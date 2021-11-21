Best of the week: Ficarra and Picone series arrives, Star Trek Discovery says goodbye to Netflix

Netflix says goodbye to Star Trek Discovery

Bad (or maybe good) news for fans of Star Trek Discovery. Paramount + has officially announced that the fourth season of the series will air exclusively on the streaming platform in 2022 when it arrives in Europe, marking the end of the distribution agreements signed between ViacomCBS And Netflix for distribution in international territories outside the United States, which also included Italy.

Essentially Paramount has taken back the rights to its own show to take care of the distribution itself when it lands in Europe in 2022. In Italy, the streaming platform will be available next year on Sky as an application, integrated into the customers’ subscription, with the Satellite involved in advertising sales (more details here).

The first three seasons of the series have been removed from Netflix, however the historical contents of the franchise will remain in the catalog.

Kelly Day, executive of ViacomCBS Networks, said:

As we rapidly expand our footprint in global streaming, we are bringing our best titles home to ViacomCBS for Paramount + markets around the world. We have a strong global and local content network that positions us for success in our regions, and the return of beloved series like Star Trek: Discovery for Paramount + is another step forward as we bring more series fans to watch around the world.

Don’t Look Up Official Trailer

Netflix released the first official trailer for Don’t Look Up, the disster movie directed by Adam McKay which also seems to pose as a parody of the genre itself, with a stellar cast of actors.

the main protagonists of the film will be Doctor Rangall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Doctor Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), who will discover the imminent arrival of a comet that could destroy the planet. To support the two actors, as we said, we find a cast of high-sounding names who will make some extras during the film. We speak of names like Timothée Chalamet, Meryl Streep, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande and Scott Mescudi.

The film will debut on December 8 in selected cinemas and from December 24 on Netflix.

Here is the official synopsis:

Astronomy graduate Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) and Professor Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) make an extraordinary discovery: a comet orbiting within the solar system. The first problem is that it is on a collision course with Earth. And the other? This doesn’t seem to interest anyone. Apparently, alerting humanity to a threat the size of Mount Everest is an awkward event to deal with. With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall set out on a media tour that takes them from the office of the indifferent President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and his servile son and chief of staff Jason (Jonah Hill), to The Daily Rip station, a lively morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry). Six months after the comet’s impact, continually managing the news and grabbing the attention of the social media obsessed public before it’s too late turns out to be an incredibly comic undertaking. What will make the whole world look up?

The first TV series of Ficarra and Picone arrives

A murder, two friends who have come to the wrong place at the wrong time and many misunderstandings that will lead them into surreal situations. This is the mix of ingredients, between comedy and crime, of the new Italian series Stuck, available from January 1, 2022 on Netflix in all countries where the service is active.

Written, directed and performed by Salvo Ficarra and Valentino Picone, who for the first time try their hand at seriality, Incastrati is produced by Attilio De Razza for Tramp Limited and is shot entirely in Sicily.

Stuck is a comedy series in 6 episodes which, through the language and irony typical of Ficarra & Picone, tells a criminal story in perfect comedy style of misunderstandings. At the center of the story are two friends who remain involved in the events of an excellent murder. Trying to escape from the crime scene, the two get more and more into trouble in a crescendo of events that will even lead them to have to deal with the mafia.

In the cast, in addition to Except Ficarra (Except) e Valentino Picone (Valentine), Marianna di Martino (Agata Scalia), Anna Favella (Ester), Tony Sperandeo (Tonino Macaluso, called “Useless Thing”), Maurizio Marchetti (Goalkeeper Martorana), Mary Cipolla (Mrs. Antoinette), Domenico Centamore (Don Lorenzo, called “Primo Sale”) e Sergio Friscia (Sergione).

The series also sees among the writers Fabrizio Testini, Leonardo Fasoli, Maddalena Ravagli. Among the producers Nicola Picone for Tramp Limited.

First look at The Gilded Age, the new series from HBO

HBO has released the first teaser trailer for The Gilded Age, the new costume TV series created by Julian Fellowes, author of the ever-acclaimed Downton Abbey.

The project aims to be a sort of spiritual heir of Downton Abbey, albeit very distantly, however the historical setting is that of the nineteenth century, during the 80s.

This is the synopsis of the show:

In a new world, a new era is about to begin. The Gilded Age begins in 1882 with young Marian Brook (Jacobson) moving from rural Pennsylvania to New York City after her father’s death to live with her old money aunts Agnes van Rhijn (Baranski) and Ada Brook (Nixon ). Exposed to a world on the brink of the modern era, will Marian follow the established rules of society, or will she forge her own path?

The series will debut on HBO on January 24, 2022.

The cast of of The Gilded Age