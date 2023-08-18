Best Police Series on HBO Max

apart from the legendary CSI Miamiwhere we can follow the investigation of Horatio Kane (David Caruso) for ten seasons hbo max You can also check out other great value police series.

Spies, thieves and serial killers will always be a big claim on this platform that features a host of the best series.

Here is a small selection of the 6 best police series that we can watch on HBO Max:

Wire.

One of the best police series in history. It faithfully portrays the street life of the American city of Baltimore (Maryland). Its creator was journalist and author David Simon, based on his experiences when he worked at the Baltimore Sun newspaper. It consists of 5 sessions of 12 chapters. Unforgettable and essential.

Easttown Mare.

This is a seven-episode miniseries that will surely leave you wanting for more. It says a lot that its cornerstone is the great Kate Winslet; His screen presence is dazzling. She plays detective Mare Sheehan in a small town in Pennsylvania who has to investigate a murder. If you want to see Winslet in a nutshell, don’t miss this series.

true Detective.

Another iconic miniseries with 8 episodes, that tastes a little off. Its cast is led by Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, who play two Louisiana detectives who have to investigate an old case they’ve already worked on.

The city is ours.

6-episode miniseries set in Baltimore, and could be a good “companion” to The Wire if you liked it. In fact. It bears the unmistakable imprint of its creator, David Simon.

Fargo.

Based on the Coen brothers’ film of the same name, though with several significant changes, and a luxury cast led by Billy Bob Thornton and Martin Freeman.

Killing Eve

A 4-season series where a detective chases a murderer everywhere, and a mutual obsession develops between them. With others including Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer and Fiona Shaw.

