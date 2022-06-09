Best series of women with incredible characters that can be seen in streaming

Today we are incredibly lucky to be able to rely on more and more female led stories and that they bet on a greater diversity of roles and distribution beyond “which girlfriend” or “Mengano’s mother.”





Of course, let’s review all the series starring complex and well-constructed female characters It is a task that takes several installments, but here we leave you these nine series that can be seen in streaming and that are starring female characters that are pleasing how well written they are and that tell us stories that are very worth seeing.

‘Big Little Lies’





‘Big Little Lies’ explores the lives of three mothers in a small town in Northern California. Through each chapter we discover how appearances are everything in Monterrey and each family hides more than one secret. Madeline, Chloé and Celeste they become friends and allies within a very complicated community full of power struggles that is completely shaken by a murder that occurs at the school their children attend.

In case the mystery about the murderer and the victim that the series presents us from the first moment, ‘Big Little Lies’ also has an aúpa cast that includes Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Zoë Kravitz and Shailene Woodleywhich with that alone is reason enough to give it a try.

‘She-Ra and the Princesses of Power’





This animated series N. D. Stevenson It started as a remake of the classic series from the 80s but it became a title with its own identity and a lot of personality. ‘She-Ra and the Princesses of Power’ is perfect for both adults and children and has a cast made up of a good number of very varied and well-defined female characters.

The series follows adore Y Catra, two orphans who have been raised all their lives as soldiers. When Adora finds a magic sword she becomes she ra, a legendary Princess of Power. From then on she turns against the Horde and her former comrades and forms an alliance with the princesses of Etheria to bring peace back to her planet.

‘The Golden Girls’





One of the most iconic sitcoms in history could not be left out of the list. Dorothy, Rose, Blanche and Sophia they are simply wonderful and a breath of fresh air at any time. ‘The Golden Girls’ was a revolution on the small screen by showing a group of women much older than the usual protagonists and turning them into extraordinary protagonists.

‘The Golden Girls’ Not only are they hilarious and endearing from the first moment, but they deal with many issues that were not dealt with by characters of that age or touched so openly on television, such as menopause or the sexual lives of their protagonists.

‘Derry Girls’





And we jump from one comedy starring women to another. And it is that ‘Derry Girls’ is one of the coolest comedies that we can facewith the third and final season about to premiere.

This comedy series set in Northern Ireland in the 1990s follows a group of teenagers through their daily lives. In the midst of the important political moment they are experiencing, Erin and her gang they are more into their own things like getting away to a concert or getting away from punishment at school. It is not only hilarious, but also Its protagonists are written that is pleasing and it is one of the series that best reflects what it is to be a teenager.

‘I could destroy you’





‘I could destroy you’ is a comedy-tinged psychological drama that revolves around Arabellaa young writer who has become very famous in networks and who tries to rebuild her life after being sexually assaulted.

The miniseries explores the traumas of its protagonist and all the consequences of what has happened, presenting a very complete portrait of Arabella with all her strengths and weaknesses. It is also a magnificent exploration of classism and racism through twelve episodes that hooks you from the first moment.

‘Avatar: The Legend of Korra’





After the end of the incredible ‘Avatar, the legend of Aang’, the sequel did not take long to arrive with ‘Avatar: The Legend of Korra’which focused on the adventures of a new Avatar with a new cast of characters.

Not only korra is a round protagonist and has a wonderful group of secondary characters, if not that ‘Avatar: The Legend of Korra’ has a heart attack animation and manages to continue expanding the world of the original series with a lot of maturity and depth.

‘working mothers’





The first season of ‘Working Mothers’ landed on Netflix and Catherine Reitman brings us a series that explores the lives of four women and the eighty arms they have to grow in order to handle everything that comes their way every day.

As the title says, specifically ‘Working Mothers’ explores the dynamics of reconciling family and work with a very diverse cast and tremendous honesty about a situation with which more than one (and one) surely identifies.

‘amphibiland’





‘Amphibiland’ (‘amphibia’) has been one of the most powerful Disney bets in recent years following in the wake of ‘Gravity Falls’ and ‘The Owl House’, with a third season that has still surpassed the previous ones. This television series appears to us from the outset as a kind of manual “isekai” in which its protagonist is transported to another world.

Anne Boonchuy she suddenly appears in a land inhabited by talking amphibians where she begins to search for her two missing friends. It is a fun series with a very good rhythm that enters alone and is very easy to see… And it also has some lovely characters, starting with its protagonist.

‘GLOW’





When Netflix canceled ‘GLOW’ it broke our hearts in two, but it’s always worth vindicating it so that more people continue to discover it every day. This series set in the 80s is inspired by the wrestling circuit Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestlingfocusing on the beginnings of a television program starring female wrestlers.

With a mostly female cast, ‘GLOW’ combines heart-warming moments, hilarious comedy, family dramas and all the emotion of a good fight. A great introduction to the world of wrestling with very meta moments that celebrates the best of the world without being ashamed of anything.