Best rugby games for iOS

Sports simulators have been a hit since they hit the market, so if you have a mobile device at some point you will have seen popular sports games like soccer, baseball, motorcycles and more.

Previously we have shown the best car games for iPhone and iPad, this time we are going to surprise you with the best rugby games available for iOS and totally free.

Rugby games for iPhone and iPad

Rugby Nations 19

Rugby League 20

Flick Rugby

Rugby Champions 19

Blocky Rugby

Rugby: Hardrunner

Below you can see a list of best games inspired by one of the most aggressive sports: rugby. This variety of titles will allow you to live different experiences without departing from the real essence of the sport.

Rugby Nations 19

One of the rugby simulators most popular of the moment is Rugby Nations 19. It’s about a very complete game where you can live an immersive experience from the comfort of your mobile.

In addition, the rhythm present within the games is quite frenetic and you will be able to build your own teamtake them to tournaments and even to the world championships.

As if that were not enough, you will be able to train each one of your players to turn them into legends, all this surrounded in a 3d environment and with the possibility to choose between different stages.

Rugby League 20

Another of the best rugby games available for iPhone is Rugby League 20. It has characteristics similar to the aforementioned title, since you will have some 3d experience with real players and much more.

Furthermore, the physics present in Rugby League 20 is surprising, and even though it has been designed for touch screens, the controls are quite intuitive.

As if that were not enough, the game allows up to 25 international teams and you will see a World Cup game mode where the best will be the winner, you can also build your own team or make use of more than 160 teams of the league.

One point to keep in mind is that if you don’t feel comfortable playing with the touch screen, you can use any control with bluetooth thanks to its compatibility.

Flick Rugby

Rugby is similar to free kick sports, and in the video game Flick Rugby you will be able to experience all styles of shots present in rugby. In addition, you will be able to see the best rugby kickers of history

Thanks to your detailed visual style and precision the gaming experience will be amazing, all this without mentioning that it has different game modes.

Of course, every serve you take will give you points and experiencewhich will accumulate along your path.

Rugby Champions 19

Live the experience of being a rugby coach It must be something rewarding, and with Rugby Champions 19 you will have the opportunity to live that dream. With this particular game you will have the joy of create your own rugby teambuy players, carry out training sessions and put them to the test on the pitch.

In each of the matches you will have to develop different strategieswhether for offense or defense, best of all, you can play against your friends. His visual aspect is 2D and the games are much faster.

Blocky Rugby

The block visual style in video games it became a trend in recent times, because in Blocky Rugby you will have that nice style. This is the easiest way to play rugby from your mobile, since you only have to dodge your opponents’ keystrokes and make different passes until get a try.

Despite the simplicity that the game presents, you will have different fields and weather effectswhich will affect your pace of play and you can even compete against your friends and repeat the epic plays as many times as you want.

Rugby: Hardrunner

Finally found Rugby: Hardrunnerthis game is quite well known and loved by the community and it is due to the amazing physics that shows. You will be able to experience in first person the aggressiveness and fury that rugby has in every match.

The 3d style makes it much more immersive and includes a fairly extensive catalog of teams to choose fromof course, each player will have their own skills and abilities unique. And something to keep in mind, is that each game is quite fast and aggressiveTherefore, it will take a lot concentrationfast reflexes and precision to overcome the different levels.

