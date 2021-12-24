Best panettone of 2021 to buy at the supermarket: the best

Altroconsumo has compiled the ranking of the best panettone of 2021 in view of Christmas, analyzing the cheapest quality products to buy.

The best panettone of 2021 costs only 5 euros: yes: the ranking of Altroconsumo speaks for itself. There is only one product that has passed all the necessary tests and won first place. Among the 12 brands examined, the winner conquered the jury for the excellent quality-price ratio. What it is.

Best panettone of 2021 to buy at the supermarket: the award-winning brand

As every year, there are the protagonists on the Christmas tables of the Italians pandoro and panettone. In many variations, quality, they satisfy everyone between traditional recipes and more exotic variations. About this, Other consumption sampled 12 panettone among the big brands which are found in the supermarket carrying out a laboratory test. The goal was to establish which was the best panettone of 2021, not only for quality and goodness, but also for convenience. The ranking is based on:

tasting test by a jury of experts;

correct and complete information on the exhibition label;

laboratory analysis;

tasting by consumers.

The laboratory analysis was used to establish the quantity, but above all the quality of ingredients used (such as eggs, butter, yeast) or to detect the presence of bacteria or molds. Let’s see the ranking of the best and most affordable products to buy for Christmas 2021.

The best and most affordable panettone of 2021

To recognize a good panettone, you need to pay attention to: aroma, texture, color, shape and alveolation. The scent of a good panettone must be balanced aromatic, with hints of orange, butter and vanilla, while the soft consistency, with a golden yellow color. As for the shape, it must be rounded (a sign of correct leavening), almost domed and theelongated and homogeneous alveolation. Let’s see the ranking of Altroconsumo and the best panettone of 2021 awarded:

