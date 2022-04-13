Best smartwatches of 2022: analysis and videos

At Xataka we have listed the best mobiles of the year 2022, as well as the best quality-price mobiles. Let’s complete the circle with the best smartwatches of the year, the winning buys when it comes to wrist hardware. This post will be updated periodically with the new releases that hit the market.





Apple Watch Series 7 – 8.9

The Apple Watch Series 7 is the best alternative for iPhone owners. Reduction of frames, complete at the level of sports records and with exclusive dials and some specific activities for this watch, such as pilates or tai chi.

Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS) – 41mm Blue Aluminum Case – Abyss Color Sport Band – One Size

8.9 Design9.5 Screen9 Software8.5 Autonomy8.5 Interface8.75 In favor The reduction of frames is appreciated if you come from a previous Apple Watch.

Very complete at the level of functions and registers with apparent precision.

Quite versatile at the level of activities to record and a good ally with the Apple ecosystem Against Exclusive for the iPhone (not worth an iPad).

There is practically no evolution with respect to the previous one.

Basic customization options such as automatic brightness or being able to choose an alarm sound without depending on the mobile are missing.

Huawei Watch 3 -8.8

Huawei’s first commitment to HarmonyOS in watches works quite well. The Huawei Watch 3 has an outstanding design, top notch performance and a dedicated app store, to be able to compete directly with WearOS and WatchOS.

HUAWEI Watch 3 Active + Freebuds 3 Black – 4G Smartwatch with 1.43” AMOLED touch screen, eSIM for phone calls without mobile, 3 days of battery, 24/7, Built-in GPS, Black

8.8 Design9.5 Screen9 Software8.75 Autonomy8.5 Interface8 In favor Its design is exquisite.

HarmonyOS performance is very good.

It finally has a dedicated app store. Against The autonomy is worse than that of the previous Huawei Watch.

The catalog of applications available in AppGallery is scarce.

Celia is a good assistant, but she still has a limp.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 – 8.8

Samsung returns to WearOS, excellent news. The Galaxy Watch 4 works with the Google operating system, stands out for its performance and has the most complete health section in its segment.

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 – Smartwatch, Health Control, Sports Tracking, Long Battery Life, 40 mm, Bluetooth, Black Color (ES Version)

8.8 Design9.5 Screen9 Software9 Autonomy8 Interface8.75 In favor Betting on Wear OS is a success when it comes to third-party applications.

The rotating bezel makes all the difference when interacting with the watch.

The health section is the most complete we have seen so far. Against Many functions are exclusive to Samsung mobiles and it is not compatible with iOS.

Bixby is an assistant that cannot compete with Google Assistant.

Reaching two days of autonomy is complicated.

Huawei Watch GT3 -8.7

Also with HarmonyOS, the Huawei Watch GT3 is one of the strongest proposals in the Huawei catalog. Bet on autonomy, design and a screen that once again stands out against its direct rivals. It is compatible with the Huawei app store and the price is quite reasonable.





HUAWEI WATCH GT 3, HUAWEI Sports Watch, SpO 2 Monitoring Watch, Big Screen Watch, Training Watch, Smart Watch, Active Black+Adapt C

Huawei Watch GT Runner-8.6

HUAWEI WATCH GT Runner, Smartwatch with Scientific Running Program, Accurate Real-Time Heart Rate Monitoring, AI Personal Trainer, Comfortable and Lightweight, 2 Weeks Battery, Black

In favor The autonomy is what is to be expected in a Huawei Watch GT.

The personalized training system is useful to encourage yourself to play sports.

The screen looks scandalous. Against Apps are still scarce in the AppGallery.

It does not have mobile payments.

It is practically a Huawei Watch GT 3 with more sporty functions, but a hundred euros more expensive.

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro -8.6

Within the Amazfit catalog, the GTR 3 Pro is one of the flagships. stands out for the integrated GPS chip, autonomy and design. A great value for money with stress and blood oxygen monitoring.





Amazfit GTR 3 Smartwatch 1.39″ AMOLED Screen Smart Watch Fitness GPS 150 + Sports Modes 21 days battery life Alexa Health Monitoring Integrated Zepp OS 5ATM System Black

Xiaomi Watch S1 Active-8.2

The Xiaomi Watch S1 Active is a commitment to value for money. Its autonomy is exceptional, has integrated GPS chip and its screen (with automatic brightness) is above what is expected in its price range. A great option for little money.

Xiaomi Watch S1 Active GL (Space Black)

8.2 Design7.75 Screen9 Software7.5 Autonomy9 Interface7.75 In favor The autonomy is sensational, even using it intensively.

It has integrated GPS chip.

The screen is a joy (and has automatic brightness). Against The mobile payment system is half-baked.

Alexa is only available on Android, at least for now.

Nothing to install third-party applications.

Realme Watch S Pro-8.0

Realme’s most premium watch is the Watch S, a commitment to design, screen and autonomy. Its operating system is somewhat basic, but performs monitoring functions that are expected in a watch in this segment, in addition to coming with a GPS chip.





realme Watch S Pro Smartwatch, AMOLED Touchscreen, 14 Days Battery Life, Dual Satellite GPS, 5 ATM Water Resistance, Blood Oxygen and Heart Rate Monitor

8 Design7.75 Screen8 Software7.5 Autonomy8.5 Interface8.25 In favor Good autonomy.

Much more premium design than previous generations.

The AMOLED screen looks great on you. Against The operating system is too basic.

It is not part of a larger ecosystem.

Like the Realme Watch S, it falls somewhere between a smartwatch and a quantifying bracelet.

Realme Watch 2 Pro -7.8

An economic proposal, below 100 euros and with two weeks of autonomy. Realme Watch 2 Pro. Realme wanted to enter the world of cheap watches and this proposal with an Apple Watch air in the box convinced us in its analysis.





realme Watch 2 Pro 44mm Smartwatch Built-in GPS, 90 Sports Modes 14-day Battery