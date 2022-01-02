Best postal savings bonds of early 2022, those with the highest interest rates

Which are the best postal savings bonds of beginning 2022? Those who offer interests taller? The answer is 3 × 4 for investments up to 12 years, 4 × 4 for investments up to 16 years and 4 years Simple Savings. The latter, however, can only be subscribed if a simple savings plan is activated. Here are more details.

Here are the best postal savings bonds of 2022

The new year has begun and the best postal savings bonds in which to invest your money are first and foremost i 4 × 4. In fact, they offer higher returns than others. To reach the maximum ones, however, you have to invest your money up to 16 as the returns are fixed and increasing. You can then ask for the repayment of the invested capital when you want but you have the recognition of the interest accrued only after 4, 8 and 12 years. As for the actual gross annual return, it is 0.20% after 4 years and 0.30% after 8 years. In addition, 0.40% after 12 years and 0.75% after 16 years.

Then there is the postal interest-bearing voucher 4 years SavingsSimple. It has a duration of 4 years but the reimbursement can be obtained whenever you want. As already mentioned, however, you can only subscribe if you activate a RisparmioSemplice savings plan. Thanks to it, a reward is obtained at the expiry of the 0.50% gross annual but only if a minimum of 24 periodic subscriptions are reached in the plan. If this does not happen, the standard gross annual yield to maturity is applied which is 0.25%.

Finally, there is the 3 × 4, the ideal investment product for those wishing to invest money up to 12 years. With it you can count on increasing fixed returns and you have the flexibility to repay at all times. Only after 3.6 and 9 years there is also the recognition of the accrued interests. At the end of the 3rd year of the holding period, there is a gross annual return of 0.10%, after the 6th year of 0.20%, after the 9th year of 0.30% and finally after the 12th year of 0.50%.

Postal savings bonds

All the postal savings bonds they are issued by the Cassa Depositi e Prestiti and guaranteed by the Italian State. They also have no subscription or redemption costs except for tax charges. They also have a subsidized withholding tax of 12.50% on interest and are exempt from inheritance tax. As regards the stamp duty, savers who have a good portfolio not exceeding 5 thousand euros are exempt.

Read also: How is stamp duty applied to postal savings bonds?

[email protected]