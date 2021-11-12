Best streaming movies from the Academy Award-winning actress

The protagonist of The Devil Wears Prague turns 39 today. Here are five streaming titles that retrace his prestigious career.

With his soap and water charm and an innate ability to find the ironic side of his characters, Anne Hathaway has established herself as one of the most important stars of 21st century Hollywood. Over time, the actress has also been able to show other acting skills capable of going beyond these prerogatives, demonstrating a versatility that has allowed her to excel in many genres and earn two Oscar nominations, one of which transformed into a statuette. Through the next five streaming movies we therefore want to pay homage to the career of Anne Hathaway, who turns 39 today. Enjoy the reading.

Five streaming hits starring Anne Hathaway

Brokeback Mountain (2005)

The magnificent melodrama that mixes with the western directed by Ang Lee gives Hathaway the first “serious” role of her career, which the actress makes the most of thanks to the participation of colleagues such as Heath Ledger, Jake Gyllenhaal And Michelle Williams. Brokeback Mountain Secrets is a film that reaches the soul of the audience with its deep and gentle touch. Leone d’Oro in Venice and Oscar for direction, adaptation and music. He also deserved the one for Best Picture and Leading Actor. But anyway … Available on Rakuten TV, KILOS, Google Play, Apple Itunes, TIMVision, Amazon Prime Video, NOW.

The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

Probably the cult film of Anne Hathaway’s career, where she stars alongside a superb Meryl Streep and an effervescent Emily Blunt to the first major role. The devil wears Prada entertains with his grim and poisonous comedy, ridicules the world of fashion in an edgy but also benevolent way. Great support of the great Stanley Tucci. A comedy of manners for all seasons. Available on Rakuten TV, CHILI, Google Play, Apple Itunes, Disney +.

Rachel is getting married (2008)

Directed by the great and never quite lamented Jonathan Demme, Hathaway in the role of a former drug addict provides dramatic proof that she earned her Academy Award nomination for Best Actress. To be honest Rachel is about to get married also makes use of the magnificent interpretation of Rosemarie DeWitt and veteran support Bill Irwin, which in many moments steal the show. A heartfelt and well-articulated family drama. Available on Rakuten TV, Google Play, Amazon Prime Video.

Les Misérables (2012)

The great hit musical directed by Tom Hooper allows Hathaway to achieve the most coveted statuette as a supporting actress. His musical moment is certainly magnificent, moving, the best scene of Les Misérables. Sumptuous staging and a cast totally in part also composed of Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe, Amanda Seyfried, Eddie Redmayne. Great musical show. Available on Rakuten TV, Google Play, Apple Itunes, TIMVision, Amazon Prime Video, NOW.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

The third and final installment of batman’s adventures directed by Christopher Nolan they see Hathaway playing the part of a curvy and attractive Selina / Catwoman, who hypnotizes Christian Bale/ Bruce Wayne. The Dark Knight – The Return it is the most nihilistic episode of the trilogy, powerful in content and staging. Not the best, which in our opinion remains the first Batman Begins. But still great show and very clever. Nolan will call Hathaway again for Interstellar. Available on Rakuten TV, CHILI, Google Play, Apple Itunes, TIMVision, Amazon Prime Video, NOW.