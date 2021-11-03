Best-selling cars in October 2021. Rankings by power
In October, the car market closed with a minus sign. And this is not new, unfortunately. But looking at the data for the month, that -35.7% is frightening even in the face of a period like the one we are experiencing.
The sharp contraction highlights new balances between the various power supplies, with electrified cars gaining market share and pure endothermic cars continuing to lose ground. Petrol cars that still dominate with a 28.6% share on the October figure and 30.2% looking at the first ten months of the year (but compared to January-October 2019 the loss is around 46.1%). The figure for diesel cars also fell sharply, falling to a share of 18% in October and not exceeding 23% over the cumulative of the ten months (with a decrease of 55% compared to the same period in 2019).
Between gas and electrified cars
Between alternative power supplies, LPG lost 26.3% in October and 22.8% from the beginning of the year. Now the share is still at 7.1%. Methane was also very bad (-69.1% in October, -10.5% from the beginning of 2021) which now has a share of 2.2%.
Positive signs, in October, for all electrified cars, with the hybrids at + 23.4%, the plug-ins at + 505.4% and the electric ones (of which you can find all the details here) at + 653.3%. This confirms a trend that goes beyond national borders. But if we stay in Italy and look at the October market shares, we find out how hybrids amounted to 35.2%, plug-ins at 5% and electric at 7%. Since the beginning of the year, the three categories are respectively at 6.6%, 4.5% and 4.3%. Let’s see the best-selling models of each power supply.
The best-selling petrol cars in Italy in October 2021
- Volkswagen T-Cross: 1,798
- Citroen C3: 1.708
- Volkswagen Polo: 1,561
- Hyundai i10: 1.278
- Ford Ecosport: 1.277
- Volkswagen T-Roc: 1.148
- Fiat Panda: 892
- Opel Corsa: 896
- Kia Picanto: 793
- Peugeot 208: 785
The best-selling diesel cars in Italy in October 2021
- Jeep Compass: 991
- Jeep Renegade: 954
- Peugeot 2008: 763
- Peugeot 3008: 755
- Fiat Type: 703
- Citroen C3: 693
- Fiat 500L: 677
- Volkswagen T-Roc: 646
- BMW X1: 645
- Mercedes A-Class: 623
The best-selling hybrid cars (mild and full) in Italy in October 2021
- Fiat Panda: 8,969
- Lancia Ypsilon: 2,747
- Fiat 500: 2.154
- Toyota Yaris Cross: 1,571
- Suzuki Swift: 1.334
- Suzuki Ignis: 1.166
- Hyundai Tucson: 1,130
- Toyota Yaris: 882
- Ford Focus: 879
- Nissan Qashqai: 819
The best-selling plug-in cars in Italy in October 2021
- Jeep Compass: 568
- Volvo SC40: 363
- Jeep Renegade: 315
- Peugeot 3008: 272
- BMW x1: 239
- Audi Q3: 223
- Renault Captur: 218
- Lynk & Co. 01: 178
- Mercedes GLC: 177
- Mini Countryman: 176
The best-selling LPG cars in Italy in October 2021
- Dacia Sandero: 1,364
- Dacia Duster: 1.015
- Fiat Panda: 981
- Renault Captur: 890
- Renault Clio: 766
- Kia Stonic: 409
- Kia Sportage: 388
- Kia Picanto: 321
- Lancia Ypsilon: 225
- DR DR3: 194
The best-selling natural gas cars in Italy in October 2021
- Seat Arona: 363
- Fiat Panda: 287
- Volkswagen UP !: 192
- Seat Ibiza: 105
- Volswagen Polo: 103
- Volkswagen Golf: 90
- Skoda Kamiq: 83
- Audi A3: 71
- Lancia Ypsilon: 42
- Skoda Octavia: 23
The best-selling electric cars in Italy in October 2021
- Dacia Spring 1.777
- Fiat 500 electric 1.060
- smart EQ fortwo 621
- Renault Twingo electric 532
- Renault Zoe 341
- Peugeot e-2008 301
- Volkswagen ID.3 266
- Volkswange e-up! 222
- Peugeot e-208 173
- Opel Corsa-e 165