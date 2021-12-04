Best-selling cars in Italy in November, a certainty in command: the top ten

The best-selling cars in Italy in November confirm the supremacy of a much loved model: the ranking of the best ten

The domination of the Fiat Panda continues among the car most sold in Italy, despite the strong general decline in registrations (-24.6%) compared to November 2020. A “minus” sign for almost everyone, even if Kia and Dacia recorded an increase compared to last year. In November 2021, 104,478 cars were registered (with plate applied), compared to 138,612 a year ago. There Fiat Panda it remains the car most appreciated by Italians: sales almost triple (8,815) compared to the Lancia Y (3,208), which despite its age and being the last “survivor” of the historic brand, is still in second place in sales.

Leap forward for the Dacia Duster, which follows the Ypsilon with 2,994 registrations. A decisive entry into the top ten for the Duster, as it is placed directly in third place, ahead of its “cousin” Sandero with 2,917 registered cars. He leaves the podium there Fiat 500, while beyond the Duster they enter the top ten the Toyota Yaris Cross (seventh place) and the Volkswagen T-Roc (eighth). Peugeot 2008, Volkswagen T-Cross and Renault Captur leave the rankings

The top ten best-selling cars in Italy November 2021

Fiat Panda 8.815 Lancia Ypsilon 3,208 Dacia Duster 2,994 Dacia Sandero 2,971 Fiat 500 2,918 Citroen C3 2,673 Toyota Yaris Cross 2,657 Volkswagen T-Roc 2,420 Jeep Compass 2,197 Jeep Renegade 2.087

As far as brands are concerned, Fiat is firmly in command in first place, almost doubling the number Volkswagen. Overall, the Turin house saw new number plates behind 15,251 of its cars. The German brand is in second place with 8,723, while completing the podium Toyota with 6,437 registered models.

The best-selling brands in Italy November 2021