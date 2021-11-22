Best Selling Cars in Europe: French Domination, Falling Golf – Market

Peugeot 2008, Renault Clio and Dacia Sandero. This is the all-French podium (Dacia is a Romanian brand but part of the Renault family) in the ranking of the best-selling cars in Europe in October. The compact SUV of the car manufacturer of the Lion has in fact conquered the top of the ranking in terms of registrations, also ousting Volkswagen Golf which for several months has been facing a decline in terms of orders and which in this case has even remained out of the top ten.

After Dacia Sandero and Tesla Model 3, therefore, it is Peugeot 2008 that takes first place for registrations, thanks to 18,109 units sold, which allow you to gain a market share of 5.2%. The result, however, fits into a context of decline for the car market in Europe, with the semiconductor crisis heavily influencing sales for car manufacturers, forced to face a shortage of electronic components and having to stop or slow down the production in different factories. The decline is also clearly visible in the data recorded by cars and brands, with a general decline compared to what was done in the same period of 2020, a year already heavily influenced by the lockdowns and aftermath of the pandemic.

In recent months we have witnessed continuous rotation at the top of the rankings of the best-selling cars in Europe and also the month of November could give a further change in first place in sales. Meanwhile Peugeot smiles and collects the good result achieved, the result of important work done in the SUV segment over the last few years. Dacia Sandero is also confirmed, which with the new generation launched between 2019 and 2020 has had the opportunity to give new life to its range and consolidate the growth it had had since its debut in Europe over 15 years ago.