RYAN GOSLING, DIVO AND ANTIDIVO

Who would have thought, seeing the steps taken by the Mickey Mouse Club in 1993, that that Canadian blonde born in 1980 named Ryan Gosling would he become, twenty years later, one of Hollywood’s most beloved stars (and antidives, given his often unconventional roles)?

Of course, the fact that at just 17 he was chosen as the protagonist of the TV series Young Hercules it could have been an encouraging sign, but from then on to become the protagonist of an absolute cult like Drive passes there. From raw The Believer to the lightness of the musical La La Land, there the best movies with Ryan Gosling. Waiting for the opening of the Venice Film Festival with First Man, also directed by Damien Chazellle

THE BEST FILMS WITH RYAN GOSLING

The Believer

Ryan Gosling’s actual film career kicks off with a character that is complex and contradictory to say the least. In The Believer the 20-year-old actor is Danny Balint, a young man who embraces the neo-Nazi cause despite being Jewish by birth, with all the internal conflicts that inevitably follow. The film is debatable, but above all it highlights the talent of this future Hollywood star.

Year: 2001

Type: dramatic

Direction: Henry Bean

Cast: Ryan Gosling, Billy Zane, Theresa Russell, Summer Phoenix, Natasha Leggero

The pages of our life

Neither The pages of ours life of Nick Cassavetes, Ryan Gosling is the “young version” of a real myth of the big and small screen, or James Garner. This sentimental drama, which tells the love story of a man and a woman through the decades, sees our hero engaged in the role of the protagonist Noah Calhoun in his youth. It is in South Carolina in the 1940s that the worker-born boy meets the scion of a good family Allie Hamilton (played by Rachel McAdams and Gena Rowlands at different times of his life). The two are separated by social conventions, but passion helps overcome any obstacles.

Year: 2004

Type: sentimental

Direction: Nick Cassavetes

Cast: Ryan Gosling, Rachel McAdams, Gena Rowlands, James Garner, James Marsden, Sam Shepard, Joan Allen

Half Nelson

Ryan Gosling’s first Oscar nomination comes with what may not be one of his best-known films, but certainly one of the best. In Half Nelson the Canadian actor is Dan Dunne, a suburban school professor who works hard to entice his troubled students to study, but who in turn hides a dark side of drug addiction. Drey discovers it, a student with whom he will eventually develop a relationship of sincere friendship.

Year: 2006

Type: dramatic

Direction: Ryan Fleck

Cast: Ryan Gosling, Shareeka Epps, Anthony Mackie, Monique Curnen

Lars is a girl of his own

Among the best films of Ryan Gosling can not miss the bizarre story of Lars, “human case” who knocks on the door of his brother and sister-in-law to introduce them to his new girlfriend. Too bad that the girl in question is not a real person, but one real doll, or one of those life-size dolls that trace the features of a woman in all respects. The two, understandably, begin to harbor some doubts about the young man’s sanity.

Year: 2007

Type: comedy

Direction: Craig Gillespie

Cast: Ryan Gosling, Emily Mortimer, Paul Schneider, Kelli Garner, Patricia Clarkson

The Thomas Crawford case

Ryan Gosling shares the set with a film giant of recent decades, Anthony Hopkins, in a tense and well-crafted thriller. Thomas Crawford (Hopkins) is married to a much younger woman, who cheats on him with a policeman. He kills her and is arrested by her lover. The case is apparently simple, but in reality it turns out to be very complex and thorny, as the district assistant Billy Meachum will realize, who is responsible for proving the guilt of the murderer.

Year: 2007

Type: thriller

Direction: Gregory Hoblit

Cast: Ryan Gosling, Anthony Hopkins, Rosamund Pike, David Strathairn, Billy Burke

Blue Valentine

Told on two different temporal planes, the bitter story of a love destined to fade, that is the one between Cindy (Michelle Williams), already pregnant with her previous boyfriend, the violent Bobby, and Dean (Ryan Gosling). He agrees to raise her daughter as his own, but time, as often happens, is bound to sour relationships.

Year: 2010

Type: dramatic

Direction: Derek Cianfrance

Cast: Ryan Gosling, Michelle Williams, Faith Wladyka, Mike Vogel

Drive

The cult film that makes Ryan Gosling a real star (and that definitely makes the career of Danish director Nicolas Winding Refn take off). Here we see him as a sports driver, as well as the occasional driver for bank robbers known simply as Driver. With the dream of becoming a NASCAR racer in the stable that his mechanic his employer would like to open with the help of a gangster, in the meantime this apparently emotionless individual struggles to make a living with dirty jobs. Her life changes thanks to Irene, a woman who lives in her building with her young son, waiting for her husband to be released from prison. For Ryan an unforgettable role.

Year: 2011

Type: thriller

Direction: Nicolas Winding Refn

Cast: Ryan Gosling, Carey Mulligan, Bryan Cranston, Albert Brooks, Oscar Isaac, Christina Hendricks, Ron Perlman

The Ides of March

George Clooney, here both director and performer, calls Ryan Gosling to him and puts him in the shoes of the press secretary of the governor of Pennsylvania, as well as a candidate in the primary to run in the presidential elections. At first the young man seems to be immune to the intrigues of political competition, but when he finds himself caught up in a Machiavellian plan that threatens to nip his career in the bud, he begins to defend himself with the same weapons that were used against him.

Year: 2011

Type: dramatic

Direction: George Clooney

Cast: Ryan Gosling, George Clooney, Paul Giamatti, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Marisa Tomei, Evan Rachel Wood

Like a thunder

Ryan is Luke Glanton, a stuntman and motorcycle racer who discovers that he has a child with his ex-partner and therefore decides to stop racing. To be able to be close to the child, however, he is forced to participate in bank robberies. His fate will cross that of a policeman named Avery Cross, in a meeting that will also have repercussions on the future lives of their children.

Year: 2012

Type: thriller

Direction: Derek Cianfrance

Cast: Ryan Gosling, Bradley Cooper, Eva Mendes, Ben Mendelsohn, Ray Liotta, Rose Byrne

The big bet

A truly stellar cast, which in addition to our favorite includes Christian Bale, Brad Pitt, Melissa Leo and Steve Carell, for what is one of the best films with Ryan Gosling. Three different groups of people sense the imminent collapse of the real estate market, in the now famous financial crisis that shook the United States in 2007 and 2008, and are moving to profit from the situation with a series of unscrupulous investments. Best non-original screenplay at the latest Academy Awards.

Year: 2015

Type: comedy, dramatic

Direction: Adam McKay

Cast: Ryan Gosling, Christian Bale, Steve Carell, Melissa Leo, Brad Pitt, Marisa Tomei, Rafe Spall

The Nice Guys

In the wake of Bud Spencer and Terence Hill, whom the two actors do not hide that they know very well, New Zealander Russell Crowe and Canadian Ryan Gosling form a strange thug / private detective couple in the buddy movie. The Nice Guys, which takes place in late 1970s Los Angeles. To unite the two, initially reluctantly, a thorny case involving a missing porn star. Intrigues, punches and lots of laughs.

Year: 2016

Type: comedy, detective

Direction: 2016

Cast: Ryan Gosling, Russell Crowe, Matt Bomer, Angourie Rice, Kim Basinger, Beau Knapp, Margaret Qualley

La La Land

After the stunning Whiplash, Damien Chazelle launches into the world of musicals with La La Land, an Oscar-winning film that earned Ryan a nomination for Best Actor. On the set Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone demonstrate a great sense of rhythm by engaging in the parts of a jazz pianist and aspiring actress who fall in love in Los Angeles and try to stay close despite their ambitions.

Year: 2016

Type: musical, sentimental

Direction: Damien Chazelle

Cast: Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, JK Simmons, Finn Whitrock, Rosemarie DeWitt, John Legend

Blade Runner 2049

The list of Ryan Gosling’s best films closes with the sequel to the legendary Ridley Scott film, directed thirty years later by Canadian Denis Villeneuve. Which for its part, despite the very high-risk operation, proves to be up to the situation and does not disappoint. Gosling is Agent K, a state-of-the-art replicant in charge of scrapping obsolete models. During the performance of his task, however, he will learn of a shocking secret, capable of changing the balance of the world in which he lives. The great Harrison Ford also returns to the set in the role of replicant hunter Rick Dekkard.

Year: 2017

Genre: science fiction

Director: Denis Villeneuve

Cast: Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Ana de Armas, Robin Wright, Dave Bautista, Sylvia Hoeks, Mackenzie Davis