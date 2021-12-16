Best pandoro panettone from supermarket 2021

On the pandoro and artisan panettone we know the pastry chefs and master bakers who do it, but as regards the others, the commercial ones, it is not easy to find your way around the hundreds of proposals and, beyond the price – variable to the promotional dynamics of the different points sale – one always wonders which is the best, the best, to buy. The usual Altroconsumo ranking helps us to make our choices wisely.

Panettone ranking 2021

The judges decreed the best panettone taking into consideration not only the taste, but also the quality / price ratio. “The real news – comment the experts of Other consumption – is that we can take home a good dessert by spending just over 5 euros. “And here is the complete 2021 ranking.

Maina il Panettone – rating 71, average price per pack 5.32 euros Vergani the panettone of Milan – rating 71, average price per pack 13.95 euros Coop classic panettone – rating 69, average price per pack € 5.12 Bauli the classic panettone – vote 68, average price per pack € 5.75 Galup classic panettone – rating 65, average price per pack 16.40 euros Motta the original panettone – rating 63, average price per pack 6.34 euros Tre Marie the Milanese panettone – rating 62, average price per package 10.65 euros Giovanni Cova and C. Classic Panettone – rating 62, average price per pack 12.90 euros Loison classic panettone – rating 59, average price per pack 13.10 euros Conad panettone classic recipe – score 59, average price per pack 3.59 euros Balocco il Panettone – score 59, average price per pack € 3.49 Paluani soft panettone classic recipe – rating 58, average price per pack 4.73 euros

Pandoro 2021 ranking

There are those who, at Christmas, prefer panettone, and those who prefer Pandoro. However, there are people who adore both. But which are the best? Other consumption has compiled his usual rankings of the best and best panettone pandori 2021 from the supermarket.

The research and the choice are not based only on the good taste of the leavened product as well as on the list of ingredients, but also on the value for money. How much should you spend on a good pandoro? In general, homemade Christmas leavened products cost well over 30 euros with peaks of 60/70 euros if they are designed by the most famous international pastry chefs. Yet Altroconsumo provides us with a list of products that are definitely within everyone’s reach. Just think of the best pandoro 2021, the second in the standings, costs only 3.79 euros.

Tre Marie Il Magnifico Pandoro, 73 points, cost € 11.73 euros

Esselunga Le Grazie Pandoro – Classic Recipe, 72 points, cost € 3.79 euro

Pandoro Maina, 70 points, cost € 6.16

Pandoro Melegatti, 68 points, cost € 4.80

Pandoro Motta, 66 points, cost 5.22 euros

Pandoro Bauli, 65 points, cost € 6.35

Borsari Pandoro Classico, 58 points, 14.55 euros

Balocco pandoro, 58 points, cost € 3.62

Pandori and panettone with the supermarket brand: this is who produces them

Pam – the panettone of the “i Tesori” line are produced by Borsari Maestri Pasticcieri, in Badia Polesine (Rovigo).

– the panettone of the “i Tesori” line are produced by Borsari Maestri Pasticcieri, in Badia Polesine (Rovigo). Coop – Maina produces the panettone of all lines.

– Maina produces the panettone of all lines. Eurospin – “Duca Moscati” seems to be the name of a refined sadist of the Venetian aristocracy. And instead it is a pseudonym of Paluani, who under this brand produces panettone for Eurospin.

– “Duca Moscati” seems to be the name of a refined sadist of the Venetian aristocracy. And instead it is a pseudonym of Paluani, who under this brand produces panettone for Eurospin. Selex – “Knowing about flavors”, is available in the classic version or without candied fruit and produced by Maina.

– “Knowing about flavors”, is available in the classic version or without candied fruit and produced by Maina. Lidl – the panettone of the discount chain called the Favorina are from Bauli.

– the panettone of the discount chain called the Favorina are from Bauli. Carrefour – the producer is Balocco.

– the producer is Balocco. long S – is made by Maina and Paluani.

– is made by Maina and Paluani. Hyper – is produced by Maina

– is produced by Maina CRAI – is produced by Maina.

– is produced by Maina. The “Favorina” panettone, sold by Lidl, comes from a factory Trunks, while the “Duca Moscati” pandoro, sold by Eurospin, is produced in a factory owned by Maina and from which also come: “Panettone Coop”, “Pandoro Coop”, and Despar’s “Panettone Premium”.

while the “Duca Moscati” pandoro, sold by Eurospin, is produced in a factory owned by and from which also come: “Panettone Coop”, “Pandoro Coop”, and Despar’s “Panettone Premium”. Balocco instead it produces panettone and pandoro sold under its own brand by Carrefour and Auchan, with the latter also purchasing from Paluani for the products of the “Passioni” line. Yet Paluanifinally, it also produces Conad panettone and pandoro, as well as the “Classic Organic Panettone” proposed by Despar.

Obviously, even if made in the same factory, the recipes are different.