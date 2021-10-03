Robert Downey Jr. certainly represents one of the best known faces within the contemporary cinema scene. Beyond the roles and interpretations, Robert Downey Jr. is considered one of the highest paid actors ever, according to a Forbes classification. It is obvious that most viewers recognize in Robert Downey Jr an association with the character of Iron Man, which, according to the American actor himself, at times seemed like a real stretch for a much richer career than film roles and interpretations. Here, then, are the roles that have best interested the American actor, through a consideration of best Robert Downey Jr. movies

Charlot

The first among the best Robert Downey Jr. movies it’s Charlot, a 1992 film directed by Richard Attenborough. It is clearly a film focused on life and on biography of Charlie Chaplin, one of the greatest actors and filmmakers who have ever existed in the history of cinema. For this reason, it was certainly not easy for the American actor to deal with a role of such great importance and, at the same time, delicacy. The movies is based on fictional biography of Charlie Chaplin, dealing with a troubled childhood and the problems of the mother locked up in an asylum when she was still an Infante.

The film focuses not only on Charlie Chaplin’s film career but also on all those mechanisms of a purely human and personalistic nature that have involved him, from artistic maturity to changes in his personality, passing through concepts, thoughts and ideologies. A gem, within the film, is dictated by the presence of Geraldine Chaplin, who plays the filmmaker’s grandmother but who, in reality, is his daughter. For this same film, Robert Downey Jr. received a nomination for Best Actor in a Leading Role in the 1993 Oscars, managing to win a victory, in the same year, in the British Oscars of the BAFTA awards.

Zodiac

Compared to the previous role taken into consideration with Charlot, Robert Downey Jr was not among the decisive protagonists of Zodiac, a 2007 thriller film that sees the directed by David Fincher. However, his role is particularly important both for the purposes of the development of the plot and in considering a particularly important cast within the film, marked above all by the presence of Jake Gyllenhaal and Mark Ruffalo; the plot of Zodiac is clearly known not only for a cinematic reference but also for the books, made by Robert Graysmith, which were dedicated to the famous serial killer who took the name of killer of the Zodiac.

These are, of course, some of the most gory and frightening crimes that have ever been observed within the United States, and which have involved the city of San Francisco in about a decade. For this reason, the interpretation of each of the actors involved in the cast takes on particular importance, including Robert Downey Jr. himself who, unlike the others, had less difficulty in becoming part of the cast. Official cast of the film, playing journalist Paul Avery.

Scherlock Holmes

Last among the best films that deserve to be considered if you look at the filmography of Robert Downey Jr. and if you want to indicate the best films in which the American actor and film producer has starred is, without a doubt, Sherlock Holmes. It is a 2009 film that sees the direction of Guy Ritchie, as well as the interpretation of two actors of the highest level and acclaimed interpretative caliber, Robert Downey Jr. in the role of Sherlock Holmes and Jude Law in those of the Dr. Watson. It seems obvious to underline what the literary reference is for the film that also had a sequel, released in 2011, which takes the name of Play of shadows.

The film starts from the London of 1890 and deals with delving deeply into the contextual dynamics of the time and, above all, in trying to understand all the mechanisms that make Sherlock Holmes able to reach the desired solution in any case. The interpretation of Robert Downey Jr. also manages to offer a rather irreverent and biting cut to a film that has been particularly appreciated by both fans and critics. About the lead actor himself, at first he was discarded, since he was deemed unsuitable for the role.

However, following some talks with Guy Ritchie, Robert Downey Jr. was definitively included in the cast, although there were problems arising from an aEnglish quite different from that of Robert Downey Jr. and, above all, other problems of a personal nature. In July 2008, the entry into the cast was final, but it was certainly not the least of the problems for a Robert Downey Jr. who had several accidents on set, which also led to him being seriously injured. In any case, the actor received a Golden Globe for being the best actor in a musical or comedy film in 2010, while the film was nominated for Best Score by Hans Zimmer and Best Production Design by Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer.