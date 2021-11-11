Best of Innovation award at the Philips Momentum 559M1RV, designed for Xbox – Nerd4.life

The CES committee gives a lot of rewards, but the mention as Best of Innovation in the Gaming category, which this year Philips Momentum 559M1RYV, is one of those coveted at a time when video games are driving a significant part of the entire technology market. The Philips monitor is in fact designed for Xbox Series X | S and in the updated version, the one that won the award, has corrected the shot compared to the original model with the implementation of HDMI 2.1 connectivity and 120 Hz refresh.

Philips Momentum 559M1RYV: TV size, but monitor technology

The Philips Momentum, designed to marry a latest generation Xbox but clearly usable also with PCs and other consoles, is a 55-inch living room monitor with gaming response times and excellent brightness that marries the design of a TV of high beams, adding a powerful integrated Bower & Wilkins soundbar. And it’s an important addition, along with responsive Ambilight lighting that projects patterns of light consistent with on-screen images in order to increase the perception of breadth of the experience, to make sense of a VA screen confronting panels. OLEDs now sold at very attractive prices. Here is the review of the original model. Here, however, the new desk models of the Philips Momentum series. Below are the technical characteristics of the updated model of Philips Momentum 55.

Philips Momentum 559M1RYV data sheet