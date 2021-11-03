Best-selling cars in October 2021. Rankings by power

In October, the car market closed with a minus sign. And this is not new, unfortunately. But looking at the data for the month, that -35.7% is frightening even in the face of a period like the one we are experiencing.

The sharp contraction highlights new balances between the various power supplies, with electrified cars gaining market share and pure endothermic cars continuing to lose ground. Petrol cars that still dominate with a 28.6% share on the October figure and 30.2% looking at the first ten months of the year (but compared to January-October 2019 the loss is around 46.1%). The figure for diesel cars also fell sharply, falling to a share of 18% in October and not exceeding 23% over the cumulative of the ten months (with a decrease of 55% compared to the same period in 2019).

Between gas and electrified cars

Between alternative power supplies, LPG lost 26.3% in October and 22.8% from the beginning of the year. Now the share is still at 7.1%. Methane was also very bad (-69.1% in October, -10.5% from the beginning of 2021) which now has a share of 2.2%.

Positive signs, in October, for all electrified cars, with the hybrids at + 23.4%, the plug-ins at + 505.4% and the electric ones (of which you can find all the details here) at + 653.3%. This confirms a trend that goes beyond national borders. But if we stay in Italy and look at the October market shares, we find out how hybrids amounted to 35.2%, plug-ins at 5% and electric at 7%. Since the beginning of the year, the three categories are respectively at 6.6%, 4.5% and 4.3%. Let’s see the best-selling models of each power supply.

The best-selling petrol cars in Italy in October 2021

Volkswagen T-Cross: 1,798 Citroen C3: 1.708 Volkswagen Polo: 1,561 Hyundai i10: 1.278 Ford Ecosport: 1.277 Volkswagen T-Roc: 1.148 Fiat Panda: 892 Opel Corsa: 896 Kia Picanto: 793 Peugeot 208: 785

The best-selling diesel cars in Italy in October 2021

Jeep Compass: 991 Jeep Renegade: 954 Peugeot 2008: 763 Peugeot 3008: 755 Fiat Type: 703 Citroen C3: 693 Fiat 500L: 677 Volkswagen T-Roc: 646 BMW X1: 645 Mercedes A-Class: 623

The best-selling hybrid cars (mild and full) in Italy in October 2021

Fiat Panda: 8,969 Lancia Ypsilon: 2,747 Fiat 500: 2.154 Toyota Yaris Cross: 1,571 Suzuki Swift: 1.334 Suzuki Ignis: 1.166 Hyundai Tucson: 1,130 Toyota Yaris: 882 Ford Focus: 879 Nissan Qashqai: 819

The best-selling plug-in cars in Italy in October 2021

Jeep Compass: 568 Volvo SC40: 363 Jeep Renegade: 315 Peugeot 3008: 272 BMW x1: 239 Audi Q3: 223 Renault Captur: 218 Lynk & Co. 01: 178 Mercedes GLC: 177 Mini Countryman: 176

The best-selling LPG cars in Italy in October 2021

Dacia Sandero: 1,364 Dacia Duster: 1.015 Fiat Panda: 981 Renault Captur: 890 Renault Clio: 766 Kia Stonic: 409 Kia Sportage: 388 Kia Picanto: 321 Lancia Ypsilon: 225 DR DR3: 194

The best-selling natural gas cars in Italy in October 2021

Seat Arona: 363 Fiat Panda: 287 Volkswagen UP !: 192 Seat Ibiza: 105 Volswagen Polo: 103 Volkswagen Golf: 90 Skoda Kamiq: 83 Audi A3: 71 Lancia Ypsilon: 42 Skoda Octavia: 23

The best-selling electric cars in Italy in October 2021