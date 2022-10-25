Best premiere movies and series on Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video and Disney + this weekend (October 21)

We arrived at the weekend, time to rest and enjoy good leisure both inside and outside the home. If you’re one of those who prefers to be sheltered in the warmth of home, then you’re probably interested in knowing what’s new on streaming services like Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video or Disney+.

In that case, you’re in luck, because at Hobby Consoles we dedicate a space every week to collect the best premiere movies and series on Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video and Disney Plus Spain to watch on the weekend. So pay attention to everything that is coming for this weekend of October 21, 2022.

A weekend of fantasy and romance premieres on Netflix

VIDEO The school of good and evil trailer Netflix

We start the netflix news highlighting The school of good and evil, movie directed by Paul Feig starring Sophia Anne Caruso, Sofia Wylie, Charlize Theron, Ben Kingsley, Michelle Yeoh, Laurence Fishburne and Rob Delaney, among others.

This fantasy magic comedy follows Sophie and Agatha, two good friends who share a rather unusual bond. On the one hand, Sophie loves fairy tales and dreams of escaping from her vulgar village life, while Agatha, with her gloomy image, has the material of a true witch.

Everything changes for them when during a night with a moon red as blood, a powerful force drags them to the School of Good and Evil, the place where the true story of every great fairy tale begins.

However, nothing goes as planned, as Sophie ends up at the School for Evil, run by the glamorous and sharp-tongued Lady Lesso, while Agatha ends up at the School for Good, under the supervision of the cheerful and good-natured Professor Dovey..

Both will share a class with the children of the most famous characters in fairy tales, such as Cinderella, Captain Hook or King Arthur. But When a sinister and dangerous figure with mysterious ties to Sophie resurfaces and threatens to destroy the school and its rules, the only way to a happy ending is to survive the fairy tale..

Between the best premiere series on netflix we have Right from the startan original platform miniseries starring, among others, Zoe Saldaña, Roberta Rigano, Eugenio Mastrandrea, Saad Siddiqui and Jonathan Dylan King.

This new Netflix romantic drama follows the love story starring Amy and Lino, which is inspired by a famous memoir published in The New York Times.

Amy, an American studying in Italy, falls in love with Lino, a Sicilian chef. Their passionate romance faces many unforeseen problemsincluding their different cultural strata.

Superheroes arrive at HBO Max premieres

Undoubtedly the highlight of the HBO Max Spain premieres it is Wonder Woman 1984a film belonging to the DC Extended Universe with Gal Gadot playing the Amazon again.

The film goes into the 1980s, where Diana Prince will have to face businessman Maxwell Lord and her old friend Barbara Minerva, better known as Cheetah., a supervillain who possesses great strength and agility. This is our review of Wonder Woman 1984.

In the field of series we find among the novelties of HBO Max The oath season 2, a documentary series that explores the universe of the controversial self-improvement group NXIVM and its leader Keith Raniere.

Shocking documentaries that will change the way you see the world

The organization has been under surveillance, with various charges including sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy against its highest ranking members, most notably founder Raniere, who was convicted in June 2019 and was awaiting sentencing as of 2020.

In this second part of the documentary Moira Penza and Marc Agnifilo prepare for trial following Keith Rainiere’s arrest. DOS members Nicki Clyne and MIchele Hatchette offer a different perspective on NXIVMk, while Nancy Salzman, under house arrest, sets out to speak.

One of the most applauded movies in the cinema arrives at Prime Video

After its recent theatrical release, it lands in the Prime Video premieres Argentina, 1985a film directed by Santiago Miter starring Ricardo Darín and Peter Lanzani.

Based on true events, this judicial drama tells the story of Julio Strassera, Luis Moreno Ocampo and their young legal team, who dared to accuse, against all odds, against the clock and under constant threat, the bloodiest Argentine military dictatorship. We leave you here our review of Argentina, 1985.

Another of the best new prime video movies it is The Deer Kingan anime feature film directed by Masayuki Miyaji and Ando Masahi whose plot follows the story of Van, a soldier who is taken as a slave and sent to the salt mines after having defended his lands from a powerful empire.

One night, a pack of strange dogs attack the mine where Van works and a mysterious disease begins to spread. Van will find a girl named Yuna and, being the only survivors of the plague, they will start a journey together, as father and daughter.. Here’s our review of The Deer King.

The 6 most anticipated anime movies by fans of the genre

Within the series we find among the novelties of Prime Video The Peripherala science fiction thriller starring Chloë Grace Moretz.

Its plot is set in the not too distant year 2032, where Flynne Fisher, her Marine veteran brother, Burton, and their sick mother live in a small town in the Blue Ridge Mountains. The brothers earn extra money playing simulations (“Sims”) by sharing Burton’s avatar and “competing” for users who pay a lot to get through the game’s demanding levels.

When Burton is offered the opportunity to beta test a new Sim, it is Flynne who ends up playing the game, posing as her brother, but she soon realizes that the game is more real than she ever could have imagined. .

turns out The London you are exploring actually exists in the future, in the year 2099, and a man named Wilf appears to be the key to unlocking the mystery.. But what Flynne discovers at her Research Institute puts her and her family in grave danger.

One of the best horror comedies lands on Disney + premieres

Within the premieres of Disney + without a doubt the most outstanding is the arrival of scream queensa fun comedy-horror series created in 2015 by Brad Falchuk, Ian Brennan and Ryan Murphy, now on everyone’s lips as a result of its recent success on Netflix.

The series has a star cast with performers such as Jamie Lee Curtis, Emma Roberts, Oliver Hudson, Lea Michele, Abigail Breslin, Billie Lourd, Nick Jonas, Keke Palmer, Ariana Grande, Diego Boneta, John Stamos, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Taylor Lautner, among many others.

With a total of two self-contained seasons, the plot of Scream Queens starts with a wave of murders taking place at Wallace University whose killer perpetrates the crimes dressed as the Red Devil, the campus mascot.

These crimes are related to the death of a student twenty years ago during a party at the house of Kappa Kappa Tau, the most elite fraternity on campus. It is because of that the murderer is especially vicious with the members of said fraternity, who are currently in the process of selecting candidates.

Pulling from the typical clichés of the genre in the tone of absurd comedy, the series had a very good impact, although in the end it was not renewed for a third season. However, it is a highly recommended option if you are looking for something different to see this Halloween.

Here we end our review of The best new movies and series on Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video and Disney+ Spain to watch on the weekend of October 21, 2022. If you want other recommendations with which to entertain yourself these days, we leave you here the 10 best Movistar Plus movies that cannot be seen on any other platform.