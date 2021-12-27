Best Movies of 2021 – Magazine

Like every December, also in 2021 the critics and magazines from around the world have drawn up a list dedicated to best movies of the year. The titles in the ranking often vary, but the Metacritic aggregator has crossed the data and drawn up the definitive list, that is, the one that takes into account all the other lists. In reality, not all of them, but the most famous and authoritative ones, yes. So here is the top 10 of 2021.

10 – PIG

It is a play written and directed by Michael Sarnoski (debut) and starring a Nicolas Cage in a state of grace. The story is that of a former chef who becomes a lonely and grumpy truffle hunter, loving only to his own pig with an exceptional nose and perfect for identifying the precious mushrooms underground. The theft of the beast triggers a series of unexpected consequences.

9 – PETITE MAMAN

After the success of ‘Portrait of a young girl in flames’ (2019), French director and screenwriter Céline Sciamma creates a fantasy / drama that revolves around a little girl and the meeting with a mysterious girl of the same age, met while the protagonist’s grandmother is dead recently and the mother left without saying goodbye.

8 – THE GREEN KNIGHT

Epic fantasy of medieval setting and adaptation of the knightly novel ‘Sir Galvano and the Green Knight’ (14th century). At the center of the plot the knight of the Round Table Galvano and the challenge with a mysterious being made of wood and bark. Direction and screenplay are by David Lowery and the visual and narrative cut is quite fascinating.

7 – THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD

Norwegian director and screenwriter Joachim Trier reinterprets the clichés of romantic comedy and creates an author’s version with beautifully written characters and a phenomenal leading actress. The story is that of a woman struggling with the uncertainties of her working and love future, and of her meeting with a cartoonist who could, perhaps, represent a fixed point.

6 – WEST SIDE STORY

Steven Spielberg directs the adaptation of the Broadway musical of the same name, the story of a rivalry between New York gangs that becomes even more heated when two members of rival factions fall in love. The inspiration is William Shakespeare’s ‘Romeo and Juliet’, the setting is at the end of the 1950s, the themes and music are in step with our times.

5 – DUNE

Adapted from the first part of the seminal science fiction novel written by Frank Herbert, ‘Dune’ is a blockbuster with a phenomenal visual and sound impact. It tells of the rivalries that tear apart the main noble families that dominate the universe and that have as their fulcrum the desert planet of Arrakis, the only one on which a raw material of immense value can be collected. Directed by Denis Villeneuve, cast of the great occasions.

4 – SUMMER OF SOUL

In the summer of 1969 a series of cameras documented the Harlem Cultural Festival, a celebration of African American culture and music: for years those shots remained unpublished and ‘Summer of Soul’ represents the first time we can admire them, edited by the musician and composer Questlove. The film won the Grand Jury Prize and the Audience Award at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival.

3 – LICORICE PIZZA

San Fernando Valley, 1973: A teenage high school student who is also an amateur actor falls in love with a schoolmate, discovering that youthful love is thrilling, heartbreaking and very messed up. Direction and screenplay are by Paul Thomas Anderson, one of the greatest authors of contemporary American cinema. The film will be released in Italian cinemas on February 3, 2022.

2 – DRIVE MY CAR

Adapted from a short story by Haruki Murakami, it tells of an actor and theater director who struggles to overcome the sudden death of his wife and who, two years later, while preparing ‘Uncle Vanya’, establishes a stronger bond with his young driver. profound and meaningful than he expected. Direction and screenplay are by the Japanese Ryusuke Hamaguchi.



1 – THE POWER OF THE DOG

Written and directed by New Zealander Jane Campion, based on a novel by Thomas Savage, ‘The Power of the Dog’ is the story of a rude and authoritarian cowboy who, in Montana in 1925, wages a boycott campaign against his new wife. brother, and also of her son. The film won the Silver Lion for Best Director at the 2021 Venice Festival.

