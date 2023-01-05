Best Nintendo Games for this Three Kings Day

Three Kings Day is practically just around the corner and for this reason we recommend the best gifts a Nintendo fan boy or girl could receive. Surely in your Three Wise Men letter you will be able to find at least something from here:

Nintendo Switch (Console)

Despite the fact that The Nintendo Switch is coming to an end, the reality is that the console has so many fun titles and family gameplay that it is a great option for children and/or adults.

3 different models

The hybrid console has 3 different models that have their different benefits and price ranges. Here we tell you everything you need to know:

Nintendo Switch Lite: The cheapest model of Nintendo Switch (Round at $3990 pesos). This console sacrifices the hybrid duality of the console to offer you a portable mode only. If you are not going to play with your family or you want them not to occupy the TV, this model is a very good option. There are certain titles that are not compatible with this model, such as Ring Fit and Nintendo Switch Sports, but most are.

Nintendo Switch: This is the original model of Nintendo Switch (Ronda in the $6000 pesos). The model complies with the hybrid nature and if it is a console that will be connected to the TV most of the time, the difference with the next model will not be noticeable. This model works as a middle ground since it allows you to enjoy the console as a family but at the same time it is cheaper than the Premium model.

Nintendo Switch OLED: This is considered the most luxurious model of Nintendo Switch ($7000-$7500 pesos). The base has a more striking finish, the white color gives it a different touch from the rest and its main difference is the OLED screen. This makes the colors sharper but only in Portable mode. If the little one is going to use it outside and inside the house, this is a great option. But for these things it is the most expensive model.

Recommended Nintendo Switch Games

In case your little one already has the Nintendo console, there are a large number of titles to play alone or with the family that we recommend. *Most of these titles can be found between &1100 and $1300 pesos

To play as a Family:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: Enjoy the chaotic races that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe brings. The game features a number of options that improve accessibility for those who haven’t played any Mario Kart games. The game will guarantee you many hours of entertainment.

Mario Party Superstars: Do you play board games as a family? Mario Party Superstars in a board game with an interactive touch that only Nintendo can give us. This title can unite everyone since possibly some played the boards present within the game in their childhood. In terms of accessibility, Mario Party is relatively simple and everyone can play it.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury: This title is characterized by having the option of enjoying it only for the platform challenges and the new mode included in this port or for the chaotic fun that playing the levels with family or friends can bring.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate: This title is a great platform fighting game. Its large number of characters and options make it a fun game regardless of your level of experience with fighting games. You're practically guaranteed to have a great time.

To play Solitaire:

On the other hand, there are some titles that can also be enjoyed alone (All those mentioned as a family are also included. These are our recommendations:

Super Mario Odyssey: The Italian plumber’s most recent adventure is an unforgettable one. The gameplay is great and despite having more difficult levels, the game balances it well enough to make it accessible to everyone.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land: One of the titles that we consider one of the best exclusives of 2022 is the most recent installment of Kirby. This game is balanced to be accessible with the story, but it can also offer you a challenge if you are looking to complete it 100%.

Animal Crossing New Horizon: The most recent installment of Animal Crossing offers a relaxing experience that can help push the creativity of the little ones when it comes to designing their own islands. The gameplay is very simple and the concept of collecting things is something that everyone can surely enjoy.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Although the most recent installments of Pokémon have not been without controversy, the reality is that collecting the creatures to later do battles, exchange them and much more is something that we cannot tire of recommending.

The Legend of Zelda Breath of The Wild (a little more experience is recommended): Breath of the Wild is a title that has a lot to do, so it can be very overwhelming for the little ones. But with a little more experience, you can really enjoy the massive world that this installment of The Legend of Zelda offers. Even if the objectives are not met, I have observed many cousins ​​and/or nephews who have enjoyed the game defeating enemy fields around the open world over and over again. With a sequel coming soon, it's never too late to start being a fan of The Legend of Zelda.

And these are our Nintendo recommendations for Three Kings Day. Any of the gifts that we mention will surely be a pleasant and fun surprise.