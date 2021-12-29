Best of the movies – Statham: Wrath Of Man

“There are only two categories of people: the bad and the very bad. However, for convenience we call the bad guys good, and the very bad guys bad ”. This is a phrase from Fritz Lang, a director who contributed to the formation of detective cinema in its beginnings, which over time has become one of the most effective explanations of what noir is. But it is also the perfect explanation of the world in which it is set Wrath Of Man, that noir is not, indeed it is a detective story without police and without that part that we usually define: the good guys. American remake of the French film Cash Truck (which we only released in home video in 2006), set in the world of security vans, in a whirlwind of discoveries, events, double games and crossed criminal plans that are well suited to the style of Guy Ritchie ( from Lock & Stock And The Snatch down to UNCLE operation And The Gentlemen passing through the Sherlock Holmes with Robert Downey Jr. and also a Aladdin commissioned for Disney).

The surprise is that this time Guy Ritchie gives up his usual gimmicks, such as the playful game with a very pronounced montage that creates an ordered confusion aimed at humor and a very personal vision of organized crime. This remake Ritchie directs it in a more classic and invisible style, without showing off (although it remains a slightly twisted story to make it more captivating, purposely hiding the first part until it’s time to unveil it), and if anything, working on his protagonist and on what we know about him. If indeed Wrath Of Man is not a film-Ritchie certainly is a film-Statham, one of those made to measure by Jason Statham, an actor discovered by Ritchie himself in Lock & Stock (debut for both). The basic model of the movie-Statham is Crank, from then on he has interpreted many, and usually the system is based on someone dangerous who has been wronged and who sets up and executes a plan to take revenge.

Amazon Prime

Wrath Of Man this is only more complicated (and even more satisfying) thanks to a number of details. We understand it immediately when we see the protagonist, in the first scenes, start his new job in the security company. He is impassive, the world that orbits around him made up of colleagues and superiors instead is the parody of the machismo of police stations or the army, men full of themselves and of testosterone who even before the action begins, already seem braggart beside to the body-Statham. Because like any self-respecting action hero, Jason Statham makes a brand unto himself, bears the marks of previous films on his body, is a character actor in the protagonist part. In other words, it’s the movies that fit, he always remains Statham and as such we know that the machismo flaunted by his colleagues is destined to shatter against the real one. His.

In this world of operetta males that Ritchie films and plays as the parody of the American male from a crime film, the robberies of security carriers break out, which the protagonist evades without difficulty. More and more we understand that there is something underneath, not only that he is not the quiet worker he claims to be (but, again, this tells us from the first scene his being Statham and therefore the opposite of the ordinary) but that there is a reason why he chose this job in this company.

Amazon Prime

There is therefore a mystery to be unraveled in the story but the way in which the story of Wrath Of Man it’s made more interesting than the average it’s not just that. It is also reversing the usual poles of attraction, that is, giving inhumanity to the protagonist and a strange form of humanity to those who oppose him. Nobody will be a real good (as promised initially) but it is clear an appreciable effort to tell a world in which even the supporting actors, even the characters we think have nothing to do with the main part of the story, have a moment to themselves in which prove that you are not saints.

And that’s exactly what draws us into the depths of the most serious detective stories: the exploration of the blackness of the human soul, of the grim way in which the neighbor is ready to trample those around him, attracted by the turning point that pulls him out of a life. gray. A turning point that invariably takes the form of money to be appropriated by force, always one step away when the world around you does not consider you. For once this movement of oppression is not accompanied by a moral evaluation or even an ethical choice of characters. And here once again Wrath Of Man amazes by avoiding the obvious. We are in fact used to the fact that if the film itself does not give an evaluation of what it tells at least the characters, in order to advance in the story, they have to make an ethically significant decision, that is to go against their own interests and their own convenience in order to do the right thing. Instead the most interesting part of Wrath Of Man comes when we realize that this time the morality of the characters is not at stake, all abject as mentioned, but only their goals. What they want? And what does this tell us about them? But above all: what does it unleash in us?

