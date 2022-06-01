Best Negative Fan Reactions to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s PDA

The Kardashians Stars Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have long been known for their extreme PDA, and a lot of fans are split on their stance on it. Since the start of their relationship, the couple hasn’t been shy about showing everyone how much they mean to each other. Some fans believe that openly public displays of affection between The Kardashians star Kourtney and Travis are cute, while other fans have some negative things to say about it.

The public first learned of Kourtney and Travis’ relationship in early 2021, and it’s been nothing but intense romantic gestures and declarations ever since. After a decade-long on-and-off relationship with Scott Disick (the father of Kourtney’s three children, Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick), Kourtney decided she was ready to move on for good. The couple recently tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Portofino, Italy, along with other members of The Kardashians cast present, as well as some close friends. In a shocking turn of events, Caitlyn Jenner wasn’t invited by the couple, but that didn’t stop the rest of the famous family from doing what they do best.

A lot of The Kardashians fans have taken to various social media platforms to report how Kourtney and Travis’ shameless romantic antics are over the top. A Twitter user by the name of New York Sports tweeted, “Kourtney and Travis alone ruin this new #Kardashian series. They are so too PDA and boring. I’m probably an episode away from fast forwarding their scenes.” While another Twitter user named TwoGuysTwoThings said,” Kourtney Kardashian’s doctor told her to drink Travis Barker’s sperm to increase fertility…please note gentlemen this will not work for your sperm it must be Travis Barker’s”. Some fans even went so far as to say they were ready to sign a petition to have Kourtney and Travis removed from The Kardashians on Hulu.

Kris Jenner also appears to be tired of the couple’s rampant affections, as she jokingly stated in an interview during The Ellen DeGeneres Show “We almost don’t know what to do with ourselves…I’m looking for a closet to hide in.” Negative comments about Kourtney and Travis’ PDA keep pouring in, like Mindy B. tweeted, ” It kills me how Kris and Kylie can go grocery shopping and pretend to be a normal person, but then you have Kourtney and Travis spend 4 hours a day in a spa. I can’t even imagine a life where you have 4 hours of free time to spend in a spa”.

While there seem to be a lot of negatives about Kourtney and Travis, there are still people who don’t seem to care at all. As one of The The Kardashians, Khloe kardashians believes it’s a beautiful thing for people to see love and affection, especially because they all grew up around really loving parents. Now that Kourtney and Travis are married, what they do is really up to them, rather than the general public.

Sources: New York Sports/Twitter, TwoGuysTwoThings/Twitter, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Mindy B./Twitter

