Best of the week: Robert Downey Jr. returns to TV, Chuky’s first teaser, Loki renewed

Loki will return with a second season on Disney +

Disney+ has officially announced the innovation of Loki for a second season, thus confirming the rumors that have been circulating for several months. The project, which sees Tom Hiddleston in the lead role, he will be back with new episodes shortly.

No details at the moment on what the second season will hold, but the events of the season finale have undoubtedly laid the foundations for a development destined to influence not only the future of Loki, but also of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in general.

Synopsis:

Loki follows the story of the god of Deception as he steps out of his brother’s shadow, in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Tom Hiddleston returns as the protagonist, along with Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron is the director, while Michael Waldron is the lead writer.

Robert Downey Jr. returns to the small screen with the new series from HBO

Robert Downey Jr. is preparing to return to the small screen with a new high-profile television project, and will do so also as a producer. We are talking about The Sympathizer, the miniseries directed by Park Chan-Wook and intended for the cable network HBO.

The project is based on the novel of the same name written by Viet Thanh Nguyen, a satirical story that sees at the center of the events a spy half French and half Vietnamese, struggling with an exile in the United States, The production is still looking of a face for his protagonist, but in the meantime Robert Downey Jr. has been confirmed in the series to play several members of the American elite, including a CIA agent, a Hollywood director and even that of a politician.

Each of the roles that the star will play will offer a nuance of the American establishment.

Robert Downey Jr- said:

Adapting Nguyen’s important and masterful work requires a team of visionaries. With Park on the team as director I expect it to be a creative adventure from a production standpoint for me, Susan and Team Downey. It is a stimulating process for me to play these complex roles. A24 and HBO are the perfect partners. This is exactly the kind of challenge I was looking for and I believe we will offer an incredible experience to our audience.

Park Chan-Wook will not only be director, but also showrunner of the series along with Don McKellar.

Here is the first trailer for Chucky

Entertainment Weekly has released the first official photo it portrays Chucky, the doll protagonist of the homonymous horror TV series based on the film series, produced and written for the network Syfy.And USA Network from its historical creator Don Mancini.

Parallel to the photo of the doll, the television network also released a first teaser trailer for the series, which will debut in the US on October 12, 2021. The full cast of the series includes Brad Dourif (Chucky), Jennifer Tilly (Tiffany Valentine) and Fiona. Dourif (Nica Pierce), Zackary Arthur (Transparent), Teo Briones (Ratched) And Alyvia Alyn Lind (The Young and the Restless), Devon Sawa (Final Destination), Christine Elise and Alex Vincent.

Don Mancini wrote the 10 episodes that make up the first season, he will be the showrunner and was responsible for directing the pilot.

The series will focus on a town with dark secrets that, when a vintage doll appears in a toy market, will swoop down in the most complete case. A series of heinous murders will begin to re-emerge the dark secrets of the city, while some of the historical characters that have appeared in the Chucky saga will try to unravel its secrets.

Y: The Last Man release date and teaser trailer

FX And Hulu released the first teaser trailer for Y: The Last Man, a series with an extremely troubled development but which is finally preparing to debut on the small screen, from 13 September 2021.

The project will be a transposition of the DC Comics comic by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra. The cast of the series includes Ben Schnetzer (Happy Town), Elliot Fletcher (Shameless), Diane Lane (Man of Steel), Olivia Thirlby (The L Word: Generation Q), Ashley Romans (NOS4A2), Juliana Canfield (Succession), Marin Ireland (Sneaky Pete), Amber Tamblyn (The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, Inside Amy Schumer), and Diana Bang (The Order).

The synopsis of the comic:

The series starts with a sudden catastrophe, which in a few moments exterminates all male mammals on the face of the Earth (making even frozen embryos and sperm unusable in assisted reproduction clinics). The only ones to escape are Yorick Brown, a young and reckless amateur escapist with serious self-esteem problems and Ampersand, the capuchin monkey that the boy is trying to train as a pet to support the disabled.

Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild announced

Netflix has released the official trailer for Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild, the new animated film based on the universe of the CAPCOM video game series of the same name.

The film will debut on the streaming platform on August 12 and will tell the story of Aiden, the same character as the Grandadetto by Monster Hunter 4 and the A-class swagger in Monster Hunter: World: This story tells of his origins before he became a master hunter

here is the official synopsis:

A young man named Aiden, who calls himself a hunter, one day discovers that his village is threatened by an Elder Dragon, a monster shrouded in mystery. Looking for a way to save his people, Aiden leaves his home and sets out on a journey together with Julius, an experienced hunter and member of the Guild.

Therefore, the collaboration between CAPCOM and Netflix continues, which in recent days has seen the arrival of the animated TV series of Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness.