answered yes, “explained Sandra. Then the doctor and the patient got up and danced to the rhythm of The Cumpasita.

After the dance, the doctor realized that her patient just needed a little love and company, and that is why she decided to share her experience with everyone, which undoubtedly invites us to reflect on the time we dedicate to our elders, and the importance of showing them our affection every day.