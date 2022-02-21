Best Star Wars games for iPhone

You will be able to choose what you want to be able to build elite Light Side and Dark Side teams while getting heroes and other heroes from this universe. There will be many adversaries that you will always have ahead of you, and the objective will be to dominate the entire galaxy. Although it is a free game, many of the improvements or characters require a small payment, which will make everything go much faster.

The battle system is quite interesting, because the system works in different turns. This requires you to master the squad arena, wield Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber, and join a guild with all your friends in order to take strategy to the next level. But the first thing you have to do is choose one of the two sides, rebels or members of the empire.

If you are a big fan of the saga, Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes is the game you must have installed on your iPhone or iPad. It is developed by EA, which has been commissioned numerous times to develop similar options on other platforms. In this case, the objective is quite clear, since you will have to dominate the entire galaxy by creating and customizing your team with characters from all eras, including those from The Mandalorian.

Other games that will interest you

But beyond this interesting option, it should be noted that there are also game eyes in the App Store. With a lower number of ratings and with a game system that can be somewhat worse, but just as fun.

legostarwars

In this video game for iPhone or iPad, the story is divided into different episodes. In this case the first of these is available for free, but up to six must be obtained with a payment. But also in a single application you will have the entire saga of this incredible game. Specifically the story has 36 different levels plus bonus content. From negotiations with the Trade Federation to reaching Endor with Return of the Jedi.

And as we say, you will be able to find extra content such as bounty hunter missions, challenge mode, arcade levels and much more. In total you will be able to control a total of 120 characters, among which are great icons of the saga. And of course, you will have access to the powers of the force in each of the characters with the aesthetics of LEGO.

Star Wars–TFA

LEGO has been characterized by making video games from many famous sagas, and this is the second game they released from Star Wars. Specifically, they focused on The Foce Awakens. The first chapter of this story is completely free, although for the rest of the story levels as well as extra content you will have to end up paying. It is categorized as one of the best adventures through the galaxy for mobile phones by being able to control different characters that are completely iconic.

These characters include Finn, Poe Dameron, Han Solo, Chewbacca, C-3PO and BB-8, as well as Kylo Ren and General Hux. But not everything is focused on fighting as in other options. Different challenges will be posed throughout the adventure as riddles. In this case you will have to make use of the construction system with multiple pieces to be able to solve the challenges. Likewise, you will also have access to air combat and battles in arenas.

Star Wars: KOTOR

In this game you go back 4000 years before the Galactic Empire to lead a group of heroes and villains in an epic fight to save the galaxy. Initially you will have the possibility to choose your own destiny by designing your character and playing your way. Whether you prefer stealth and infiltration tactics, or if you like lightsaber combat. All options are open and there will always be a way to deal with each situation.

On your journey you will have access to iconic locations such as the Dantooine Jedi Enclave, the Tatooine Cantina, the Sith Academy on Korriban, Kashyyk, the home planet of the Wookiees, and many other different planets from the Star Wars canon. If you are a person who likes to be in complete control of the experience, you should know that it is compatible with any controller. The problem you will have is that the audio is in English and the text is in Spanish.

LEGO Star Wars: Castaways

Apple’s gaming service is loaded with different options that you are going to love. One of them is focused on Star Wars, specifically the title is called LEGO Star Wars: Castaways. The problem that exists right now is that to access this interesting game you are going to have to make the monthly payment of the corresponding fee. The main objective is to explore the island where you are and make new friends. Thanks to the customization of the characters, fans will be able to live their own adventures from this saga.

Discover a secret world, home to space castaways, and start a new life there. He explores a new island, meets its inhabitants, pilots micro fighters and even dance from party to party. She forms a group or plays solo and enter simulations, recorded with technology from an ancient civilization, that recreate memorable moments from the Star Wars universe.

Best Star Wars Impersonators

Beyond these options that we have discussed, you can also find other games that are influenced by Star Wars in the App Store. These are not completely official, but they will try to give you a great gameplay experience so that it resembles as much as possible what you would have in a galaxy game.

Nova Empire: Space War

Online game in which you are going to enter epic battles for the conquest of the universe with players from all over the world. The battles are really interesting, since you will always be able to declare war on other players wherever they are. The ultimate goal will be to conquer them all. But to be able to carry out this control you will have to ally yourself with other people in powerful groups to fight together.

It is for all this that there is a great strategic component to be able to defeat all the enemies. Obviously in space you will have your operational base in a space station. You have several construction modes in order to customize it to gain different advantages. In addition, you will be on a map where you can see in real time the changes of the rest of the players and their movements.

Hades’ Star

Hades’ Star is a unique online space strategy game. You control a flourishing empire and start with a single planet on your own edge of space. Over time, you will expand and own multiple outposts, command a formidable fleet, research advanced technology, participate in various quests, and manage your relationships with other players in the game.

The goal is always to colonize numerous planets and watch them change and evolve from just rocks to bustling centers of activity. Trade routes are very important, and you will have to optimize them by extracting resources and defending yourself from anyone who wants to destroy it. With the rest of the players you will be able to have a great relationship by working on dangerous red stars and recovering resources.

the ones we recommend

As you can see, there are many games related to Star War, whether they are originals or imitations of this experience. But the one we recommend without a doubt is Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes. This is developed by EA who have a lot of experience making similar titles for other platforms. It is undoubtedly a great recommendation to be able to enjoy the entire history of this saga, and the immensity of space.

But if you have Apple Arcade, what you are going to have to install is Lego Star Wars: Castaways. In this case, a world with a very particular design is proposed, as its name indicates. Loaded with puzzles and challenges that will be completed thanks to the construction modes. Without a doubt, it is an option that shows the soul that Star Wars has and that will allow you to enjoy many hours of constant fun.