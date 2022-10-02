Best series of October 2022: Release calendar

Date: October 5

the midnight club

“The Midnight Club” will arrive on Netflix in early October, an ideal series to watch on Halloween this month and from the creator of “The Haunting of Hill House” or “Midnight Mass”. A new horror series on Netflix about seven sick friends treated in a dark and strange hospital. Seven friends who get together every night to tell scary stories and where there is no lack of supernatural Connections, suspense and darkness.

Platform: Netflix

Date: October 7

Candy

Candy is one of the new series that arrives in October on Disney + and one of the best miniseries that we can see this month. Five episodes available from October 12 in one drama miniseries based on true events, in a true crime. It is the story of the killer Candy Montgomery, starring Jessica Biel. An ideal mother a perfect mother and a housewife in the 80s that will be the axis of this true crime that will be available on the platform this month.

Platform: Disney+

Date: October 12

The vigilant

A story based on real events It’s “The Watcher”. Starring Naomi Watts and Bobby Canavalea series that tells us the story of a couple who must deal with anonymous messages from someone who calls himself “El vigilante”.

Platform: Netflix

Date: October 13

Sacred Family

Najwa Nimri, Alba Flores, Macarena Gómez or Álvaro Rico are the protagonists of this series created by Manolo Caro that will arrive on Netflix on October 14. A new family will move to Fuente del Berro, where Gloria lives with her baby and her au-pair. This new arrival in the neighborhood will begin to forge the relationship and friendship between four neighbors and mothers. A perfect relationship but with a past that will put everything in danger.

Platform: Netflix

Date: October 14

Hotel Europe

A four-episode miniseries that will arrive on Filmin in mid-October to follow the story of Los Dreesen. They are one of the most important hotel dynasties in Europe and we will plunge into a luxury hotel with all kinds of relevant guests and historical figures like Chaplin, for example, in the times of the First World War if you are looking for a period drama with few episodes

Platform: Filmin

Date: October 18

The Peripheral

Trying to keep her broken family in a corner of future America, Chloë Grace Moretz will be playing Flynne Fisher in a futuristic sci-fi thriller that we can see on Amazon Prime Video from October 21.

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Date: October 21

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities

Guillermo del Toro signs this series of eight episodes and eight horror stories that will be released at the end of the month on Netflix to get us fully into Halloween. Eight horror stories and macabre stories narrated by some of the most important creators of the genre. Not suitable for the sensitive, it will have a two-episode premiere for four days, from October 25 to October 28, and with eight independent and chilling stories that will conquer horror fans.

Platform: Netflix

Date: October 25

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi

Disney+ will have a new series for Star Wars fans and it’s “Tales of the Jedi”, an animation series which will be added to others in the catalog such as Satr Wars Rebels or The Clone Wars and which will have six different episodes in which we will follow, on the one hand, Ashoka Tano. On the other, Count Dooku before his fall to the dark side.

Platform: Disney+

Date: October 26

The inmortal

“El immortal” is the new Movistar+ original series that will arrive at the end of October and is directed by David Ulloa and Rafa Montesinos. It takes us to the Madrid night of the nineties and, specifically, to the life of “El Inmortal”, the boss in a world of clubs and drugs and gangs. Interpreted by Álex García, a series that will have eight episodes of fifty minutes and in which we will also see other national actors and actresses such as María Hervás, Marcel Borràs, Emilio Palacios and Jon Kortajarena.

Platform: Movistar+

Date: October 27

Garcia!

The legendary comic by Santiago García and Luis Bustos will have its own original series on HBO Max. One of the national series that will arrive on the platform and that follows an investigative journalist who will be involved in a conspiracy that wants to end democracy. She will thus find a cryogenized superagent, Garcia.

Platform: HBO Max

Date: October 28

This England

“This England” is a political, current and social drama. A drama that tells some of the events that have occurred in the United Kingdom in recent years and that tells the first months of Boris Johnson as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. It is not a documentary series but a series based on real events that we can see on Movistar + at the end of October.

Platform: Movistar+

Date: October 31

New chapters and seasons

In addition, we will continue to see some of the best series of the year with new episodes week after week, as is the case with She-Hulk: Lawyer She-Hulk on Disney+ that will come to an end this October with all the chapters available and with a special that will tell us how this popular Marvel series was made.

We can also continue watching another of the best series of the year: Andor. The Rogue One prequel arrived in September and this October will continue to release new episodes weekly on Disney+ for Star Wars fans.

Another of the series that will continue to release new episodes on Disney + is “The mysterious Benedict Society” that will arrive with a new season that will be available on the streaming platform on October 26 Disney 2.

On other streaming platforms we can also continue watching some of the most important series of the year. It is the case of “the rings of power” on Amazon Prime Video that will come to an end this month and will broadcast the last chapter on October 14 for fans of a series that has brought us back the best of Middle-earth.

There are also other returns on Amazon Prime Video: the new season of the Spanish will arrive “missing” if you are looking for a national thriller to get hooked on.