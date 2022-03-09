Best Motorola Dual SIM phones: updated guide in 2022

Do you have a phone number for work and another for personal? These Motorola mobiles are perfect for you.

In this buying guide we analyze the Motorola catalog to recommend you the best phones of the Dual SIM firm. Using a phone with this feature can be very useful, especially if you use two different phone numbers on a daily basis.

Motorola has presented several gems in recent months, so in this guide you will find high-quality mobiles. To make it more varied and fits different user budgets, we have selected models from different price ranges. First of all, let’s see what does it mean to have a Dual SIM mobile.

What does it mean to have a Dual SIM mobile?

A Dual SIM smartphone is anyone who has two SIM card slots. In this way, you can use two different phone numbers from the same terminal. This is especially interesting for those who have a number for the workplace and another for personal, since they will avoid having to always go with two mobiles above.

From a single smartphone, you can send and receive phone calls from those two different numbers. When the time comes to forget about the professional world, all you have to do is disconnect that phone line. In addition, the new mobiles now even allow both SIM cards in use connect to 5G networks.

Another advantage of using a Dual SIM mobile is that you can use the same application from two different accounts. The best example is WhatsApp, which you can now use with your personal number and also with your company number. Without a doubt, if you are one of those who always carry two mobiles with you, moving to a Dual SIM mobile is a smart option.

The best Motorola Dual SIM phones

After recommending the best Samsung Dual SIM phones, it’s time to focus on the Motorola smartphone catalog. Most of the brand’s smartphones have that dual SIM card slot that we are talking about, although we are going to recommend the best of the different ranges to make the choice easier.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro

Among the best dual SIM Motorola models is the Motorola Edge 30 Pro, a high-end that reigns in the company’s catalog at the moment. As we say, it has two slots for use two SIM cards simultaneously. Of course, it does not have a “slot” for a microSD card with which to expand the internal storage.

Among the features of the Edge 30 Pro also stand out a great 6.7-inch OLED displaywith Full HD + resolution and a brutal 144Hz refresh rate. Your processor is Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 which, together with 12 GB of RAM, will offer performance at the highest level.

The best Motorola phones with 5G that you can buy in 2022

Of its four-camera photographic system, we are especially surprised by its front lens, of nothing more and nothing less than 60MP. Seeing this detail, it is to be expected that the selfies are impeccable. nothing wrong is your 4,800mAh batterywhich will be charged in about half an hour thanks to the 68W fast charge.

The Motorola Edge 30 Pro hits the market with a price of 799 euros in the only 12GB+256GB version. At the moment, it is only for sale in the Motorola store, although it is expected to land in popular stores such as Amazon.

Motorola Moto G200 5G

The Motorola Moto G200 5G it is one of the best Motorola you can buy in 2022 and of course it is Dual SIM. If you are looking for a phone with a large screen, power, an advanced camera system, a large battery and that allows you to use two phone numbers at oncethis model is a great option.

One of the great features of the Motorola Moto G200 5G is its 6.8-inch screen, Full HD+ resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. There is plenty of power, since the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ 5G processor gives it life. If what you are worried about are the photographs, we are sure that your 108 MP main camera you won’t be disappointed.

Lastly, equip a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charge, without problems to reach the day of autonomy. If you want to buy this Motorola Moto G200 5G, you can do it for a price around 450 euros at Amazon or the Motorola store. It is available in a single 8GB+128GB version.

Know more: Motorola Moto G200 5G

Motorola Edge 20 Pro

The Motorola Edge 20 family is led by the Motorola Edge 20 Pro, a high-end that you can already buy for a significantly lower price than the launch price. As you can imagine when you see it in this guide, it is a device with dual SIM slot.

The Edge 20 Pro is a good buy for many other reasons, like its 6.7-inch OLED displayFull HD + and with a refresh rate of 144 Hz. Its processor is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, which will be able to carry out all the tasks you ask for without complications. When the time comes to take photos and videos, you can use one of its four cameras, although the best is the 108 MP.

The 7 best Motorola phones with NFC that you can buy in 2022

This model can reach the day of use thanks to a 4,500mAh battery capacity. When it’s time to go through the charger, it supports charging fast up to 30Wthat is, it will take just over an hour to complete the charge.

The Motorola Edge 20 Pro is available in a single 12GB + 256GB version, with an original price of 699 euros. However, he already stars occasional discounts of more than 100 euros in stores such as the Motorola website, Amazon and PcComponentes.

Know more: Motorola Edge 20 Pro

Motorola Moto G71 5G

If you are looking for a Motorola Dual SIM mobile, but you have a lower budget, you can opt for the Motorola Moto G71 5G. This mid-range mobile with 5G connectivity also stands out for its beautiful and modern design. If you want to use two phone numbers at the same time, you will be able to do it without problems.

The Moto G71 5G mounts a 6.4-inch OLED display with resolution FullHD+ which promises good quality. Under the chassis is the processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695, which stands out for the 5G modem it integrates. In addition, it has a triple rear camera and a large 5,000 mAh battery with fast charging up to 30W.

The price of the Motorola Moto G71 5G is 299 euros in the only 6GB + 128GB model. You have several options to buy it: Amazon, the Motorola store and Fnac.

Know more: Motorola Moto G71 5G

Motorola Moto G100

Among the best Motorola Dual SIM mobiles is the Motorola Moto G100, which also stands out for its good work in different sections. Before delving into its characteristics, we must specify that it has dual SIM slot and that also has microSD card slot.

We meet again with large screen, 6.7 inches specific. Its resolution is Full HD + and the refresh rate is 90 Hz, so you can expect that touch of extra fluidity. The processor is Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 that, in addition to having integrated 5G modemexudes power even with the heaviest tasks.

The Motorola Moto G100 is a good choice also for its triple rear camera: 64 MP main, 16 MP ultra wide angle and 2 MP depth sensor. In terms of autonomy, mount a large 5,000 mAh battery with 25W fast charge.

499 euros is the original price of this Moto G100 in the 8GB+128GB model, the only one for sale. However, its price is already falling big in stores like Amazon, PcComponentes and on Motorola’s own website.

Know more: Motorola Moto G100

Motorola Moto G31

A good Motorola Dual SIM for around 200 euros is the Motorola Moto G31, a cheap model of the most complete. In addition to allowing you to carry your business and personal phone numbers in the same terminal, this smartphone also has microSD card slotso you can extend its internal memory.

The Motorola Moto G31 equips a 6.4-inch OLED display with Full HD+ resolution, processor MediaTek Helio G85 and a memory configuration of 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The Moto G31 is also a mobile very comfortable in the handswith a weight of only 181 grams and a thickness of 8.55 millimeters.

For photos and videos, the most advanced camera is the 50 MP, which is accompanied by an 8 MP ultra wide angle and a 2 MP macro. As is common in company mobiles, it has a large 5,000 mAh battery. If you want to buy it, its price is around 200 euros on Amazon, El Corte Inglés, [PcComponentes](MediaTek Helio G85) and the Motorola store.

Know more: Motorola Moto G31

Motorola Edge 20 Lite

Another Motorola Dual SIM that we want to recommend is the Motorola Edge 20 Lite, which also usually stars in good offers. We are talking about a mid-range that has two SIM card slots. When combining them, one has to be 5G and the other 4G connectivity.

Its screen is OLED, with a size of 6.7 inches, Full HD + resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The processor takes care of the power MediaTek Dimensity 720, with 5G modem integrated. Be careful, because in the data sheet of the Edge 20 Lite the 108 MP main camera.

The 5,000mAh battery has plenty of capacity to offer a day of autonomy, with 30W fast charge. Its original price is 349 euros, but it is lower in stores such as Motorola, Amazon and El Corte Inglés.

Know more: Motorola Edge 20 Lite

What is the best Motorola Dual SIM mobile?

The best Motorola Dual SIM mobile is the Motorola Edge 30 Pro, the king of the firm’s catalog at the moment. In addition to having that useful dual SIM slot, this model stands out for integrating the processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1the most powerful in the Android world.

In addition, it equips a large screen with 144Hz of refresh rate, triple rear camera and 60 MP front lens, and a 4,800 mAh battery with an impressive 68W fast charge. In short, a highly advanced mobile in all sections.

Related topics: Motorola

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!